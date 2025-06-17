Screw Hogwarts, this might be my favorite Lego Harry Potter set right now

Yer a wizard Harry, or you'll feel like one once you get this Lego Harry Potter set in your collection. Its price was just hit with the 'reducto' spell too.

Alright, I know that most people's minds go straight to Hogwarts when 'best Lego Harry Potter' is brought up. But for me, the Talking Sorting Hat might be my favorite Wizarding World kit... and it's never been cheaper than it is now. More specifically, it's $79.95 at Amazon right now rather than $100. Meanwhile, UK readers can grab it for £69.99 at Very instead of £90.

Even though it won't dominate a room like the full Hogwarts Castle kit (be it the old microfigure one, the smaller 18+ display piece, or the new modular version made up of numerous sets), the Sorting Hat is a first-class conversation starter. And I mean that literally; besides looking awesome, it can be pressed to speak. That's part of the reason it found itself on our list of the best Lego sets.

Cheapest ever price Lego Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat | $99.99 $79.95 at Amazon

Save $20 - This kit has literally never been cheaper than it is now, breaking a record and outdoing the average of around $83 we've seen for the past several months.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a fun, interactive display piece

✅ You're looking for a conversation starter



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're expecting it to be full size



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $79.95



UK price:

£89.99 £69.99 at Very

As I pointed out in my Lego Talking Sorting Hat (76291) review, there's something magical about this set - and although I apologize for the dad joke, it's true. With lines taken straight from the first movie, the Lego Sorting Hat will yell out which Hogwarts House it thinks you should be in at a press of the button. Its mouth will also move when you activate it, helping bring the set to life.

The ability to chatter isn't a common feature for Lego, and it's a struggle to think of many kits that do the same thing (the best examples I can come up with are the Mario, Peach, and Luigi figures). It's a great novelty that'll get everyone talking, particularly because guests are likely to think it's 'just' a model.

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Is it a shame that certain pieces use stickers to represent wear and tear rather than printed blocks? Sure. That's always a bummer when it comes to Lego, because it's fiddly and you're stuffed if you have unsteady hands. But that doesn't dampen the fun of it on the whole, and they're thankfully few in number.

Similarly, the fact it's not full size is a bit disappointing but isn't a deal-breaker. The Sorting Hat being smaller makes it easier to show off, unlike so many premium Lego. The fact it comes with a classy black stand featuring each Hogwarts house crest and minfig Harry wearing a teeny Sorting Hat adds to this, giving it a more sophisticated look than it may otherwise have.

Essentially, I'd recommend this kit if you want a Lego Harry Potter model that won't break the bank or need a full Room of Requirement to set up in. It's also ideal as a gift for fans of the Wizarding World, so take note if you're hunting down last-minute presents.

