Lego Talking Sorting Hat (76291) review: "A conversation starter – and I mean that literally"

Want a cool display piece from the Harry Potter range that won't bankrupt you or require a room of its own to display? The Lego Talking Sorting Hat wins ten points for Gryffindor. The fact that it yells out quotes from the movie is a unique selling point too, so it isn't just for show.

The Lego Talking Sorting Hat is a conversation starter – and I mean that literally. As its name would suggest, this set is the talkative sort.

If you're a millennial like me who grew up working out which Hogwarts House we'd belong to, this stuff is goddamn catnip. Using sound-bites from the first Harry Potter movie, it'll 'sort' you into Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, or Hufflepuff at the push of a button. That makes the Lego Talking Sorting Hat an absolute delight if you have friends round.

Even as a mute model, it'd be cool. But as one that actually yaps away when interacted with? It becomes an instant contender for the best Lego sets.

Features

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $99.99/£89.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 561 Minifigures 1 Build time 1 - 2hrs Dimensions H: 7in (18cm) / W: 10.5in (27cm) / D: 11in (28 cm) Item Number 76291

Actually talks

561 pieces

Comes with stand and minifig Harry

This kit is pure magic, so let's get the bad news out of the way first: it isn't to-scale. Rather than being a full-size version of the hat, this is only 9.5in (24cm) tall and 561 pieces strong.

It's all on the up-and-up from there, though. Lego Talking Sorting Hat features a pressable top that you can push down like a lever, causing it to cycle through a random series of quotes which end with the kit bellowing the Hogwarts House you belong in.

It comes on a sleek black and gold stand as well, so won't just be laying about. This features the icons of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw, along with a minifigure of Harry himself wearing the Sorting Hat.

Build

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Takes roughly 1-2hrs

An easy-going build

A couple of prominent stickers

As a smaller build with just over 500 pieces, the Lego Talking Sorting Hat isn't going to take you long to finish. Indeed, I smashed through it in about an hour – it would take two at most.

It'll be a pleasant experience. The project isn't particularly taxing, and despite a few tricky moments where you may accidentally drop a piece inside the half-built model (which leads to you rattling it upside down like a salt shaker), it's easygoing on the whole. There are only a couple of stickers too, which are prominent – and thus anxiety-inducing – but satisfying when placed correctly.

Design

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Expressive, despite not being 1-to-1

Doesn't take up much space on display

Some stickers, but not many

Lego can verge into the uncanny valley with its larger character models (such as Chewbacca), and that's why droids, helmets, or objects like the Talking Sorting Hat work so well when turned into bricks. This kit may have doorstop eyes and a big hole for a mouth, but it's surprisingly expressive nonetheless. That mouth moves when the lever is pushed, for example.

Even though the kit can't capture its inspiration's exact look due to the many folds and curves, it also does a great job selling you on this being the Sorting Hat despite any differences. Take one glance at that face and I suspect you'll know exactly what it's supposed to be. That's impressive.

The stand is classy too with its mix of black, gold, and printed house banners. I'm particularly fond of the mini Harry wearing an even smaller Sorting Hat, because it perfectly captures that moment from the film and provides a quick hit of nostalgia. Speaking of which, a hidden Sword of Gryffindor is a nice touch…

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

There's some clever planning here as well. Aside from technical pieces that let some of its pieces move, there's an easily accessible compartment that lets you get at the battery without any fuss.

Is it disappointing that the set used stickers rather than printed-on pieces in some cases? Yes. And when they're as prominent as they are here, applying them can be tense. However, they're mercifully few in number and look pretty great when added; they provide some much-needed wear and tear via patches.

Should you buy the Lego Talking Sorting Hat?

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

If you're looking for a Harry Potter set you can have on display without taking up masses of space and one that serves as a (literal) conversation starter for your guests, the Lego Talking Sorting Hat is worth its weight in gold Galleons. It's perfect as a gift too, not to mention a relaxing project for grown-ups who don't want taxing builds.

The model not being full-size might disappoint some, and it isn't a playset so won't appeal much to kids (who are better off with the many classroom kits). However, it'll delight the intended adult audience… all without breaking the bank.

Ratings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Criteria Notes Score Build experience It's not a particularly complicated set aside from a couple of fiddly bits, nor one that'll take you ages to build, so construction is a pleasant time. 4/5 Accessibility Although the majority of this build is straightforward, it's not all plain sailing as you work on the inner mechanisms. 3.5/5 Instruction quality Clearly visible red lines surround the pieces you need to put down, so you shouldn't get confused with what comes next. 4/5 Extra features There aren't any hidden Easter eggs or references, but hey - this set can actually talk. 5/5

Buy it if...

✅ You want a fun but relaxing build for adults

This will take an evening at most and is an enjoyable project from start to finish.

✅ You want more than a model

Thanks to its ability to speak, this set is an absolute delight if you have guests popping over. It doesn't take up much room on display either, which is a bonus.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You're expecting it to be full-size

Sadly, this is a miniature version of the hat. Sorry folks.

❌ You want a playset

Buying for kids? This isn't the one. It's designed with adults in mind as a display piece.

How I tested the Lego Talking Sorting Hat

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Disclaimer This review sample was provided by the publisher.

I spent a few hours casually putting this set together while doing other tasks at the same time. And yes, I was humming the Harry Potter theme tune for most of that time.

Disclaimer This review sample was provided by the publisher.

