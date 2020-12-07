Red Dead Online Prime Gaming benefits: How to claim the Bounty Hunter License and Trimmed Amethyst Bounty Wagon Livery

Picking up some free Red Dead Online Prime Gaming benefits can give you a real head start in Rockstar's online Old West, because pretty much everything in the game carries a price tag and adding fresh items and weapons to your inventory often comes at a premium. If you're a Prime Gaming subscriber, however, then there are some great freebies just waiting for you, to make things that little bit easier as you navigate the tough world out there.

Because the game is featured as part of the Prime Gaming benefits program, all you need to do is link up your accounts and a selection on in-game loot and bonuses can be yours. This process does take a few steps before you can reap the benefits in Red Dead Online, and if you've not done this sort of thing before then it can be a somewhat confusing process to manage. That's why we've provided this guide, so read on and we'll show you how to claim your Red Dead Online Prime Gaming benefits.

How to set up Red Dead Online Prime Gaming benefits

If you want to receive those sweet Red Dead Online Prime Gaming benefits, you'll need to have an active subscription to Amazon Prime, then sign yourself up for a Prime Gaming account. Once that's done, head on over and connect your Rockstar Social Club account with your Prime Gaming account so your rewards will end up in the right place. Last but not least, click on that enticing "Claim now" button on the Prime Gaming site and your rewards will magically wend their way over to your game. You can claim the benefits you're entitled to by visiting the link below.

Activate Red Dead Online Prime Gaming rewards to claim your Bounty Hunter License and Trimmed Amethyst Bounty Wagon Livery

What are the current Red Dead Online Prime Gaming benefits

To kick things off, everyone who connects their accounts for the first time will be entitled to a huge one time sign-up bonus of RDO$1,000. At the moment there are two main Red Dead Online Prime Gaming benefit items available that link into the Red Dead Online roles, including the Bounty Hunter License which is a requirement for starting on the Bounty Hunter career, and Trimmed Amethyst Bounty Wagon Livery for improving your wagon. If you link your accounts before December 21, 2020 then you'll also receive a free Breton Horse, plus RDO$100 to top up your purse.

Always keep an eye on the Rockstar Newswire for details of the Red Dead Online Prime Gaming benefits that are out now, as well as announcements of any future rewards being added to the program.

