GTA Online Action Figures locations: Where to find all 100 of the hidden action figures collectibles

We're back on the hunt for collectibles again, and this time there are 100 GTA Online action figures hiding around the map. Yes, you read that correctly, one hundred hidden items! Thankfully, these action figures are at least significantly larger than the previous GTA Online playing cards collectibles, which makes them a bit easier to spot, but obviously they're still going to be tucked away from the main areas of San Andreas so you're going to need to do some exploring. But how do you get started on this latest treasure hunt in GTA Online? Read on and we'll explain all.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To kick off the search for these GTA Online action figures, you should receive an email from the Hardcore Comic Store, which reads as follows:

"Hey, u dont know me but Lester gave me ur number. I run the hardcore comic store on eclipse and last night my nemesis stole like my whole collection of mint condition action figures and then he responded to my lifeinvader emergency status and he was like LMAO ULL NVR FIND THEM so I went to the police but they just laughed like a lot. Anyway can u plz find them for me? If u do I'll hook u up with the good shit."

That at least explains what's going on, so thanks for that Lester!

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

As you can see in the screen above, the GTA Online action figures are pretty easy to spot once you're in the right location, and they also glow to help highlight where they are. There are various different characters to find, including Impotent Rage and Princess Robot Bubblegum, and each responds with an appropriate soundbite once picked up by walking into them. So now you know what you're looking for, it's time to get out there and start collecting.

GTA Online Action Figures Rewards

Figurine and Impotent Rage Outfit (& HAIRDO) Rewards for collecting all 100 statues (FREE placement in Penthouse)Statues 99 & 100 (Beast/Sasquatch) show in the plane scrapyard when you have all the rest.#GTAOnline #CasinoDLC pic.twitter.com/QRFmUnF3z7July 26, 2019

You may be looking at the task of finding all 100 GTA Online action figures, and wondering what the point of doing it all is, which is fair considering the scope of the search. Well, not only will you earn a sizeable chunk of RP and cash by tracking them down , but once you have the complete set you can head to the Hardcore Comic Store to pick up a reward that money can't buy – a complete Impotent Rage superhero outfit, with matching Impotent Rage hair cut! You'll also unlock the following eight decorations to place on shelves in your Penthouse suite:

Mini Alien

Mini Beast

Mini Impotent Rage

Mini Pogo

Mini Princess Robot Bubblegum

Mini Commander

Mini Space Ranger

Mini Sasquatch

GTA Online Action Figures Map

(click to expand map to full size) (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The above map shows the locations for all 100 GTA Online action figures, which you should definitely click on to expand and perhaps download a copy of so you can mark off the collectibles as you go. Note that there are actually 98 regular markers and one larger marker, as it seems the final two action figures that are found on top of and inside wreckages at the airplane scrapyard southeast of Sandy Shores do not appear until you've found the other 98 collectibles. Good luck, and happy hunting!

