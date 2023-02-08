How to find Hogwarts Legacy Mandrakes or grow your own

Knowing where to find Hogwarts Legacy Mandrakes is pretty crucial if you want to tick off Professor Garlick’s two assignments and learn first Wingardium Leviosa, and later on Flipendo. Mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy are also useful tools in combat as they can be used to deafen, stun, and damage any enemy in their immediate radius.

Thankfully, there are quite a few ways to get your hands on Mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy, from buying them, scavenging them, and simply growing them yourself.

1. You can buy Mandrakes from vendors

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

You can buy Mandrakes from vendors in Hogwarts Legacy, but not all of them. The main place that will always have stock is Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogsmeade. You can see the location above, and it's over on the northern edge of the town, marked with a mushroom icon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

Secondly, you'll find pop-up vendors around Hogwarts that are marked on your mini-map as you come near them with a little icon that looks like a stack of coins. These regularly stock Mandrakes so keep your eyes peeled as you fly about.

2. Grow your own Mandrakes

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

You can also grown your own Mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy, but to do that you'll need three things.

Firstly, to have unlocked the Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement. Then, you'll need to conjure up a herbology table with a small pot. And finally, you'll need to buy Mandrake Seeds from Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogsmeade. You can also increase your yield by buying fertilizer from , another shop in Hogsmeade.

If you want to, you can also use your Mandrake seeds in the Herbology classroom at your assigned small pot bench there.

3. Find Mandrakes in the Forbidden Forest

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

If you don't want to buy or grow Mandrakes in Hogwarts Legacy, they can also be found in the Forbidden Forest in a few, limited places.

Your best spot is highlighted on the map above, where you'll find a small house that you can see below, where there's a tree and a corpse behind it.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

Next to the corpse there are three Mandrakes you can collect. They do regenerate so make a note of that next time you need a Mandrake in a pinch.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling’s public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy (opens in new tab).