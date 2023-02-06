How to get a broomstick in Hogwarts Legacy and fly

If you want to know where to get a Hogwarts Legacy broomstick then you'll need a little patience, since you need to complete two main missions beforehand: Flying Class, and Flight Test.

There's a lot to get a hang of before you can lean how to fly in in Hogwarts Legacy; you'll have to master specific Hogwarts Legacy spells to advance through the main questline, as well as attend various lessons and complete certain side quests at the same time. So keep playing through the main Hogwarts Legacy campaign if you wish to buy your own broom, since there's no shortcut to getting it early!

How do you unlock broomsticks in Hogwarts Legacy? You can't use broomsticks in Hogwarts Legacy until you complete the Flying Class mission with Madame Kogawa. Once that's complete you can head to Hogsmeade and buy one from Sprintwitches Sporting Needs.

How to unlock the Flying Class mission

(Image credit: Avalanche Games)

After you've unlocked the spell Expelliarmus, which is taught to you after completing Professor Hecat's Assignment 2, you will receive a main quest target to go to Flying class with Madame Kogawa. You can check our Hogwarts Legacy tips for more on this but basically everything you probably want is locked behind story progress. So always check mission rewards to see what you can unlock.

During this class, you'll be using a school-issued broomstick to learn the ropes, and one of your classmates will take you for an aerial tour of Hogwarts and its grounds. When you get back to class, Kogawa will be disappointed in you both for straying from the assigned task. Still, she will commend your flying skills all the same.

Where to buy a broom in Hogwarts Legacy

(Image credit: Avalanche Games)

Now that you have completed your first flying lesson, head into Hogsmeade using either floo flames or by walking it. Check your map of Hogsmeade, and find Sprintwitches Sporting Needs. Set the waypoint and make your way there, since it's the easiest place to buy your first broomstick.

When you arrive, you will meet the shopkeeper, Albie Weekes. He explains that the shop had been shut until recently, which is why you couldn't access it earlier during your visit to Hogsmeade with Sebastian or Natty, but he is ready to sell you a broomstick now.

Hogwarts Legacy broomsticks aren't too costly. You can expect to pay about 600 coins for your first broom, but there are more expensive options to be found from vendors outside Hogsmeade if you want something fancier. If you're short on cash, be sure to loot chests, pots, and bags as you explore the world, and don't forget to sell any unwanted gear to vendors.

How to use your broomstick outside

(Image credit: Avalanche Games)

Before you can fly with your broom, you'll have to complete another mission called Flight Test. Travel back to Hogwarts via floo flames after purchasing your broom, and then head to the Quidditch pitch to talk to Imelda Reyes. After a conversation, she challenges you to beat her high score in a race around the castle.

This agility trial requires you to fly through yellow speed bubbles, which will make you go faster as you swoop through all the hoops as quickly as possible. If you accidentally miss any hoops, you will get a few seconds added to your time as a penalty. The first Flight Test mission should not be too difficult, with each subsequent attempt getting that much trickier.

(Image credit: Avalanche Software)

After you complete the Flight Test mission, you should be able to fly whenever you're in open space by using L1 to bring your gear menu up and pressing Circle or B to jump on your broom. If you are in an area that disallows flying, you will see an icon of a flying creature with a red strike through it on your HUD. Just head further outdoors, and when the icon vanishes, you'll be able to mount your broom and fly. Sure, you can't fly your broomstick through or over Hogsmeade – but with views like these, taking the long route around it won't be such a bad thing.