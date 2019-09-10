Red Dead Online gold bars: how Microtransactions work and what you can get

If you're looking for a currency more valuable than the virtual dollars you've been slowly racking up in the game, then you need to get your hands on some Red Dead Online gold bars. Not only can these be traded as a shortcut to purchase items that cost many more dollars, but there are also special items available in Red Dead Online which can only be bought using gold bars. If you've already put time into Rockstar's other hugely successful multiplayer world of GTA Online, you'll recognise this concept as being similar to the GTA Online shark cards you can use to boost your bank account.

You can actually earn Red Dead Online gold bars in-game by collecting gold nuggets through various activities, but you could find yourself playing for a very, very long time to amass the same number of bars that you can instantly purchase in one of these handy packages instead.

Red Dead Online gold bar prices

Red Dead Online microtransactions currently comes in six varieties from $4.99/£4.49 to $99.99/£89.99, the first of which is only available for purchase once. You can access the store page directly from Red Dead Online's title screen. As is the case for many online games that sell virtual currency, the value proposition steadily increases for buying more at once; you'll get more gold bars for buying the $19.99/£18.49 option than you would for buying the $9.99/£8.99 option twice, and so on.

That said, the "one-time special offer" of 25 gold bars for $4.99/£4.49 is by far the best value proposition. Since you can only pick it up once per account, it's also a clever way for Rockstar to prime the pump for customers to make more and larger currency purchases. Here is how all the gold bar prices break down for players in the US and then in the UK.

Red Dead Online gold bars - US prices

One-time offer - 25 gold bars for $4.99 ($0.20 per gold bar)

25 gold bars for $9.99 ($0.40 per gold bar)

55 gold bars $19.99 ($0.36 per gold bar)

150 gold bars for $49.99 ($0.33 per gold bar)

245 gold bars for $74.99 ($0.31 per gold bar)

350 gold bars for $99.99 ($0.29 per gold bar)

Red Dead Online gold bars - UK prices

One-time offer - 25 gold bars for £4.49 (£0.18 per gold bar)

25 gold bars for £8.99 (£0.36 per gold bar)

55 gold bars £18.49 (£0.34 per gold bar)

150 gold bars for £44.99 (£0.30 per gold bar)

245 gold bars for £69.99 (£0.29 per gold bar)

350 gold bars for £89.99 (£0.26 per gold bar)

How to get Red Dead Online gold bars free

If you don't want to pay extra (you already had to buy Red Dead Redemption 2 after all) the best way to get gold bars for free in Red Dead Online is by participating in activities. These range from co-operative story missions, to competitive showdowns, to impromptu free roam events that pit posses against each other. Completing these activities will typically give you a dollar reward as well as a handful of gold nuggets. Once you earn 100 gold nuggets, they'll automatically be converted to a single gold bar.

What can you do with Red Dead Online gold bars?

Many customization options for your character's clothing, your guns, your horse tack, and camp visuals can only be purchased with gold bars. Yes, that includes many of the fanciest varieties of hats. However, Rockstar has made more items available for purchase with dollars (the non-premium currency which is much easier to earn in game) than when Red Dead Online first went live. You'll make your virtual cowpoke's life much more lush if you pay up for gold bars, but it isn't required to make progress in the game.

