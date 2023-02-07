All Hogwarts Legacy quiz answers to ace Weasley's last assignment

You'll need these Hogwarts Legacy quiz answers to get past Sephronia's trivia test as part of Professor Weasley's Last Assignment. This final task requires you to collect two field guide pages, one of which is located in the Library's Transfiguration section. A Ravenclaw student named Sephronia will agree to hand over the page, but only if you play a quick round of trivia with her. Here are the answers to all three quiz rounds if you want to show off your wizarding knowledge to Hogwarts Legacy 's resident trivia boffin.

Hogwarts Legacy quiz answers: Round 1

When you get to the library, head up one of the spiral staircases at the back of the room to reach the upper floors. Once you're up there, follow the marker on the mini-map to the Transfiguration section. Here you'll run into Sephronia, who will ask you the following questions in exchange for the page you require for Professor Weasley:

All Hogwarts Legacy quiz answers for Sephronia's first quiz

Before the invention of the Snitch, which magical creature was used in Quidditch? (Golden Snidget) Which potion is known as Liquid Luck? (Felix Felicis) The Tale of the Three Brothers invokes which magical artefacts? (Deathly Hallows) Which ball in Quidditch is the largest? (Quaffle) True or false: Polyjuice Potions allow you to change species. (False)

This is the only Hogwarts Legacy quiz that you need to complete in order to advance through the game. You can come back and play the next two quizzes later after cracking open some of those Hogwarts Legacy Level 1 locks, or you can skip them altogether and never chat to Sephronia again. Your call.

Hogwarts Legacy quiz answers: Round 2

If you enjoyed the first round, Sephronia can be found in the same place in the library for the next round of the quiz. There are more questions this time, and these ones are hard even for diehard Potterheads who know how to crack those tricky Hogwarts Legacy Merlin trials. Here are all the right answers:

All Hogwarts Legacy quiz answers for Sephronia's second quiz

What was the name of the governing body that preceded the Ministry of Magic? (Wizard's Council) Which dragon breed is the smallest? (Peruvian Vipertooth) Who founded Hogsmeade? (Hengist of Woodcroft) The Hidebehind is a crossbreed of which creature? (Demiguise) What is the only known spell that can repel a Lethifold? (The Patronus charm) Who invented the Law of Elemental Transfiguration? (Gamp) What is the Hogwarts school motto? (Never tickle a sleeping dragon) Which magical creature is the only one known to produce eggs from its mouth? (Runespoor) Where is Ilvermog School of Witchcraft and Wizardry located? (Mount Greylock) What is the name of the strongest love potion known to wizardkind? (Amortensia)

Hogwarts Legacy quiz answers: Round 3

If you really can't get enough of Sephronia's quizzes in Hogwarts Legacy, there is one final round to get through. Completing all three quizzes (even if you get some or most answers wrong) will reward you with a Wiggenwald, Maxima, and Edurus potion for your troubles. Here are the answers the final Hogwarts Legacy trivia challenge:

All Hogwarts Legacy quiz answers for Sephronia's third quiz

Emeric the Evil was killed by whom? (Egbert the Egregious) If a chaser keeps their hand on the quaffle as it goes through the goal in Quidditch, which foul are they committing? (Haversacking) What is the unusual side-effect of being bitten by the Mackled Malaclaw? (Bad luck) What plant excretes Stinksap? (Mibulus Mimbletonia) Pepperup Potion evolved from a remedy potion created by whom? (Linfred of Stinchcombe) What does the elder wizard leave in the hopping pot for his son? (A single slipper) The Snallygaster is native to where? (North America) Which muggle knight is featured on the Fountain of Fair Fortune? (Sir Luckless) What is the other name for the world's largest kelpie? (Loch Ness Monster) What was the name of the first Minister of Magic? (Ulick Gamp)