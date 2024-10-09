How the Destiny 2 Fieldwork Tab works

Completing Destiny 2 Fieldwork tab quests is how you get upgrades for the tonic lab, making brewing easier and more efficient in Revenant. The Fieldwork quests you undertake under Eido’s vendor menu are also very short and sweet, with the only major issue being unlocking each quest as it’s quite a complicated Destiny 2 system. You might also be getting menaced by a message telling you to find the Act 1 Fieldwork Tab which never goes away but this is down to a bug and can be largely ignored. To help you understand exactly how the Fieldwork tab in Destiny 2 Revenant works, I’ve explained the whole thing below.

How to get rid of the Destiny 2 Act 1 Fieldwork Tab message

(Image credit: Bungie)

If you’ve just brewed your first tonics and have spoken to Variks and then Eido, you’re probably stuck with a tutorial message at the bottom of your screen telling you to “navigate to the Act 1 Fieldwork Tab”. You can find this tab clearly on Eido’s vendor screen – it’s the dark green rectangle with a white potion icon under the “Fieldwork Items” header – and while clicking it takes you to the expanded Fieldwork menu for Act 1, it doesn’t clear the message or advance the tutorial.

This is an issue that Bungie is aware of, so hopefully a fix arrives soon, though you can clear the annoying message by traveling to another destination. Conveniently, you’ll need to do as part of your first Fieldwork assignment anyway, and I’ve explained the whole Fieldwork system below.

Destiny 2 Fieldwork explained

(Image credit: Bungie)

Fieldwork in Destiny 2 is a new activity system specifically for Revenant which gets you reagents for brewing tonics and unlocks Destiny 2 tonic upgrades. Together, these will make brewing tonics for loot easier and will help you unlock even more Fieldwork too. These little quests are split into Minor Fieldwork, Major Fieldwork, and Key Fieldwork categories:

Minor Fieldwork : 10 short quests that send you to a particular location to collect a hidden item and complete some other simple objective, such as killing enemies. Once completed, head back to Eido’s tonic lab in the Last City, place your findings on the shelf, then collect your reward – a Small Tonic Reagent Sack – from the Fieldwork tab. You can complete Minor Fieldwork quests in any order, but you must discover more and more tonic recipes to begin each subsequent quest. For example, you can choose any two Minor Fieldwork quests during the “Revenant Act 1: Eliksni Rescue” quest, but after that you must have discovered nine tonic recipes to unlock your third Minor Fieldwork quest, 12 recipes to pick your fourth, and so on, until you’ve completed all 10.

: 10 short quests that send you to a particular location to collect a hidden item and complete some other simple objective, such as killing enemies. Once completed, head back to Eido’s tonic lab in the Last City, place your findings on the shelf, then collect your reward – a – from the Fieldwork tab. You can complete Minor Fieldwork quests in any order, but you must discover more and more tonic recipes to begin each subsequent quest. Major Fieldwork: Five very short challenges that involve you heading to a location to find a little alchemy bench where you can test an experimental tonic. Doing so sends you into an arena where you must kill all enemies within the time limit. Once you’ve done that, head back to Eido and claim your Tonic Upgrade , Medium Tonic Reagent Sack , and lore page from the relevant Fieldwork tab. You can unlock one Major Fieldwork quest after completing any two Minor Fieldwork quests and you can complete them in any order.

Five very short challenges that involve you heading to a location to find a little alchemy bench where you can test an experimental tonic. Doing so sends you into an arena where you must kill all enemies within the time limit. Once you’ve done that, head back to Eido and claim your , , and lore page from the relevant Fieldwork tab. You can unlock one Major Fieldwork quest after completing any two Minor Fieldwork quests and you can complete them in any order. Key Fieldwork: One important quest to cap off your tonic research that rewards you with a Large Tonic Reagent Sack and a lore page. This quest unlocks once you’ve completed all five Major Fieldwork quests for the relevant Act. I’m yet to complete this myself, so I’m not sure what it entails, but the description says it “may unlock new possibilities in the Tonic Laboratory”.

Fieldwork quests are finite and can’t be repeated, so once you’ve done them all, that’s it. But it seems like each of the three Acts in Revenant will have their own Fieldwork tabs, so there will be lots more to complete as the Episode continues.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.