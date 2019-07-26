GTA Online Playing Cards locations: Where to find all 54 of the hidden playing card collectibles

If you've been keeping up with developments in the game, you'll know that a set of 54 GTA Online playing cards have been hidden around the state of San Andreas. This means that in addition to soaking up the opulence and trying out all the new games available in the GTA Online Casino, you'll also need to go on a treasure hunt around the island to find this complete deck of cards. As you can tell from the image we've marked below these collectible playing cards are real small, and although they glow when you get near them we all know the world of GTA Online is huge, so how exactly are you meant to go out and find them all?

Fret not, friends, as we're here to help you out by revealing where to find all 54 GTA Online playing cards, so you can hone in your search and scoop up the elusive collectibles in record time. Grab your favourite vehicle, hit the road, and visit these locations to complete your collection.

GTA Online Playing Cards Rewards

Other than appeasing the completionist in you, what's the point in tracking down all of these GTA Online playing cards? Well, for starters you'll earn RP and casino chips for each one you find, to give you a bit of pin money to play with on the slots or table games. The chips reward starts off at 100 chips for each of the first five cards, then goes up by 50 chips for every subsequent card you collect (150 for sixth, 200 for seventh etc). This continues all the way up to 2,550 chips for the 54th card, meaning you'll earn 66,650 casino chips in total.

Collect all 54 of them and you'll unlock the exclusive High Roller Outfit to wear, which is pictured above and will be added to your wardrobe, plus a unique set of cards for your Penthouse suite Private Dealer to use. You'll also earn a special Collector's Bag item for use in Red Dead Online, if you want to follow that part of the Red Dead Online roles.

GTA Online Playing Cards Map

The above map shows the locations for all 54 GTA Online playing cards, which you should click on to expand and make it easier to follow. For further details on where to look, find the number from the map on the list below.

GTA Online Playing Card 1

Down on the dock, on the broken railing to the right at the bottom of the wooden steps.





GTA Online Playing Card 2

At the bottom cable car station, on a window ledge overlooking the stairs.





GTA Online Playing Card 3

On the ATM attached to the side of Herr Kutz barber shop.





GTA Online Playing Card 4

Inside Beeker's Garage, on the desk in the office area to the side.





GTA Online Playing Card 5

Up the dirt road to the side of the convenience store, on one of the picnic tables.





GTA Online Playing Card 6

Along the Mount Gordo mountain path, at the campsite on a rock by the fire.





GTA Online Playing Card 7

At the north-most abandoned house, right of the porch on a window ledge.





GTA Online Playing Card 8

Inside the guard booth at the northwest entrance to Fort Zancudo. There's no easy way to grab this, so take out the guard(s) then quickly dash in before reinforcements arrive.

GTA Online Playing Card 9

At the Discount Store, in the Fitting Room next to the counter on top of some cardboard boxes.





GTA Online Playing Card 10

At the end of a dirt track, on the porch of a wooden house.





GTA Online Playing Card 11

By the side of a single storey house, on top of a red tool trolley.





GTA Online Playing Card 12

Inside the Lost MC camp, on the stage in the central area on top of an amp.





GTA Online Playing Card 13

Along the Ratton Canyon mountain path, at the observation platform on top of the East Alamo View sign.





GTA Online Playing Card 14

Down the track from the road, on the table tennis table under the carport to the righthand side.





GTA Online Playing Card 15

In the back room of the convenience store, on the desk to the right of the computer mouse.





GTA Online Playing Card 16

At Trevor's drug distribution airstrip, inside the hangar on a desk to the right as you enter.





GTA Online Playing Card 17

Outside the front of the Park View Diner, on top of a white plastic table.





GTA Online Playing Card 18

To the left side of the front entrance of the You Tool store, on top of some washing machines.





GTA Online Playing Card 19

In the Lost MC camp north of the wind farm, on the porch of the hippy Peace and Love trailer.





GTA Online Playing Card 20

Inside the bar, on the pool table at the far end.





GTA Online Playing Card 21

Inside the Sandy Shores Fire Station, on top of a red tool trolley.





GTA Online Playing Card 22

Around the back of the dilapidated Auto Repair garage, on the back of a wrecked forklift truck.





GTA Online Playing Card 23

Outside the Rebel Radio station, on top of the letter L of the sign between the flag and the giant skull.





GTA Online Playing Card 24

On a small wooden bench in front of Nelsons General Store.





GTA Online Playing Card 25

In the back room of the convenience store, on the safe to the left of the desk.





GTA Online Playing Card 26

In the back room of the convenience store, on the safe to the right of the desk.





GTA Online Playing Card 27

At the car park restrooms by the observatory, next to the sinks.





GTA Online Playing Card 28

On the ranch behind Madrazo's house, in the middle building next to the water tower on top of a small red tool trolley.





GTA Online Playing Card 29

Inside the AmmuNation store, on the counter next to the hoodies.

Continue to Page 2 for more GTA Online playing cards.





