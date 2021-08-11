Do you need PS Plus to play GTA Online on PlayStation?

Do you need PS Plus to play GTA Online is a question many PlayStation players have asked over the years, and with good reason. With the current cost of an annual subscription to Sony's online service in the same region as the full price of a AAA release, not everyone is willing or able to sign up while also purchasing games for their collection. There's a huge amount to see and do in GTA Online, allowing players to totally immerse themselves in the online world of Los Santos and beyond, but is that experience available to everyone? We're here to answer that by determining if you need PS Plus to play GTA Online.

Can you play GTA Online without PS Plus?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The short answer, we're afraid, is that you do need PS Plus to play GTA Online on PlayStation, which is in line with most other games on Sony's platforms. This keeps the PlayStation Plus subscription offering consistent, as players then know that if they want to play any game online they'll need to sign up to the service. If you're not currently a subscriber then you can join using one of these PS Plus deals, and as an added incentive members on PS4 can claim GTA$1,000,000 for free each month until November 2021 by visiting the PlayStation Store.

Currently the only exception to the PS Plus subscription rule is for free-to-play games such as Fortnite, as they can be played online without purchasing the service. This could make things interesting when GTA Online launches as a standalone version for PS5 on November 11, 2021, as it will be free to all PS5 players for the first three months after launch. We'll have to wait and see if PS Plus is still required for that free version, or whether Sony and Rockstar will come to an arrangement to make it truly free for all PS5 users.

