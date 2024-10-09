All Destiny 2 Tonic Upgrades and the best ones to unlock

You’ll get Destiny 2 Tonic Upgrades for Eido’s lab as you complete Major Fieldwork quests, but you’ll want to unlock the best ones first. These first five upgrades in Revenant Act 1 mainly focus on bolstering your ability to gather reagents, letting you get these crucial Destiny 2 brewing ingredients from things like bounties and dismantling weapons, but the most useful upgrade improves your chances of discovering new tonic recipes, which has many long-term benefits. With all that in mind, here are the best Destiny 2 Tonic Upgrades to get first as well as what they all do.

Best Destiny 2 Tonic Upgrades

(Image credit: Bungie)

If you just want to know which Major Destiny 2 Fieldwork quests to complete first to get the best Tonic Upgrades early, here’s the order I recommend:

Extraordinary Tonics: Hugely useful for discovering more tonic recipes which will help you unlock Minor and Major Fieldwork quests faster. Blood Drive: Since Reclaimed Vitality is easy to get, you have a decent chance of getting useful amounts of Uncommon reagents too, quickly building up your ingredient supplies. Bounty Harvester: Good for improving your reagent-collecting abilities outside of Revenant activities. Performance Bonus: Also helps with getting more reagents but only in Onslaught Salvation. Revenant Recycler: Useful but not essential and can be safely saved until last.

All Destiny 2 Tonic Upgrades

(Image credit: Bungie)

Each Major Fieldwork quest you complete rewards you with its own Destiny 2 tonic upgrade, helping you gather reagents more easily to brew more tonics and improve your brewing efficiency. In the long run, that’ll also help you get all sorts of Revenant weapons and armor as consuming tonics for timed buffs is one of the main ways you can extra loot drops.

Because each Revenant Act will have its own Fieldwork tab, it’s likely that five new Tonic Upgrades will be added in each one. Here are all the upgrades available right now and which Major Fieldwork quests to complete:

Act 1 Tonic Upgrades in Destiny 2

Blood Drive: Collecting Reclaimed Vitality has a chance to also give you Uncommon reagents. Complete Major Fieldwork I: Europa to unlock.

Collecting Reclaimed Vitality has a chance to also give you Uncommon reagents. Complete Major Fieldwork I: Europa to unlock. Extraordinary Tonics: Increased chance to discover recipes for higher-tier tonics when brewing in Eido’s lab. Complete Major Fieldwork II: Nessus to unlock.

Increased chance to discover recipes for higher-tier tonics when brewing in Eido’s lab. Complete Major Fieldwork II: Nessus to unlock. Performance Bonus: Completing bonus objectives in Onslaught Salvation provides extra reagents and Eido reputation. Complete Major Fieldwork III: Earth to unlock.

Completing bonus objectives in Onslaught Salvation provides extra reagents and Eido reputation. Complete Major Fieldwork III: Earth to unlock. Bounty Harvester : Handing in completed daily bounties has a chance to award reagents with a low chance of providing rarer reagents. Complete Major Fieldwork IV: Moon to unlock.

: Handing in completed daily bounties has a chance to award reagents with a low chance of providing rarer reagents. Complete Major Fieldwork IV: Moon to unlock. Revenant Recycler: Dismantling Revenant weapons rewards reagents. Complete Major Fieldwork V: Neptune to unlock.

