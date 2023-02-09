You'll need to know where to find troll bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy when you reach Professor Onai's assignment. It'll ask you to field test Depulso on a levitated enemy and collect a troll bogey. The first one is easy enough as you just have to find any old enemy to cast spells on. The troll, though, is more specific and if you can't find one, this bit can leave you hanging. Fortunately, there's an easy way to find a troll, get the bogey and clear this mission so let's see what your options are.

This is similar to a few objectives, like when you have to find Mandrake locations or complete the Ghost of our love mission, where all you need is a location. It should be simple enough and yet here we are...

Where to find troll bogeys in Hogwarts Legacy You can find a Troll lair in the north of the Forbidden Forest and north of Feldcroft. You will also fight one at the end of the mission 'The Helm of Urktott' which is a quest you should get the same time as the assignment.

To explain in more detail: you'll get Professor Onai's assignment the day after you've completed your first trial. It'll ask you to field test Depulso on a levitated enemy and collect troll bogeys. Crucially, the assignment specifically says your field guide won't show you where to go.

There's a few options here you can take, including a few troll lairs you can seek out and a shop you can buy them from. The easiest method though is probably to take on the mission 'The Helm of Urktott'. You'll get this the same time as the assignment, when you wake up after the first trial and while it has a few steps the last one ends in a troll fight that should get you what you need.

If you don't want to do that then there is a troll lair in the northern end of the Forbidden Forest with a Forest Troll you can fight. Just head here on the map:

There's also another troll lair north of Feldcroft with a River troll you can take out as well:

You can also buy troll bogeys from a shop in Cragcroft, but that's way down the southern end of the map in Cragcroftshire. So you probably won't have been anywhere near it at the point in the story where you need the bogeys.

