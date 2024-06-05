Fortnite Tri-Beam Laser Rifle: How to get the Fallout gun

The Fortnite Tri-Beam Laser Rifle is now available in the battle royale, which means you can arm yourself with this powerful weapon that has crossed over from the Wastelands of Fallout. While you need to unlock the Fortnite T-60 Power Armor by levelling up your battle pass, there are no such requirements for the Fortnite Laser Gun, so you can start using it as soon as you find one during a match. Players are keen to try out this Fortnite new weapon for themselves, but to do this you need to get your hands on one first, so here's how to get the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle in Fortnite.

How to get the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Tri-Beam Laser Rifle has joined the general loot pool, which means you can find it as floor loot, by searching chests and rare chests, by shooting down Supply Drones at Hotspots (marked with a gold name on the map), or by opening Supply Drop crates. Currently there are no fixed locations where you can guarantee finding the Fortnite Laser Gun, but if you head to any of the main POIs and search around then you're likely to find one.

Fortnite Tri-Beam Laser Rifle stats

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Tri-Beam Laser Rifle can only be found in Epic (purple) rarity, and carries the following stats:

Damage: 39

Headshot Damage: 58 (x1.5 multiplier)

Structure Damage: 49

Magazine Size: 1,000,000 (infinite)

Fire Rate: 3 per second

Reload Time: 2 seconds

Note that although the damage rate of 39 is relatively low for an Epic weapon, the Fortnite Laser Gun has infinite ammunition and doesn't need to be reloaded. You just have to keep an eye on the temperature gauge that fills as you fire it repeatedly, as if that reaches the top it will overheat and the two second 'reload' delay will kick in before you can fire it again. You need to fire nine times in a row without pausing to hit that level, so if you space out your shots you'll be fine.

