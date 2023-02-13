You'll need Hogwarts Legacy venomous tentacula for Professor Garlick's Assignment 1. While Dogweed and Deathcap supplies most of your plant and seed needs, if you just want to tick off the assignment 'acquire and use a venomous tentacula' there is a second option that might be quicker for you.

Let's take a look, then, at where you can get or grow venomous tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy, where Dogweed and Deathcap is, and how you can tick off Professor Garlick's Assignment once and for all.

If you're having trouble with any other assignments, ilke where to find Hogwarts Legacy troll bogeys or Hogwarts Legacy Mandrake locations, check out what we've got there to help you out.

Where to find venomous tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy

Professor Garlick's Assignment 1 will see you needing to find and use venomous tentacula on an enemy, as well as using a Mandrake on multiple enemies at once. While there is a shop in Hogsmeade that sells both the plant and seed, there is another option to quickly finding what you need.

Depending on how much time has passed, the greenhouse furthest from the Greenhouse floo flame in Hogwarts is full of venomous tentacula you can pick, and that eventually grow back after being picked. I can't be sure exactly when they appear in relation to getting the initial assignment but it was these plants I used to complete it.

To find them head to the greenhouse furthest away from the floo flame, and go into the door on the right. Down the stairs you'll see six regrowing pants you can pick to top up your supplies.

Where is Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogwarts Legacy

You can buy both venomous tentacula plants and seeds from Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogwarts Legacy. You'll find the shop just up the northern end of Hogsmeade:

