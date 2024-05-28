Fortnite Wastelander Challenges: Where to start them

Fortnite Wastelander Challenges are a fresh mechanic added to the battle royale, allowing you to make things more difficult for yourself in exchange for an increased rate of XP gain. This might involve having to keep constantly moving to avoid taking damage, or remaining in vehicles and buildings as the floor becomes lava that burns upon touching it. This added risk versus reward option in Fortnite Season 3 can help you progress faster, if you're up to the task, so here's everything you need to know about Wastelander Challenges in Fortnite.

Where to start Wastelander Challenges in Fortnite

To start Wastelander Challenges in Fortnite, you need to visit one of the Wasteland Beacons dotted around the island, then activate it to see what challenge you're being offered before choosing whether to accept it or not. There are currently four of these Wasteland Beacons available, which are marked on the map above in the following locations:

Rebel Roost

Slumberyard (east of Classy Courts)

Dumpenhausen (south of Reckless Railways)

Dock south of Megalo Depot (southeast of Brutal Beachhead)

What do Fortnite Wastelander Challenges do?

Once you have activated one of the Fortnite Wastelander Challenges, a modifier will be applied for the rest of the match in progress that makes things more difficult but increases the XP you earn, especially for completing Fortnite Accolades. There is no way to disable this effect once active, so make sure you're ready before you accept the challenge. The modifier offered will be selected at random, from the following list:

Burnin' Hot Items - Picking up items causes damage

