Complete Hogwarts Legacy main quest list to keep track of your objectives

This complete Hogwarts Legacy main quest list will help you keep an eye on how far along you are in the game so far. Some key objectives pop up at the same time, so there is an element of choice as to which order you might want to play them in, but the general shape of this list should be true to most witches and wizards exploring Hogwarts Legacy for the first time. Some others are only accessible after playing through assignments or friendship quests for Natsai, Sebastian, and Poppy, so you should make sure you have pursued their storylines if some of these don't show up for you yet.
Our quest list has all 43 main missions, including the final House Cup objective which can only be completed when you reach Level 34 in the post-game stage.
Complete Hogwarts Legacy quest list
- The Path To Hogwarts
- Welcome To Hogwarts
- Defence Against the Dark Arts Class
- In The Shadow Of The Undercroft
- Charms Class
- Weasley After Class
- Welcome To Hogsmeade
- The Locket's Secret
- Secrets Of The Restricted Section
- Tomes & Tribulations
- Flying Class
- Potions Class
- Scrope's Last Hope
- The Girl From Uagadou
- Merlin Trials
- Jackdaw's Rest
- The Map Chamber
- Percival Rackham's Trial
- Herbology
- The Helm of Urtkot
- Beasts Class
- Room of Requirement
- The Caretaker's Lunar Lament
- Lodgok's Loyalty
- In The Shadow Of The Estate
- Astronomy
- It's All Gobbledegook
- Back On The Path
- Charles Rookwood's Trial
- Fire & Vice
- The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and The Loom
- In the Shadow of the Mountain
- The Headmistress Speaks
- The Polyjuice Plot
- Niamh Fitzgerald's Trial
- Wand Mastery
- In The Shadow of Revelation
- In The Shadow Of The Mine
- The High Keep
- San Bakar's Trial
- The Final Repository
- Weasley's Watchful Eye
- POST GAME: The House Cup (Lev 34 required
The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.