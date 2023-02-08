How to solve the Hogwarts Legacy Ghost of our Love map

The Hogwarts Legacy Ghost of our Love map is an odd little quest where you'll find a map obscurely pointing at a mystery location and little else. Part of what makes it so tricky is that its key clues - a bridge and some trees - aren't exactly in short supply in the game. Plus you have to cast a certain spell in a certain place at a certain time in order to solve it... With no real indication of where to look, it could take you ages to work out where you're being directed. Or you can just read my guide below that shows you exactly where the Hogwarts Legacy Ghost of our Love map is trying to take you.

Hogwarts Legacy Ghost of our Love map solution

You'll find the Ghost of out Love quest during a Hogwarts Legacy mission with Nearly Headless Nick. Specifically when you set out to find the Headless Hunt's game. As soon as you've finished talking to Nick and Sir Patrick Delaney Podmore you'll find the letter on a grave next to a crypt entrance. It'll be labeled 'Map with Floating Candles'.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Picking that up will start the quest and give you a map showing a bridge, an archway and some trees. Aaaand that's your lot, off you go...

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Obviously that's not a lot to go on - there are a lot of trees and bridges in this game. So while some of you might look at it and immediately think 'the Forbidden Forest, of course it's so obvious'. A lot of you won't.

It's the Forbidden Forest.

Specifically this fast travel point, right at the main entrance to the area:

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Head there and you should see a bridge as soon as you arrive. There will also be the same crumbling arch that appears on the map, nearby. Head to the bridge for now and you'll find another letter on the bridge post.

You'll need it to be night, or at least dusk/sunset to continue, so if it isn't open the map and select the option to change the time of day. When you've done that cast the Hogwarts Legacy Spell Lumos where you found the letter and some enchanted candles will appear.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

All you need to do now to complete the Ghost of our Love quest is follow the candles. These will lead you into the Forbidden Forest, through the archway on the map, where you'll eventually find a table and more candles set up for a midnight picnic.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

To finish the mission all that's left is just to collect what in the chest: a Treasure Seeker's Scarf. If you want help tracking anything else down then we can help you there too with everything from the Hogwarts Legacy gobstones to the Hogwarts Legacy puzzle doors, Hogwarts Legacy Daedalian keys and more.