Where to find all GTA Online LD Organics Product bags

The GTA Online LD Organics Product has been the subject of an ongoing storyline in the game, with Lamar Davis setting up a new business to distribute cannabis following its legalization in San Andreas. Things never run smoothly for Lamar, it seems, and after an incident with a recent delivery there are now baggies of the product that have been lost all over the greater Los Santos area. If you can track them down in GTA Online then Lamar will make it worth your while, with GTA$ and RP available plus some exclusive LD Organics merchandise for recovering everything that's missing.

GTA Online Service Carbine (Image credit: Rockstar Games) How to find crime scenes for the GTA Online Service Carbine parts.

If you want to find all of the GTA Online LD Organics Product bags that are strewn around the city and beyond then you need to be ready to put in some work, as like the GTA Online Action Figures that came before them there are a whole 100 of these collectible little white bags to find. Searching for them on your own would be an incredibly long and frustrating task, so let us take out the majority of the leg work by showing you all of the GTA Online LD Organics Product locations.

How to find GTA Online LD Organics Product (Image: © Rockstar Games) The GTA Online LD Organics Product collectibles are little white baggies with the LD Organics logo printed on them, as we've highlighted here. Most of these 100 items can be found sat on top of walls or other surfaces out in the open, though for some of them you'll need to head inside buildings or ascend to their rooftops so you can reach the correct spot. As you approach a GTA Online LD Organics Product location your pad will start to vibrate, and this will get stronger as you close in on it to help you narrow down the exact place to search. Follow the prompt when you're next to it and you'll pick the bag up, receiving your reward along with an update of how many you've found so far.

GTA Online LD Organics Product locations

Click to expand full map (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

We've marked all 100 GTA Online LD Organics Product locations on the map above, and as you can see there's a lot of travel involved to get them all. Our advice would be to start an Invite Only session so you aren't disturbed on your search, then grab a helicopter so you can quickly and easily move from one marker to the next. Although you can keep track of how many baggies you've found so far through the in-game menu, it won't tell you which specific ones you've already collected, so it would also be useful to save a copy of this map and then use that to cross them off as you go.

What GTA Online LD Organics rewards are there

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

For every baggie of GTA Online LD Organics Product you collect, you'll receive a reward of GTA$1,000 plus 1,000 RP, and finding all 100 of them unlocks an additional bonus of GTA$50,000 on top. This means that gathering up every one of these collectibles will net you GTA$150,000 and 100,000 RP in total, which is not to be sniffed at. Furthermore, snagging all 100 will also unlock the exclusive LD Organics tee and hat, which you can wear to show your support for Lamar's product while you're out on the street.