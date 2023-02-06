You'll want more Hogwarts Legacy Gear slots as these are essentially your pockets but just for clothing like cloaks, hats, and other finery. You only start with 20 slots, which will fill up fast once you start opening up chests, getting quest rewards, and shopping in Hogsmeade. Getting more Gear slots in Hogwarts Legacy though is pretty labored and involves completing what's known as Merlin Trials - a set of smaller puzzles you'll find throughout the map and need Mallowsweet to unlock.

Gear is important though as you'll want to keep switching out your various items to ensure you've got the highest stats for Health, Defence, and Offence possible in Hogwarts Legacy. After all, no one wants to feel ill-prepared or underdressed for a magic duel.

How to get more Gear slots in Hogwarts Legacy

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

You can only get more Gear slots in Hogwarts Legacy by completing Merlin Challenges. These are a separate side quest thread that you'll need to start before you can start expanding your Gear Slots.

Once you've done that though - and we'll explain how in just a second - you'll be able to earn more Gear slots by completing Merlin Trial-related challenges. In the Exploration section of the Challenges, there's one for completing Merlin Trials. You get four new Gear slots per challenge and there are five separate challenges to tick off. The first asks you to complete two Merlin Trials, the second six more, and so on and so forth. That means that there are a total of 20 additional Gear Slots up for grabs by completing Merlin Trials.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

However, because that's going to take quite a lot of time, one of my top Hogwarts Legacy tips is to sell anything you're not currently wearing whenever you get a chance. You can sell gear at any vendor you find throughout the map, and what's even better is that you keep all the looks of anything you've ever found to change the look of your outfit to whatever you like - regardless of the actual item you're wearing.

How to unlock Merlin Trials and find them on the map

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

Merlin Trials can be unlocked by speaking to Nora Treadwell, who you'll discover immediately after finishing the quest with Natty called "The Girl from Uagadou". You'll hear Treadwell shouting out in distress, which triggers the quest called "Trials of Merlin". If you go and talk to her and protect her from Rookwood's goons, she'll eventually introduce you to the Merlin Trials.

After that you'll be able to complete Merlin Trials as you find them in the world. On the map they're marked out with little leaf icons:

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

Or, they're also visible on the ground with a large ornate stone circle, which again bears the same leaf icon and glows blue when you cast Revelio.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

Merlin Trials take on various forms, which can essentially be solved in a few ways, but we'll have a complete guide on how to solve the various Hogwarts Legacy Merlin Trials.