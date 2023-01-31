All the Hogwarts Legacy spells, types and colours revealed

There are plenty of Hogwarts Legacy spells we currently know about. A range of charms, jinxs and unforgivable curses you'll be able to use to fight and solve puzzles. We've got them all listed here with what they do, and explanations to what the colors mean.

We've listed the Hogwarts Legacy Unforgivable Curses which players can use in the game separately, given that they're supposed to be unforgivable if you use them - despite Hogwarts Legacy apparently not judging you for doing so.

Hogwarts Legacy spells

These are all the Hogwarts Legacy spells currently revealed, and what they do:

Aberto / Opening charm - A charm that opens doors which is different to the unlocking spell Alohomora.

- A charm that opens doors which is different to the unlocking spell Alohomora. Accio / Summoning charm - Summons objects the caster can see or visualise.

- Summons objects the caster can see or visualise. Aguamenti / Water making spell - conjures a stream of water from the caster's wand

- conjures a stream of water from the caster's wand Alohomora / Unlocking charm - A spell that unlocks locked objects, usually windows and doors.

- A spell that unlocks locked objects, usually windows and doors. Arresto Momentum / Slowing charm - a spell that can slow the speed of a falling object.

- a spell that can slow the speed of a falling object. Confringo / Blasting curse - Causes the object it's cast on to explode.

- Causes the object it's cast on to explode. Depulso / Banishing charm - sends whatever it's cast on away from the caster. Effectively the direct opposite of Accio.

- sends whatever it's cast on away from the caster. Effectively the direct opposite of Accio. Descendo / Falling charm - Makes whatever it's cast on fall downwards.

- Makes whatever it's cast on fall downwards. Diffindo / Severing charm - A spell that precisely cuts whatever it's cast on.

- A spell that precisely cuts whatever it's cast on. Disillusionment charm - An invisibility spell.

- An invisibility spell. Expelliarmus / Disarming charm - When cast against someone it makes whatever they are holding fly out of their hand.

- When cast against someone it makes whatever they are holding fly out of their hand. Expulso / Expulso curse - Creates an explosion.

- Creates an explosion. Flipendo / Knockback Jinx - A spell that knocks whatever it's cast on backwards.

- A spell that knocks whatever it's cast on backwards. Finite / General counter spell - An 'anti-spell' spell that can remove, counter or reverse magical effects.

- An 'anti-spell' spell that can remove, counter or reverse magical effects. Glacius / Freezing spell - A general freezing spell that causes icey air to be expelled from the tip of the caster's wand.

- A general freezing spell that causes icey air to be expelled from the tip of the caster's wand. Incendio / Fire spell - Basic fire creation spell.

- Basic fire creation spell. Lumos / Wand lighting charm - Creates light from the tip of the caster's wand.

- Creates light from the tip of the caster's wand. Oppugno Jinx - Causes objects it's cast on to attack a target of the caster's choosing.

- Causes objects it's cast on to attack a target of the caster's choosing. Petrificus Totalus / Full body bind curse - Temporarily paralyses anyone it's cast on.

- Temporarily paralyses anyone it's cast on. Protego / Shield charm - Creates a protective barrier from the caster's wand that can deflect spells and physical attacks.

- Creates a protective barrier from the caster's wand that can deflect spells and physical attacks. Reducto / Reductor curse - A spell that can blast anything it hits into pieces.

- A spell that can blast anything it hits into pieces. Reparo / Mending charm - A repair spell that can fix simple inanimate objects.

- A repair spell that can fix simple inanimate objects. Revelio charm - A spell that reveals hidden things like secret messages or invisible passages and objects.

- A spell that reveals hidden things like secret messages or invisible passages and objects. Stupefy / Stunning Spell - A stunning spell that can knock out its targets, rendering them unconscious.

- A stunning spell that can knock out its targets, rendering them unconscious. Levioso / Levitation Spell - A levitation spell that levitates objects in contact with the caster's wand. It's different to the charm Wingardium Levioso which can make objects float independently.

There's also an unknown spell that appears to be involved in potion making but it's unclear if that's a 'spell' spell, or just a flourish to the process of making potions.

Hogwarts Legacy unforgivable curses

There are three Hogwarts Legacy unforgivable curses (and generally in Harry Potter lore) that you can use:

Avada Kedavra / Killing curse - Causes the instantaneous death of the target it's cast on.

- Causes the instantaneous death of the target it's cast on. Crucio / Cruciatus or torture curse - Causes intense pain on whoever it's cast on.

- Causes intense pain on whoever it's cast on. Imperio / Imperius Curse - Puts the target completely under the caster's control.

These curses can't be learned in school, so the player must find them first and choose to learn them. While there's apparently no morality system to directly punish players for using them, characters in-game will react to you using them and their use might affect mission and activities. Technically, according to Potter lore, using any of these even once should see you sent to Azkaban (wizard prison) for life.

Hogwarts Legacy spell colors and types

There are four spell colors in Hogwarts Legacy that denote different types of spell:

Yellow spells are control spells like Levioso

are control spells like Levioso Purple spells are force spells like Accio

are force spells like Accio Red spells are damage spells like Confringo

are damage spells like Confringo Grey spells are 'essential' spells, or non-optional spells you need to progress

The main benefit of these spell colors in Hogwarts Legacy is when fighting other wizards or witches - shields of a certain color can only be broken by a spell of the same colour.

How many spells are there in Hogwarts Legacy?

There are 26 spells in Hogwarts Legacy according to a developer showcase where the above blurred out view showed the spells page in the game. Seeing that we currently have 25 confirmed spells, and an as yet unclarified potion making spell, we might well have all the magic you can wield in-game confirmed. However, it could also just be a coincidence, as it's not clear at what stage in the game the developer showcase was when the obscured spell page was revealed.