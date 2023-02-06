How to get the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy

The Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement is your personal space to catch up and hone in on your studies outside of all that ancient magic and goblin drama. Unfortunately though, it's not available from the start of the game and won't be accessible until you reach a specific point in the main story, several hours into the game.

Like being able to get your Hogwarts Legacy broom, as well as all of the Hogwarts Legacy spells on offer, a lot of the game is locked behind working your way through the story and getting to certain quests within the campaign. Thankfully, as we note in our Hogwarts Legacy tips, quests will always let you know what the rewards for completing them are, so you're not stumbling about in the dark too much in here.

How to find the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy The Room of Requirement quest only appears after you've finished a quest called Tomes and Tribulations, helping a character called Richard Jackdaw. After this you'll get access to Flying Classes and unlock your Hogwarts Legacy broom, as well as the Room of Requirement. It's a few hours in so look out for Jackdaw's quest as a indication you're getting close

How to use the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

To get the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy you'll need to complete the quest that's handily called "The Room of Requirement".

Professor Weasley and Deek will show you the Room of Requirement and teach you three spells that you'll only be able to use within it (Evanesco, the Conjuring Spell, and the Altering Spell). This will allow you to craft various tables for growing plants, making potions, and other elements in Hogwarts Legacy that you may want to use in your own Room of Requirement. It also lets you customize elements like the floor and walls, and add decorations like paintings and furniture.

How to access the Room of Requirement

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

Once you've unlocked the Room of Requirement, you won't have to wander the halls trying to find it in order to head back there to check on your various projects. Instead, open up your Hogwarts Map and look for a sun icon above the school itself. This is the marker for "secret rooms", so hit that and you'll see both the Room of Requirement and Map Camber Floo Flame points to teleport yourself straight into the room itself.