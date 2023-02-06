How to open the eye chests in Hogwarts Legacy

If you've seen the strange Hogwarts Legacy eye chests you'll know you can't open them. These weird eyeball chests can see you and snap shut the second you get too close. It's possible to open them though when you get the right spell, so let's take a look at how you can open Hogwarts Legacy eye chests and, more importantly, when.

Unsurprisingly, getting near the chest with eyes in Hogwarts Legacy involves not letting them see you, something an invisibility spell you can learn helps you with once you get get it. However, weirdly, like learning a lot of Hogwarts Legacy Spells in a place that literally exists to teach you magic, you don't learn it in a classroom. So let's explain all that and how everything works.

How to open Hogwarts Legacy eye chests You can open open Hogwarts Legacy eye chests once you have the Disillusionment spell. When you have it, cast it out of sight of the chests to become invisible and then sneak up on them. You'll get the spell during the mission 'Secrets of the Restricted Section', when you break into the library with Sebastian.

So, like most things in Hogwarts Legacy, you can't open the eye chests until you're allowed. Depending on how you've approached the story and side quests you could easily not access the Disillusionment charm you need for ages. If you want to prioritise getting these things open in Hogwarts Legacy then you need to play through the main story until you unlock the 'Secrets of the Restricted Section' quest. Once you have that Sebastian will teach you the spell as you break into the library. There's even an eyeball chest along the way during that mission so you can have a practise getting them open - just cast the spell when the chest isn't alerted and then you can sneak up and open it.

What is in the Hogwarts Legacy eye chests?

Every time you open up one up you'll find 500 Galleons inside a Hogwarts Legacy eye chest. So each eyeball chest you find is basically cash waiting to be claimed. To some extent that's one reason why you might want to get the Disillusionment spell sooner rather than later - the quicker you get it the quicker you can start claiming the money. Plus you won't have to backtrack to find any you couldn't open before.

