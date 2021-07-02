GTA Online Treasure Chests locations on Cayo Perico - where to find all the loot

The GTA Online Treasure Chests on Cayo Perico are small crates full of ill-gotten booty, which are hidden all over the isolated tropical island that you can only access as part of the GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist. There are plenty of different places where this loot can appear around the peninsular, so what you really need is some sort of treasure map to help you track them all down in GTA Online. This is particularly important during the GTA Online Independence Day event for 2021, as Rockstar are offering double GTA$ and RP for every cache you find, so here's everything you need to know about the GTA Online Treasure Chests locations.

GTA Online Treasure Chests locations

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are a total of 19 possible GTA Online Treasure Chests locations around Cayo Perico, and we've marked them all on the map above. Ten of them can be found on land, while the other nine are situated underwater just off the coasts. For additional pointers on where you should be looking to find your loot, we have some further descriptions to direct you.

On Land:

At the end of the runway next to some large gray liquid containers On the northwest shore near some rocks and a bush Between two rowboats on the shore south of the runway complex Just to the south of the shack by some trees Near the south end of the long building at the docks On the beach in the cove By the outpost inside the small circular road On the west side of the small loop road near the bushes On the outside of the compound perimeter wall On the south side of the dock entrance near a red crane



Underwater:



Off the northwest coast near the runway Off the coast south of the runway control tower Between the coast south of the runway complex and the large island Off the coast northeast of the runway complex Off the northeast coast near the shack Between the east coast and the small island Within the large southeast cove Off the west coast near the large loop in the road Under the wooden dock platform

Note that although these are all possible GTA Online Treasure Chests locations, only two of them will actually spawn each day for collection, with one being on land and the other underwater.

How to find GTA Online Treasure Chests

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Firstly, you must gain access to Cayo Perico to reach all of the GTA Online Treasure Chests locations, so if you haven't done so already you'll need to purchase the Kosatka submarine from Warstock Cache and Carry then complete the initial actions to get the heist up and running. With that in place, start the Gather Intel mission then explore the island to reach the loot.

As we mentioned before, there are only two GTA Online Treasure Chests available to collect each day (in real time), which appear at randomised locations from the possibilities listed above with one on the island and the other in the sea. There's a lot of ground to cover to check all of the potential places, and although the chests give off a sound to help you find them this is only useful when you're already close. To save you a lot of time, check out the GTA Online bonuses announcement channel of the GTA Series Videos Discord, which reveals the GTA Online Treasure Chests locations with a daily announcement.

