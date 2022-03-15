Can you play GTA Online on PS5 with players on PS4?

Can you play GTA Online on PS5 with PS4 players? With GTA 5 and GTA Online versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X now here, you’re probably wondering if you can play GTA Online with any friends who are yet to upgrade their console. Unfortunately, it’s not great news if you’re looking to get paid for your crimes in a gang that spans console generations. Here’s everything you need to about GTA Online crossplay, cross-generation play, and if you can play with PS4 or Xbox One players on a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Does GTA Online have crossplay for PS5 and PS4, and Xbox?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The short answer is no, but it’s a bit complicated and there is a bit of a workaround. First of all, let’s make this clear: currently, GTA Online does not have any form of crossplay, so GTA Online players on PlayStation cannot play with Xbox or PC players and vice versa. A few versions of GTA Online also exist, and the only people you can play with are those that own the same version of GTA Online as you, as well as the same platform.

For example, players that own the newly released enhanced edition of GTA 5 or GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X will not be able to play with anyone that is running the old-gen versions for PS4 and Xbox One. This means that you if you own a PS5 and the enhanced version of GTA Online, the only other players you can play with are fellow PS5 players that also own the enhanced version of GTA Online for new-gen consoles – the same goes for Xbox Series X players. If you're a little confused about upgrading, here's how to get GTA 5 Enhanced Version.

However, if you own a PS5 but are running the old-gen version for PS4, you can only play with people that own that version, so you’ll be playing on a PS5 with PS4 players. While this isn’t true crossplay, it is a workaround that allows players from two different console generations to play together, but it means PS5 players must run an older version of the game.

If you do own the enhanced version of GTA Online, it’s likely that you’ve figured out how to transfer your GTA Online character from PS4 to PS5 or Xbox Series X. Note that there’s no going back to an older console or older version of GTA Online if you’ve already migrated. The one-time migration process completely moves your data from the old-gen version of GTA Online to the new-gen version and does not make a copy.

