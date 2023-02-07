Where to find all the Hogwarts Legacy Gobstone locations

Hogwarts Legacy Gobstone locations are something you'll search for early into your time at Hogwarts. You'll find Zenobia Noke outside of Defense Against the Dark Arts, who asks you to find six Gobstones scattered around the school by her classmates. Speak to her and you'll activate the Gobs of Gobstones questline in Hogwarts Legacy to track them down.

The Hogwarts Legacy Gobstone mission is just one of the various side-activities you'll find within the school. You will probably be wondering how to open the Hogwarts Legacy puzzle doors , or how to open level 1 locks in Hogwarts Legacy . These are just some of the mysteries you'll need to uncover throughout your time with the game, but for the time being your primary focus should be on finding those six Gobstone locations so that Zenobia can get back to being the least popular Ravenclaw on the schoolyard.

Gobstone one – Transfiguration Courtyard

The first Hogwarts Legacy Gobstone location will lead you out to the Transfiguration Courtyard in the Astronomy Wing area. The map will give you a rough idea of where to look, but if you want to cut down on some of the guesswork head straight to that wondrous archway – you know, the one with all the owls perched on top of it – and notice the Gobstone sparkling on a ledge. A quick cast of Accio and it'll be all yours.

Gobstone two – Divination Tower

The second Gobstone will take you on a bit of a walking tour, so get ready to scale some staircases. You'll need to run all the way up to the top of the Divination Classroom Tower in the Library Annex area. When you reach the top you'll notice a ladder will unfurl; instead of climbing this and into the classroom itself, swivel around and locate the second Gobstone on top of the chandelier.

Gobstone three – Central Hall

The third Gobstone should be easy enough to find from the location of the second (or the Divination Classroom Floo Flame, if you went off in a different direction). You'll want to head down the spiral staircase and take the first left, which will lead you into a wooden area above Central Hall. Look to the rafters on the left, which is where you'll spot the third Gobstone. There's some extra treasure up here, so you may want to know how to open the eye chests in Hogwarts Legacy.

Gobstone four – Ravenclaw Tower

The fourth Gobstone will take you to the Ravenclaw Tower, just ahead of the Grand Staircase. This one can be a little tricky to spot, as it's hiding atop a ledge – best advice I can give you is to keep your head on a tilt as soon as you pass the Ravenclaw Tower Floo Flames location, and if you're still struggling don't forget that Revelio is your friend.

Gobstone five – Trophy Room

Keep moving on from the Ravenclaw Tower and you'll encounter the Grand Staircase. Head up the spiral and admire the sights, and once you reach the top you'll find yourself entering into the outer rung of the Trophy Room. Ignore the distractions and look for an alcove containing two suits of armor – the fifth Gobstone is resting on a pillar above it.

Gobstone six – Trophy Room

You'll now want to head into the Trophy Room itself. Take some time to admire the rewards and the outer casing of the Goblet of Fire, and then get back on task. You'll be looking for a cabinet filled with plaques and trophies, and the final Gobstone will be resting on the top shelf. Grab that and head back to Zenobia.

Hogwarts Legacy Gobstones rewards

When you have all six Gobstones return to Zenobia near the Defense of the Dark Arts classroom to receive your reward. You'll receive 180 XP for your troubles, and a special Wand Handle – I received the gaudy Orbicular handle in a rather nasty violet color. You can decide to keep the Gobstones for yourself although, as I explained in my Hogwarts Legacy review , you won't be able to actually play the game with any other students.

If you're looking for more help, be sure to check out our Hogwarts Legacy tips.