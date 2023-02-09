Complete Hogwarts Legacy main quest list to keep track of your objectives

This complete Hogwarts Legacy main quest list will help you keep an eye on how far along you are in the game so far. Some key objectives pop up at the same time, so there is an element of choice as to which order you might want to play them in, but the general shape of this list should be true to most witches and wizards exploring Hogwarts Legacy for the first time. Some others are only accessible after playing through assignments or friendship quests for Natsai, Sebastian, and Poppy, so you should make sure you have pursued their storylines if some of these don't show up for you yet.

Our quest list has all 43 main missions, including the final House Cup objective which can only be completed when you reach Level 34 in the post-game stage.

Complete Hogwarts Legacy quest list

The Path To Hogwarts Welcome To Hogwarts Defence Against the Dark Arts Class In The Shadow Of The Undercroft Charms Class Weasley After Class Welcome To Hogsmeade The Locket's Secret Secrets Of The Restricted Section Tomes & Tribulations Flying Class Potions Class Scrope's Last Hope The Girl From Uagadou Merlin Trials Jackdaw's Rest The Map Chamber Percival Rackham's Trial Herbology The Helm of Urtkot Beasts Class Room of Requirement The Caretaker's Lunar Lament Lodgok's Loyalty In The Shadow Of The Estate Astronomy It's All Gobbledegook Back On The Path Charles Rookwood's Trial Fire & Vice The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and The Loom In the Shadow of the Mountain The Headmistress Speaks The Polyjuice Plot Niamh Fitzgerald's Trial Wand Mastery In The Shadow of Revelation In The Shadow Of The Mine The High Keep San Bakar's Trial The Final Repository Weasley's Watchful Eye POST GAME: The House Cup (Lev 34 required

