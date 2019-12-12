Red Dead Online Roles: How does the Moonshiner role work, and what are the best specialist roles

A whole new world of opportunities was opened up when Rockstar launched the Red Dead Online roles into their online wild west, allowing players to take on various official jobs to pass the time and further develop their characters. There were initially three specialist roles – Bounty Hunter, Trader, and Collector – added as part of the Frontier Pursuits update, with an additional Moonshiner role added in December 2019 to provide a further career path to follow in Red Dead Online, unlocking more unique items and abilities along the way. Each of these pastimes develops your skills in a particular area, so if you want to learn more about their benefits and what the best Red Dead Online roles are for your individual play style, then read on and we'll explain how they all work.

How do Red Dead Online roles work?

Each of the Red Dead Online roles has 20 role ranks to progress through by earning role XP, which you get by completing activities specific to that role. You'll receive a role token for every role rank you unlock, which you can save up and use to purchase unique items for that particular role. You'll also unlock new skills at certain ranks that will help you better fulfil the role you're working on. Each of the Red Dead Online roles has a requirement to get started on that path, which we'll detail further below.

Red Dead Online role: Moonshiner

How to get started as a Moonshiner: If you've reached Rank 5 in the Trader role, or completed a sell mission as part of that career, then Cripps will invite you to meet the bootlegger Maggie Fike over at Emerald Ranch. If you want to skip this requirement, then you can go through the Progress > Roles menu and unlock the Moonshiner role with 5 gold bars. After meeting with Fike, she'll sell you a Moonshining Shack so you can get up and running, but that's going to set you back 25 gold bars – making this a much higher start up cost than for the other roles.

There's more to this role than just making Moonshine, however, as you'll also get access to a series of story missions with Maggie Fike. Progress through these missions will help you improve your business and make more money, as well as set up your own bar and even hire a band to keep your clientele entertained.

As a Moonshiner, you can unlock unique skills and items including:

Bold Dance: Dance with flair

Dance with flair Toxic Moonshine Pamphlet: A recipe for how to craft Toxic Moonshine

A recipe for how to craft Toxic Moonshine Bar Expansion: Remodel the basement to include a bar

Remodel the basement to include a bar Ingredients Satchel Upgrade: Store more items in your Ingredients Pouch

Store more items in your Ingredients Pouch New Buyer Order: Take on an extra buyer order

Take on an extra buyer order Flammable Moonshine: Highly potent alcohol that can be poured and set alight

Highly potent alcohol that can be poured and set alight Band Expansion: Expand a section of the bar to add a band

Expand a section of the bar to add a band Condenser Upgrade: Allows the operation to produce average strength Moonshine

Allows the operation to produce average strength Moonshine Cheerful Dance: Dance with joy

Dance with joy Master Distiller: Reduce the time taken to create a batch of Moonshine

Reduce the time taken to create a batch of Moonshine Polished Copper Upgrade: Allows the operation to produce strong Moonshine

Allows the operation to produce strong Moonshine Materials Satchel Upgrade: Store more items in your Materials Pouch

Store more items in your Materials Pouch Protection: Greatly reduce the risk of attacks

Greatly reduce the risk of attacks Rowdy Dance: Dance erratically

Dance erratically Hangover: Show barrel fever remorse





Red Dead Online role: Bounty Hunter

How to get started as a Bounty Hunter: Go to Rhodes and find the Legendary Bounty Hunter to buy the Bounty Hunter License. This costs 15 gold bars, though if you previously linked your Twitch and Rockstar Games Social Club accounts then you can collect it for free.

If you want to become a fancy gunslinger, then the Red Dead Online Bounty Hunter role should appeal. You'll unlock various gun spinning tricks as you rank up by bringing in wanted criminals, as well as additional weapons such as bolas and a reinforced lasso to help you restrain tough targets. Bounties can be acquired from boards near post offices, railway stations, and law offices, with greater rewards available for felons you bring back alive, and you can also tackle the weekly Red Dead Online Legendary Bounties. Once you hit role rank 12, you'll also get the opportunity to apprehend other online players with a bounty of $20 or more, by following an invite if a pursuit is happening nearby.

As a Bounty Hunter, you can unlock unique skills and items including:

Focus: Targets glow red in Eagle Eye

Targets glow red in Eagle Eye Reinforced Lasso: A lasso made with reinforced rope to keep bounties secure

A lasso made with reinforced rope to keep bounties secure Reverse Spin: Perform a Reverse Spin with a single pistol or revolver

Perform a Reverse Spin with a single pistol or revolver Tonics Satchel Upgrade: Store more items in your Tonics Pouch

Store more items in your Tonics Pouch Eagle Eye+: Track enemies while sprinting or galloping

Track enemies while sprinting or galloping Spin Up: Perform a Spin Up with a single pistol or revolver

Perform a Spin Up with a single pistol or revolver Kit Satchel Upgrade: Store more items in your Kit Pouch

Store more items in your Kit Pouch Tracking Arrow Pamphlet: A pamphlet recipe on how to craft Tracking Arrows

A pamphlet recipe on how to craft Tracking Arrows Reverse Spin Up: Perform a Reverse Spin Up with a single pistol or revolver

Perform a Reverse Spin Up with a single pistol or revolver Ducking: Duck for protection while on horseback

Duck for protection while on horseback Bolas: A thrown weapon, perfect for tangling the legs of bounties

A thrown weapon, perfect for tangling the legs of bounties Bounty Wagon: A wagon for securely retaining bounty targets

A wagon for securely retaining bounty targets Perception: Receive a notification of bounties from a greater distance

Receive a notification of bounties from a greater distance Alternating Flips: Perform Alternating Flips with a single pistol or revolver

Perform Alternating Flips with a single pistol or revolver Dual Gun Spinning: Perform gun spinning tricks with two pistols or revolvers





Red Dead Online role: Trader

How to get started as a Trader: Buy the Butcher's Table for your camp. This costs 15 gold bars, though PlayStation 4 players can collect it for free.

If hunting is your game, then taking on the Red Dead Online Trader role is the next logical step. Working alongside Cripps at your camp, you'll rank up by harvesting pelts and carcasses for materials, which your trusty companion will then convert into sellable goods. You'll need to send out these goods as safe local deliveries or riskier long distance runs, and as you progress you'll unlock better delivery wagons and improved security measures to protect your camp from raids. Levelling up will also make you a more efficient hunter, allowing you to harvest and carry an increased amount of materials.

As a Trader, you can unlock unique skills and items including:

Stew Pot: A camp upgrade that unlocks stew recipes to boost cores

A camp upgrade that unlocks stew recipes to boost cores Ingredients Satchel Upgrade: Store more items in your Ingredients Pouch

Store more items in your Ingredients Pouch Awareness: Identify rival Trader wagons at an increased range

Identify rival Trader wagons at an increased range Canine Warning: Train your dog to warn of thieves raiding your camp

Train your dog to warn of thieves raiding your camp Medium Delivery Wagon: An upgraded wagon that can hold 2 barrels for transport

An upgraded wagon that can hold 2 barrels for transport Weapons Locker: Store weapons for later use

Store weapons for later use Lance Knife: A bespoke knife style available to Traders only

A bespoke knife style available to Traders only Efficiency: Learn to increase the amount of usable materials from perfect carcasses

Learn to increase the amount of usable materials from perfect carcasses Materials Satchel Upgrade: Store more items in your Materials Pouch

Store more items in your Materials Pouch Large Delivery Wagon: An upgraded wagon that can hold 4 barrels for transport

An upgraded wagon that can hold 4 barrels for transport Hunting Wagon: A sturdy wagon fit for carrying multiple carcasses, hides and pelts

A sturdy wagon fit for carrying multiple carcasses, hides and pelts Protection: Reduce the chance of raids at your camp





Red Dead Online role: Collector

How to get started as a Collector: Find the Red Dead Online Madam Nazar travelling saleswoman and buy the Collector's Bag. This costs 15 gold bars, though if you've already found all 54 GTA Online playing cards then you can collect if for free.

For the completionists out there, the Red Dead Online Collector role should be a perfect fit. You'll rank up by searching out hidden trinkets, including lost family heirlooms, Tarot cards, and buried treasure to dig up with your handy field shovel, which you can either sell off individually or work towards completing sets for a bigger payday. While levelling up you'll improve your searching skills, allowing you to detect collectible items with greater accuracy, as well as unlocking new tools such as a metal detector to identify buried treasures and a horse lantern to help you continue your searches in the dark.

As a Collector, you can unlock unique skills and items including:

Divination: Sense when near collectibles

Sense when near collectibles Pennington Field Shovel: An essential tool for uncovering buried collectibles

An essential tool for uncovering buried collectibles Potential: Detect disturbed earth when using Eagle Eye

Detect disturbed earth when using Eagle Eye Intuition: Narrow your search area

Narrow your search area Horse Saddlebag Upgrade: Carry more in your Horse’s saddlebag

Carry more in your Horse’s saddlebag Refined Binoculars: Specialized binoculars that make dig sites glow from a great distance

Specialized binoculars that make dig sites glow from a great distance Águila Machete: A classic machete restyled for the use of adventurous and belligerent Collectors

A classic machete restyled for the use of adventurous and belligerent Collectors Metal Detector: An important tool which can identify collectibles buried underground

An important tool which can identify collectibles buried underground Equine Assistance: Collect herbs from horseback

Collect herbs from horseback Horse Lantern: Light the path ahead with a lantern attached to your horse’s breastplate

Light the path ahead with a lantern attached to your horse’s breastplate Valuables Satchel Upgrade: Store more items in your Valuables Pouch

Store more items in your Valuables Pouch Witford Compass: A decorative compass designed to adorn the Gun Belts of budding Collectors





