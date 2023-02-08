The easiest Hogwarts Legacy demiguise statues to find in the castle and Hogsmeade

Those pesky Hogwarts Legacy demiguise statues can be a chore to spot, especially if you're walking around in the daytime as they're only accessible at night. After reaching the main mission quest The Caretaker's Lunar Lament, you'll be able to crack open those Hogwarts Legacy Level 1 locks with ease. However, Gladwyn Moon will task you with finding and removing even more of these glowing statues from places in and around the castle. If you find and bring Gladwyn nine more moons, he can teach you a stronger version of the unlocking spell Alohomora. Here are nine of the easiest demiguise statues to find in Hogwarts Legacy , all of them either accessible without Alohomora at all or using only the first level of the spell.

Hogwarts Legacy demiguise statue locations

Easiest Hogwarts Legacy demiguise moons to find in Hogwarts

After you collect those first three moons for Gladwyn, there's no need to hop on your Hogwarts Legacy broomstick in pursuit of more just yet. These four demiguise moons can be found easily in the castle at night time so just pop into the map and select the option to change time if it isn't:

South Wing out-of-service toilets: Entering Gryffindor Tower from the Defense Against the Dark Arts block, walk along the corridor and past the unlocked bathroom to find a locked prefect's bathroom with an out-of-order sign on the doorknob. Cast Alohomora to open it, and go through the middle cubicle to a secret room with a demiguise in it. Muggle Studies: From the bell tower courtyard, head towards the History of Magic classroom where you wil alsol find one of the Hogwarts Legacy Daedalian key locations. Go down the stairs just in front of the classroom, down past the statue of the sleeping dragon, and open the locked door to the Muggle Studies classroom. The moon is on the desk. Great Hall: Travel to the Great Hall floo flame, and walk across the hall to the lectern. Go right, and you will find a locked door along the right-hand wall. Use Alohomora to open the door, and inside you will find another demiguise moon. Divination Classroom: Fast travel to the Divination classroom at night to retrieve the moon from the teacher's desk, no spells required.

Easiest Hogwarts Legacy demiguise moons to find in Hogsmeade

Hogsmeade is packed with demiguise moons if you know where to find them. Once again, most of these moons don't require you to use Alohomora to get them, though it will come in handy for others. Most of the main shops in Hogsmeade have demiguise statues hidden away, but these moons are the most straightforward to find:

Private room above the Three Broomsticks: Enter the Three Broomsticks pub and head up the stairs as high as you can go. You will find a locked door to the private room, and after unlocking it, you'll come across another demiguise as well as a Field Guide page if you use Revelio. Hog's Head: Go to the Hog's Head and find the demiguise on the countertop. Tomes and Scrolls: Go to Tomes and Scrolls and go behind the counter and shopkeeper to the side room on your left. The demiguise will be in here. Gladrags Wizard Wear: Another demiguise can be found on the counter of Gladrags, easily spotted as you enter from Hogsmeade Square. Waterwheel House: In North Hogsmeade, you will see a waterwheel across the river just behind Zonko's. In here you'll find a moth painting, and also one more demiguise sitting out in the open.

Now, head back to the castle and find Gladwyn skulking about the Faculty Wing, just a few paces away from the floo flame travel point. Give him the moons, and after a short cutscene, you will be able to open Level II locks as well.

