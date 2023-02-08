How to get Hogwarts Legacy Large Pots for growing Fluxweed and Venomous Tantacula

The Hogwarts Legacy large pots are your gateway to growing bigger plants like Fluxweed and Venomous Tantacula, which you'll need for certain quests for the likes of Professor Garlick later on in the game. However, don't fret because getting large pots is basically a case of buying them and setting them up in your room of requirement in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to get large pots in Hogwarts Legacy (Image: © Warner Bros. Interactive) You can get large pots - or large potting tables - from the shop Tomes and Scrolls in the south of Hogsmeade. The vendor there has a range of configuration spellcrafts for sale, including potting tables with various sizes of pots. Buy yourself one with a large pot, or two if you're feeling flush with coin, and then you'll be able to use that spellcraft to conjure a large pot table in your room of requirement in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to place large pots in Hogwarts Legacy

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

Once you've bought a large potting table configuration spellcraft, you then need to place that large pot in your Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement. To do that, equip your Conjuring Spell from the Hogwarts Legacy spells menu and go to Herbology.

Within that menu, there are five sub menus down the left-hand side of the panel. The third one down is for large potting tables and is where you'll find your new purchase. Choose the style that you want and then it's just a case of finding a good spot to place it.

Once that's done, just sow your seeds in your brand-new large pot.

Where to buy Fluxweed and Venomous Tantacula seeds in Hogwarts Legacy

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

One of Professor Garlick's assignments will require you to grow Fluxweeds and use Venomous Tantacula in order to learn Flipendo.

Handily, you can buy both Fluxweed and Venomous Tantacula seeds from Dogweed and Deathcap in the northern part of Hogsmeade.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling’s public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy (opens in new tab).