How to get more Hogwarts Legacy spell slots and use more magic at once

Unlocking Talents lets you carry more spells, which means less hassle in combat

Hogwarts Legacy spell slots
You'll want to get more Hogwarts Legacy spell slots almost as soon as you start playing, because you begin with just four slots. You can swap your spells out at any time – even during battle – but this can get a bit tedious and frustrating. As you unlock more enchantments you'll definitely need more space for your spells, since more intense combat sequences will see you requiring a range of Hogwarts Legacy spells (including Force, Defence, and Control charms) to gain the upper hand over your enemies. To get more spell slots in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to first unlock Talents.

How do I carry more spells in Hogwarts Legacy? 

Hogwarts Legacy talents window

To hold more spells and get more slots in Hogwarts Legacy, you will need to follow the main campaign to unlock Talents. It's one of our key Hogwarts Legacy tips to just play the game if there's anything you want - it won't give you anything before it's ready.  

These are additional abilities that you can purchase in Hogwarts Legacy using Talent points, gained by levelling up your character. You can complete challenges, missions, and sidequests to earn XP toward your next level. If you're not sure which level you are at, or to see how much more XP you need to get to the next level, check your Gear page and look at the upper-left corner of your screen.

Once you unlock Talents, you will earn a Talent point each time you go up an XP level. You'll also immediately unlock one Talent point for every XP level you have reached after the fifth level. This means that if you unlock Talents and you are already at Level 12, you will have seven points to spend. 

How do I unlock Talents? 

You will only unlock Talents a fair way into the game, after completing a main quest called Percival Rackham's Trial. This is a lengthy mission that will take place with Professor Fig, involving puzzles and battles against Pensieve Protectors, Guardians, Sentries, and Sentinels. Once you finish the final boss battle, have a conversation with the painting of Rackham. This will unlock Talents immediately after the cutscene ends.

 Where are the spell slot upgrades in Talents? 

Hogwarts Legacy Spell Knowledge gives you more spell slots

To get more slots, you need to purchase the Spell Knowledge Talents. After unlocking Talents and opening it from the main menu, you will see there are five Talent branches to choose from: 

  • Dark Arts
  • Core
  • Spells
  • Stealth
  • Room of Requirement

Spell Knowledge is a Core Talent. If you have enough points, just go to the Core tab and select one of the three Spell Slot upgrades. They cost one Talent point each, but be careful: you cannot get these points back later, so be sure to check your options carefully before you choose.

