How to get the Destiny 2 Alethonym catalyst

Currently, the Destiny 2 Alethonym catalyst isn’t available as it’s locked away in the Revenant Season Pass until Act 2 starts. That means you’re stuck with the stock Alethonym Stasis Grenade Launcher for now, but this novel weapon is still useful in Destiny 2, firing powerful Stasis spikes that help you create Special or Heavy ammo on demand. Any enhancement to an Exotic weapon is greatly appreciated, however, so here’s what you need to know about getting the Alethonym exotic catalyst in Destiny 2 and when it’ll be available.

How to unlock the Exotic Catalyst for Alethonym in Destiny 2

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Altheonym catalyst in Destiny 2 is not currently obtainable as it’s locked behind level 145 on the Revenant Season Pass. For the remainder of Act 1, you won’t be able to increase your Revenant rank above 100, but when Act 2 starts with the Destiny 2 weekly reset on Tuesday, November 19th, you’ll be able to start levelling up your Season Pass all the way to level 150, letting you eventually get that catalyst.

When you earn enough XP to get the Alethonym catalyst, you’ll be able to add the One for All perk, granting the weapon a significant 35% damage boost to the weapon for about 10 seconds if you get several kills with it in a short time. It’s not going to turn Alethonym into one of the best Destiny 2 exotics, but if you want to reach level 145 quickly to get this catalyst, there are some things you can focus on to maximize your XP gains:

Complete as many bounties as you can . Bounties from Eido and many other vendors across Destiny 2 will get you small amounts of XP, but these can really add up in the long run.

. Bounties from Eido and many other vendors across Destiny 2 will get you small amounts of XP, but these can really add up in the long run. Focus on completing seasonal challenges . All seasonal challenges reward you with large chunks of XP, but some are a lot more generous than others, increasing your rank by several levels in some cases. You should prioritize the ones that have “Challenger XP+++” listed as a reward, as these give the most XP.

. All seasonal challenges reward you with large chunks of XP, but some are a lot more generous than others, increasing your rank by several levels in some cases. You should prioritize the ones that have “Challenger XP+++” listed as a reward, as these give the most XP. Play with friends. As you rank up the Revenant Season Pass, you’ll unlock XP boosts and Fireteam XP boosts which will increase your XP gains even more. Those Fireteam XP boosts apply to all fireteam members, so you can get a little more XP just from playing with others.

