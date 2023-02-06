How to start and solve the Hogwarts Legacy Merlin Trials

Completing the Hogwarts Legacy Merlin Trials are the only way to get you more gear slots in the game. They're effectively a series of small puzzles, which you'll find come in a variety of forms that - once you've figured out how to solve each one - are relatively simple to tick off. You'll unlock them by speaking to a witch called Nora Treadwell, who you'll be alerted to after finishing Natty's "The Girl from Uagadou" quest. Treadwell's mission is literally called "Trials of Merlin", so at least it's really obvious.

How to solve the Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy

After that, you'll be able to complete Merlin Trials as you find them in the world. There are 85 in the game in total, each marked with little leaf icons like this:

In the world itself, you'll also see them marked out by ornate stone circles on the ground like this:

There are essentially nine variations of Merlin Trials that you'll encounter. The solution to each one is always within the immediate vicinity of the Merlin Trial marker, and highlighted in blue, meaning you always know what you need to interact with - just not always how. Many require specific spells in order to complete, so if you're scratching your head as to why something is proving additionally tricky, you probably just don't have the right spell yet.

Here are all the different types of Hogwarts Legacy Merlin Trials and how to solve them:

Large stone ball

Spell required: Depulso

For this one it's simply a case of using Depulso (the push spell) to roll a large stone ball into a bowl in the ground. The balls are usually fairly high up and there's a clear path to the bowl goal. The balls move really slowly but are really hard to course correct as they're too heavy for anything like Leviosa or Accio.

Small stone balls

Spell required: Accio

This Merlin Trial will have three stone plates with four circular holes in it on the floor around it, and also three stacks of small stone balls nearby. You'll need to use Accio to lead the balls to each stone plate in order to clear this trial.

A trio of braziers

Spell needed: Confringo (but some can be completed with Incendio alone)

Another of the Merlin Trials requires you to light three braziers mounted on stone columns. They can be pretty far spread out, which is why it's going to be a lot easier to tick them off by using Confringo. They'll need to be lit in a certain order as they'll start sinking into the ground as soon as they're lit. Start with the tallest one, and end with the one lowest to the ground.

Moth stones

Spell needed: Lumio

Riffing on the guiding of the moth to the frame side quest, one of the Merlin Trials involves leading a group of moths to a trio of glowing statues. You'll see the statues first no doubt, and then you'll have to find the moths, which can be a little more hidden and harder to see with Revelio. Use Lumio to call the moths to your wand, and then lead them to the statues. Do this for all three statues.

Broken statues

Spell needed: Reparo

You may see three statues dotted around the place that immediately smash into bits when you start the Merlin Trial. Use Reparo on all three and you'll clear this one really quickly.

Matching puzzle blocks

Spell needed: Flipendo

One of the trickier Merlin Trials is the one that involves three stone columns made up of two stone blocks with markings on. You won't be able to complete it until you have Flipendo (which comes quite a way into the game). Use Flipendo to rotate the top stone block of each column until you match the symbols that look like this with the arrow pointing down:

You'll need to change your position around the block in order to change the direction in which you're flipping the block. It's a little awkward, but thankfully this Merlin Trial variety aren't that common.

Green spotted slabs

Spell needed: Confringo

This is one of the easier of the Merlin Trials in that it just needs you to use Confringo to destroy all the blocks that look like the above in the immediate vicinity. There's always at least one hidden one, so use Revelio to get them to light up in blue to smash them all.

Balls on sticks

Spell needed: Basic R2 / RT spell

Another of the more straightforward Merlin Trials involves a series of nine stone balls sat unpon stone columns. They're found in groups of three around the Merlin Trial marker, and the trickiest bit is usually just finding them. Thankfully they glow with Revelio but can be tucked away behind walls and higher up than you'd expect. Then it's just a case of hitting them all with your basic spell.

Platform challenge

Spell needed: None

Finally, probably the rarest of the Merlin Trials is a simple platforming challenge. You'll find a series of stone platforms in a line that's basically a simple obstacle course. You must jump from one to the other without touching the floor until you've reached the end of the course.