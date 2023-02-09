Complete Hogwarts Legacy main quest list to keep track of your objectives

By Jasmine Gould-Wilson
published

The main missions in Hogwarts Legacy take you through all major plot points, but you can finish your side quests after completing them all

Hogwarts Legacy main quest list
This complete Hogwarts Legacy main quest list will help you keep an eye on how far along you are in the game so far. Some key objectives pop up at the same time, so there is an element of choice as to which order you might want to play them in, but the general shape of this list should be true to most witches and wizards exploring Hogwarts Legacy for the first time. Some others are only accessible after playing through assignments or friendship quests for Natsai, Sebastian, and Poppy, so you should make sure you have pursued their storylines if some of these don't show up for you yet. 

Our quest list has all 43 main missions, including the final House Cup objective which can only be completed when you reach Level 34 in the post-game stage.

Hogwarts Legacy unicorn

Complete Hogwarts Legacy quest list 

  1. The Path To Hogwarts
  2. Welcome To Hogwarts
  3. Defence Against the Dark Arts Class
  4. In The Shadow Of The Undercroft
  5. Charms Class
  6. Weasley After Class
  7. Welcome To Hogsmeade
  8. The Locket's Secret
  9. Secrets Of The Restricted Section
  10. Tomes & Tribulations
  11. Flying Class
  12. Potions Class
  13. Scrope's Last Hope
  14. The Girl From Uagadou
  15. Merlin Trials
  16. Jackdaw's Rest
  17. The Map Chamber
  18. Percival Rackham's Trial
  19. Herbology
  20. The Helm of Urtkot
  21. Beasts Class
  22. Room of Requirement
  23. The Caretaker's Lunar Lament
  24. Lodgok's Loyalty
  25. In The Shadow Of The Estate
  26. Astronomy
  27. It's All Gobbledegook
  28. Back On The Path
  29. Charles Rookwood's Trial
  30. Fire & Vice
  31. The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and The Loom
  32. In the Shadow of the Mountain
  33. The Headmistress Speaks
  34. The Polyjuice Plot
  35. Niamh Fitzgerald's Trial
  36. Wand Mastery
  37. In The Shadow of Revelation
  38. In The Shadow Of The Mine
  39. The High Keep
  40. San Bakar's Trial
  41. The Final Repository
  42. Weasley's Watchful Eye
  43. POST GAME: The House Cup (Lev 34 required

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy. 

