How to unlock Hogwarts Legacy Level 1 locks and collect extraordinary gear

You'll want to unlock Hogwarts Legacy Level 1 locks as soon as you find them, as well as the level 2 and 3 ones you'll also find. These locked doors are scattered around everywhere and there's no clue at first how to open them. Like a lot of things in the game, it's a matter of waiting until you're allowed with the Alohomora spell you need becoming available at a certain point in the story.

Like the Hogwarts Legacy eyeball chests and other boxes you can open, these contain a range of useful gear you'll want to get. So Alohomora is one of the Hogwarts Legacy spells you'll want to learn, but you will have to wait quite some time before you can cast it.

How do I unlock Level 1 locks in Hogwarts Legacy?

(Image credit: Avalanche Software)

You learn Alohomora to open level 1 locks during the main questline, during a mission called The Caretaker's Lunar Lament. Once you have progressed far enough through the story, you will be summoned by caretaker Gladwyn Moon and asked to recover two demiguise statues - enchanted items that Gladwyn suspects have been planted around in order to frighten him.

Gladwyn then teaches you Alohomora to unlock the Level One door ahead of you and reach these Statues. It won't take up space in your Hogwarts Legacy spell slots , so you won't need to worry about swapping it and out, just use it when the lock prompt appears.

Gladwyn then explains that if you're willing to search the rest of Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and the surrounding hamlets and areas to get rid of the statues, he will teach you more advanced forms of Alohomora that will open level 2 and 3 locks.

How to open locks with Alohomora

(Image credit: Avalanche Software)

When unlocking Level One doors with Alohomora, your goal is to turn the outer and inner dials until they start making a smooth, uninterrupted mechanical whirring sound to signal that they are in the right position. Turn the dials with your joysticks if you're playing on console, or use the Q, E, A, and D keys on your keyboard if you're using a PC. Listen and watch carefully for small movements or sounds, as you might need to fine-tune the dials with smaller movements to get them exactly right. Remember to sell any unwanted items to vendors, since your Hogwarts Legacy gear slots will fill up quickly unless you upgrade them!