Should you steal the Fwooper feather in Hogwarts Legacy for Garreth Weasley?

You'll be asked to steal a Fwooper feather in Hogwarts Legacy for Garreth Weasley the first time you attend a potions class. It puts you on the spot because, obviously, stealing from teachers is bad, but you also don't want to not help someone. So what are the options, and what are the outcomes? Here are the consequences I've discovered when it comes to stealing the fwooper feather in Hogwarts Legacy or not. (Spoilers: it doesn't change much.)

The request to steal the Fwooper feather in Hogwarts Legacy arises when you speak to Garreth Weasley in your first potions class. You'll have learned a few Hogwarts Legacy Spells by the time you've reached this point, probably with little issue. However, now you have a choice to make: you'll be given permission to enter Professor Sharp's office to fetch a couple of ingredients and Weasley will ambush you, asking you to steal a fwooper feather while you're in there.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Should you steal the Fwooper feather in Hogwarts Legacy? It makes no difference if you steal the feather or not in Hogwarts Legacy. If you take it Professor Sharp will tell you off, and if you don't, Garreth will be fine and say he'll work something else out.

Whatever you pick, the lesson will continue and end the same way. The choice has no real impact in Hogwarts Legacy and whether you steal or not, Weasley will still approach you later in the game with a plan to break into Honeydukes sweetshop. Nothing comes of Professor Sharp telling you off, bar the quick dressing down in the lesson either - so it doesn't really matter what you pick here.

Although she is not involved in the development of Hogwarts Legacy, GamesRadar+ acknowledges the role of J.K. Rowling in the creation of the Wizarding World, as well as her publicly-stated, harmful views regarding the rights of transgender people. If you'd like to offer your support to the communities affected by Rowling's rhetoric, consider donating to the National Center for Transgender Equality (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) in the US, or Mermaids (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) in the UK.