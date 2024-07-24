Fortnite Summer Road Trip: How to get the Cybertruck

The Fortnite Summer Road Trip event has arrived, providing a series of challenges to complete across Creator Made Islands and the regular gameplay modes produced by Epic. By clearing all nine of these assignments you'll unlock the Fortnite Cybertruck, which replaces the standard SUV and can also be used in Rocket League with your linked account. However, it's not exactly clear how you go about doing this, so here's what you need to know about the Fortnite Summer Road Trip quests and how to earn XP in Creator Made Islands.

How to complete Fortnite Summer Road Trip quests

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a total of nine Fortnite Summer Road Trip quests, which will be unlocking daily between July 23 and 31, and these will feature alternating assignments between earning XP in Creator Made Islands and earning XP in a team across the various Battle Royale modes, Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, or Fortnite Festival. You can see a full list of these challenges below:

Day 1 of 9 - Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (60,000)

- Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (60,000) Day 2 of 9 - Earn XP with a party in Battle Royale, Reload, Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, or Fortnite Festival (60,000)

- Earn XP with a party in Battle Royale, Reload, Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, or Fortnite Festival (60,000) Day 3 of 9 - Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (60,000)

- Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (60,000) Day 4 of 9 - Earn XP with a party in Battle Royale, Reload, Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, or Fortnite Festival (60,000)

- Earn XP with a party in Battle Royale, Reload, Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, or Fortnite Festival (60,000) Day 5 of 9 - Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (60,000)

- Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (60,000) Day 6 of 9 - Earn XP with a party in Battle Royale, Reload, Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, or Fortnite Festival (60,000)

- Earn XP with a party in Battle Royale, Reload, Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, or Fortnite Festival (60,000) Day 7 of 9 - Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (60,000)

- Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (60,000) Day 8 of 9 - Earn XP with a party in Battle Royale, Reload, Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, or Fortnite Festival (60,000)

- Earn XP with a party in Battle Royale, Reload, Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, or Fortnite Festival (60,000) Day 9 of 9 - Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (60,000)

All of these Fortnite Summer Road Trip quests involve earning XP in specific modes, and the easiest way to do that is by completing other Fortnite quests you have available or receiving Fortnite Accolades for your actions during a match.



While you can take on the Creator Made Islands tasks on your own, you'll need to be in a party for the others to count, so make sure you join at least one friend or matchmake into a group so your progress registers. You need to tick off all nine of these assignments to unlock the Fortnite Cybertruck, but you have until August 6 so there's no immediate need to rush!

What are Creator Made Islands in Fortnite?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You can find Creator Made Islands in Fortnite by scrolling down on the main Play lobby screen – any of the options you see that don't have the Epic Games badge at the top left of their icon are Creator Made Islands. There's even a 'Great for Summer Road Trip' section currently, to easily help you find experiences to earn XP in for these challenges. To check you've selected the right sort of level, you can switch to the Quests tab in the lobby and confirm any of the Earn XP in Creator Made Islands you have available are not greyed out. You should also track that quest and make sure the level you're playing is actually awarding XP, as some are much more generous than others.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.