How to get the Stone Hatchet in GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2

To promote the (then upcoming) release of Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar sent players on a GTA Online treasure hunt to track down the stone hatchet weapon. Unlike a traditional treasure hunt, progress through this challenge involves killing or capturing five bounty targets, after which the location of the stone hatchet will be revealed so it can be used in GTA Online. As an extra bonus, if you finish the challenge that comes with it then you'll add GTA$250,000 to your online account and make this melee weapon available in Red Dead Redemption 2. If you're looking for a breakdown of how to get the stone hatchet in GTA Online, then you'll need to complete the treasure hunt by following the steps outlined in our guide below.

Getting 25 kills with the Stone Hatchet will reward players with a $250,000 in-game dollars, and unlock this exclusive weapon for those who play Red Dead Redemption 2, so this is definitely a secret worth uncovering. Our full video walkthrough (above) offers a good visual reference on how and where to find the Stone Hatchet, but you're more of a reader than a watcher, here's a general description of what's needed to unlock it.

After logging in to GTA Online, Maude will text you with five random locations for various bounty targets, each of which has a general radius in which you'll need to find and kill (or capture) them. Following that, she'll send you the coordinates for the Stone Hatchet, which is found in a lockbox in a randomised location, similar to how players found the Revolver last year. Job done!

