How to solve the Silent Hill 2 Remake broken mirror puzzle

The mirror puzzle of the Silent Hill 2 Remake is about fixing the broken mirror in room 202 of the LakeView Hotel, then supplying an apple to the mirror so you can earn a figurine. Obviously this puzzle isn't just for fun, it's an essential part of progressing through and solving the Silent Hill 2 Remake music box puzzle that links the whole first stage of the hotel, as you'll get an essential item for doing so - a figurine of Snow White. If you're having trouble reassembling the broken mirror, we'll explain how it's done, and where you can get the apple you need to move on in the Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to fix the broken mirror in Silent Hill 2 Remake

(Image credit: Konami)

The broken mirror puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake is effectively as straightforward as it seems, at least at first: to solve it, put the pieces of the mirror back together like a jigsaw and reassemble the full thing. The only initial caveat is there's a piece of the mirror in the bedroom behind you that you also need to go and fetch, as you can't piece the whole mirror together without it.

We've got the solution to the puzzle and where the mirror pieces go laid out in the image above - the numbers on the pieces corresponding to where you place them.

(Image credit: Konami)

Afterwards, you need to place an apple on the plate in front of the mirror. There are two options - the Ripe Apple in the 2F Hall, or the Rotten Apple found in the East dead end path of the Hotel Gardens.

Both of these apples will solve the puzzle in the same way, causing the Snow White figurine to spawn in Room 201 next door. If there is a difference to using the two different apples, we never figured out what it is, despite having tried both. It's possible it's a choice that influences what ending you'll get, but we cannot confirm that with any certainty.

After this, we recommend heading off to solve the Silent Hill 2 Remake Suitcase and Vanity Mirror puzzle - a much larger and more lethal section of the Hotel.

