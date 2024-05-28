Fortnite Wastelander Challenges: Where to start them
Take on Wastelander Challenges in Fortnite by visiting Beacons to earn bonus XP while a difficulty modifier is active
Fortnite Wastelander Challenges are a fresh mechanic added to the battle royale, allowing you to make things more difficult for yourself in exchange for an increased rate of XP gain. This might involve having to keep constantly moving to avoid taking damage, or remaining in vehicles and buildings as the floor becomes lava that burns upon touching it. This added risk versus reward option in Fortnite Season 3 can help you progress faster, if you're up to the task, so here's everything you need to know about Wastelander Challenges in Fortnite.
Where to start Wastelander Challenges in Fortnite
To start Wastelander Challenges in Fortnite, you need to visit one of the Wasteland Beacons dotted around the island, then activate it to see what challenge you're being offered before choosing whether to accept it or not. There are currently four of these Wasteland Beacons available, which are marked on the map above in the following locations:
- Rebel Roost
- Slumberyard (east of Classy Courts)
- Dumpenhausen (south of Reckless Railways)
- Dock south of Megalo Depot (southeast of Brutal Beachhead)
What do Fortnite Wastelander Challenges do?
Once you have activated one of the Fortnite Wastelander Challenges, a modifier will be applied for the rest of the match in progress that makes things more difficult but increases the XP you earn, especially for completing Fortnite Accolades. There is no way to disable this effect once active, so make sure you're ready before you accept the challenge. The modifier offered will be selected at random, from the following list:
- Burnin' Hot Items - Picking up items causes damage
- Full Throttle - Remaining stationary causes damage
- The Ground is Lava - Touching the ground causes damage
- Jammed Clips - Reload is not usable
- Perma-Damage - Health and Shield items are not usable
- Unshielded - Shields are not usable
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 500 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.