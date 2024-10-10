The Silent Hill 2 Remake suitcase code and Vanity Mirror puzzle explained

The Silent Hill 2 Remake suitcase code and mirror puzzle are connected, because if you find a red lightbulb for the mirror, you'll get the combination. The case itself, in room 208 of the LakeView Hotel, is something you'll need to crack open to explore the hotel properly and complete the game, as there's an essential key waiting inside for you inside - and don't worry, it's not as ridiculous as the illogical Silent Hill 2 Remake book puzzle you did to reach this room.

Below we'll lay out all the steps - if need be you can always skip the Vanity Mirror and lightbulb puzzle and just use the suitcase combination code if you want to unlock it immediately, but you'll be missing out on some of Silent Hill 2 Remake if you do. But whether you want to know how to unlock the suitcase or how to solve the vanity mirror puzzle, here's what you need to know.

What is the Suitcase code in Silent Hill 2 Remake?

(Image credit: Konami)

The Silent Hill 2 suitcase code is "DEED DONE" in Room 208, at least on standard puzzle difficulty. This combination is something you discover by completing the Vanity Mirror puzzle nearby, as we'll lay out below.

You can enter it straight away, but you'll miss out on a lot of game in doing so, and still have to do some of the involved steps anyway.

How to solve the Mirror puzzle and replace the lightbulb in Silent Hill 2 Remake

(Image credit: Konami)

If you want to go through the full process of solving the Vanity Mirror puzzle in the Lakeview Hotel, you need to replace the broken bulb with one that will create red light, as indicated by the photograph nearby.

To do that, you need to do the following:

Go up to floor 3F of the Hotel. Take the outside steps going down from between Rooms 318 and 319. Go into Room 217 and onto the balcony. Ahead you can see a glass roof with a red book. Shoot the glass so the book drops down.

(Image credit: Konami)

Head down to 1F and into the Lake Shore Restaurant. Open the book - which is now down there - and get the Can Opener. Get the Key to Room 107 from the 3F Conference Room, on the Fireplace. Open Hotel Room 107 on 1F with the key. Head through the room into the gardens beyond. Obtain the Fireplace Key from the East section of the Hotel gardens, in the Southeast Gazebo. Use the key to open the fireplace in the 3F Conference Room. Pick up the Cinderella Figurine and defeat the miniboss that attacks you. Squeeze through the southern wall. Go into Room 318 via the balconies. Here you'll find a can of blood red paint. Combine the Can Opener and the Paint to open the can. Get the boltcutters from the 3F Utility Room Use the boltcutters to open the chained up gate outside the entrance to the Hotel, back in the main gardens. Take the lightbulb from the mouth of the fish statue within. Combine the lightbulb and opened red paint can in your inventory. Head back to the Vanity Mirror and install the Red Lightbulb to reveal the code for the Suitcase.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission