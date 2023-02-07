Are there any Hogwarts Legacy house differences when you're sorted?

When it comes to Hogwarts Legacy house differences, you'll be relieved to hear there aren't any. Sure, each of the four houses comes with its requisite characteristics as established by the Potterverse, but when it comes to Hogwarts Legacy gameplay, your house won't impact the storyline you experience. This means there are no house-specific questlines you will miss out on, though you will chat to different students on your first night at the school.

Does it matter which house you are sorted into?

No. Since there are no divergent storylines or pathways that stem from the result of the Hogwarts Legacy sorting ceremony, it does not matter which house you are in. The only impact on the story will be who you talk to during your first night in your house common room, and where your common room is located in the school.

For example, Slytherin students will speak with Ominis Gaunt, Sebastian Sallow, and Imelda Reyes. If you are sorted into Ravenclaw, you'll introduce yourself to Amit Thakkar, Samantha Dale, and Everett Clopton. These conversations won't make you better or worse friends with these characters, but all these students will come up again during lessons, quests, or dedicated friendship missions regardless of whether you meet them on your first night.

Just like whether you become a Hogwarts legacy wizard or witch , your house is a matter of personal choice more than narrative consequence. There are dedicated friendship missions for one character from three of the houses: Sebastian Sallow (Slytherin), Poppy Sweeting (Hufflepuff), and Natsai Onai (Gryffindor). Ravenclaw's Amit plays a small role in the main mission Lodgok's Loyalty, as well as being useful during your Astronomy Class quest, but aside from that you won't really interact with him as much as the other three companions.

