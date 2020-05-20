Are the GTA Online servers down? And when will the GTA Online servers be back?

If you're asking is GTA Online down, then you'll probably want to check the Rockstar servers after an error message like "timed out loading player data". Or maybe you've just been stuck watching an endlessly spinning loading wheel as you float in the skies high above Los Santos. This can be incredibly disappointing when all you want to do is hit the streets of GTA Online and go about your usual criminal empire business, so here's where you can check if GTA Online is down and find out when the servers will be back.

Note that if you're getting the "Your profile does not have permission to access GTA Online" error message, this is an unrelated issue and we have a separate guide detailing what to do in that situation.

Is GTA Online down?

At the time of writing the GTA Online servers are particularly busy, but we were able to connect and play with minimal issues. We know that things can and do go wrong though, so if you're having problems then here's where to check if the trouble is widespread and how long any potential GTA Online downtime will be.

The first place to look for information is the @RockstarSupport Twitter feed, which details any issues they are aware of and confirms when they have been resolved. GTA Online patch notes will also appear here, though unlike many other games the servers are rarely taken offline for planned updates as they are deployed straight into the live environment. If your issue isn't covered there, you can also visit the Rockstar Games Customer Support site for more advice, or log a request for further assistance.

If there's no official word from Rockstar on the problems you're experiencing, the next place to check is the Downdetector status page for GTA Online to see if other players are in the same boat. If there's a sudden spike in reports then you're not alone, and there's wider issues that are no doubt being investigated. If you're a console player then it's also worth checking the official PlayStation Network Service Status or Xbox Live Status, in case that is having an effect on the wider connectivity of your gaming service.

How long will GTA Online be down for?

If you do find that GTA Online is down, then try not to stress too much about it. Over the years Rockstar have built up a strong infrastructure to support the game, and it's very rare for the GTA Online servers to be unavailable for an extended period of time. Be patient, check the information sources we mentioned above, and before too long you'll be back up and running again in your criminal enterprises.

