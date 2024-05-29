Fortnite T-60 Power Armor: How to get it and other Fallout cosmetics

Players have been desperate to get the Fortnite T-60 Power Armor ever since it was revealed in a pre-season teaser for the Fallout crossover, but if you want to add it to your locker then you'll have to put in serious work first. The Power Armor outfit is part of the ongoing Battle Pass for Fortnite Season 3, so you'll need to own that and then progress all the way to Level 54 – which is no small task! If you'd like to collect this or any of the other Fallout cosmetics this season, then here's what you need to know about the T-60 Power Armor in Fortnite.

How to unlock the T-60 Power Armor in Fortnite

To unlock the T-60 Power Armor in Fortnite, you need to have purchased the Battle Pass for Season 3 and then progressed to Level 54. At that point you can exchange some Battle Stars for the Power Armor outfit, once you've unlocked all of the other items available on that page of the Battle Pass.

The T-60 Power Armor is not the only Fallout-themed cosmetic you can unlock through the Battle Pass to add to your locker, so make sure you don't miss any of the following:

Level 50 T-60 Power Armor loading screen Pip Bling wrap Assaultron Blade pickaxe

Level 54 Pip-Boy back bling Vault Boy banner icon T-60 Power Armor outfit

Level 58 Hot Rod T-60 Power Armor loading screen Codsworth's Cleanup emote Vault Boy! emoticon West-Tek Wings glider

Level 62 Hot Rod style for Pip-Boy back bling Hot Rod style for T-60 Power Armor outfit

Bonus Rewards (Level 100+) Black Knight style for T-60 Power Armor outfit Black Knight style for Pip-Boy back bling



To access these Fallout-flavored rewards you'll need to level up your Battle Pass, and there are two ways to do this quickly. The fastest is to simply buy your way to Level 54 using V-Bucks, but as this process costs 150 V-Bucks per Level I don't recommend it as it can get seriously expensive, even factoring in the once per season discount on a bundle of 25 Levels.

To achieve this without spending a small fortune, you need to complete as many activities in the game as possible that earn XP so you can level up. Working through the Fortnite quests will greatly help with this, and if you take on one of the Fortnite Wastelander Challenges during a match then your XP rate will be boosted, especially if you're complete Fortnite Accolades while the modifier from the challenge is active. Reach Level 54 and the T-60 Power Armor is yours, then push on further and unlock fresh styles to customize it.

