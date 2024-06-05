Fortnite Oasis Pools: Where to find them

Fortnite Oasis Pools have sprung up across the arid Wasteland biome, offering respite to weary travellers crossing the dusty plains that now form the south side of the battle royale island. This isn't just a cosmetic effect though, as if you dive into one of these pools during Fortnite Season 3 then you'll be rejuvenated with additional health and shields, which could provide a significant boost if you're running low on HP. For the lowdown on where to find them and how they work, here are the locations for all of the Oasis Pools in Fortnite.

Where to find Oasis Pools in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a total of five Oasis Pools in Fortnite, and as you'd expect these are all found within the new Wasteland biome along the south side of the island. I've marked their locations in blue on the map above, as while some of them are obvious separate pools, there are a couple that form parts of larger river systems so don't stand out. If you're unsure, you can identify a Fortnite Oasis Pool by noticing that the water contained within it will be a much lighter shade of blue than the usual river or ocean color.

What do Fortnite Oasis Pools do?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Oasis Pools have a very handy function, as when you swim in their waters they will gradually recover your health before gaining shields until you reach the maximum of both. You'll need to visit these pools in order to tick off several of the Fortnite quests, and they can also help you out if you're taking on specific Fortnite Wastelander Challenges that prevent you from using healing or shield items, as you can still jump in an Oasis Pool to recover while that modifier is in effect and give yourself a fighting chance to progress in the match.

