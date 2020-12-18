Roblox gift card offers - get Robux deals delivered in time for the Holidays

If you're looking for an easy present this Christmas, it's definitely worth hunting down some Roblox gift card deals. Or at least it would be, if we hadn't already found some for you. We've listed the full range of Robux deals below, ranging from $10 - $50 or £10 - £50 depending on where you are in the world.

Curious as to what Roblox gift cards and Robux deals are? They're a bit like store vouchers to be used in the Roblox game - only instead of physical items, you're able to spend them on additional in-game content or character customisation. As such, getting a card as a gift allows the recipient to grab that cosmetic avatar item they've always wanted but could never afford.

Plus, there's a happy bonus to getting a Roblox gift card; the user gets a free virtual item when the card itself is redeemed. This provides the player with a Satisfied Seal backpack for 800 Robux, the King Penguin backpack with 2,000 Robux, and an Arctic Polar Bear backpack with 4,500 Robux. Neat.

Roblox gift cards for Robux

These are fantastic as last-minute gift ideas as Amazon is selling them as digital codes rather than physical cards, so you won't need to worry about them getting delivered on time as you just access the codes from your Amazon account and write them in a card, or print it out and so on. There's no danger of you losing them either.

Roblox gift card (800 Robux) | $10 $9.50 at Amazon US / £10 at Amazon UK

This basic $10 gift card gets you 800 Robux to spend within the game and the Satisfied Seal backpack for free. Awesome. The user doesn't have to spend them right away, either.

Roblox gift card (2,000 Robux) | $25 $23.75 at Amazon US / £25 at Amazon UK

This mid-range Roblox gift card offers 2,000 Robux for use within the Roblox game. It also includes the King Penguin backpack for free as a special gift once the card is redeemed. Lovely.

Roblox gift card (4,500 Robux) | $50 $47.50 at Amazon US / £50 at Amazon UK

Here we go - the biggest and baddest Roblox gift card of the lot. This one gets you a massive 4,500 Robux to use in game, and it also provides the Arctic Polar Bear backpack for free upon redemption.

If you're wondering how to redeem the Roblox gift card, Amazon has you covered with this handy guide:

Click here to visit ww.roblox.com/redeem

Create an account or log in to an existing one

Enter your PIN into the website

Upon redemption of the card, the recipient should receive their free item (which one they get will depend on how big the card's value was). And there you have it - it's as easy as that.

