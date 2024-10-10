How to solve the Silent Hill 2 Remake book puzzle

The Silent Hill 2 Remake book puzzle, in the reading room of LakeView Hotel, sees you matching a bookshelf arrangement to a painting. However, it's one of the most willfully obtuse puzzles in the game, using the least intuitive arrangement of what's possible.

So if you're trying to work out where to put all the books in the Silent Hill 2 bookshelf puzzle, then here's the correct placement to continue.

Where to place the books in Silent Hill 2 Remake

(Image credit: Konami)

The Silent Hill 2 book puzzle is in the reading room of LakeView Hotel 2f. Inside you'll find these four books, that you can place in specific slots in a bookshelf opposite a large painting:

Stalwart to the End - the coffee table immediately on the right as you enter

- the coffee table immediately on the right as you enter Revelations: A New Understanding - on a table by the bookshelf

- on a table by the bookshelf Pride Before the Fall - on the bookshelf

- on the bookshelf The One Who Soared - the desk to the right of the save point

Once you place the books on the shelf you'll see they all have symbols - a lion, bull, eagle and angel - that arrange around a button showing two spears. These all correspond to the characters in the large painting on the wall opposite:

(Image credit: Konami)

The correct arrangement of books is to translate the painting placement of inner and outer characters across to the books, using the spear button on the bookshelf to represent the man in the center of the painting.

So that means the Eagle and Angel go in the outer slots, matching their outer placement on the painting, while the Lion and the Bull go on the inside slots. Because the outer slots are on top of the bookshelf but on the bottom of the painting it means the arrangement feel like it's upside down.

The solution to the Silent Hill 2 book puzzle is this arrangement:

(Image credit: Konami)

It's best not to ask why it's this out of all the possible options in the Silent Hill 2 Remake, but technically the image translates directly across to the bookshelf, only flipped upside-down. For reasons.

Anyway, once you've got that arrangement the bookshelf will swing open to reveal another room where you'll find a Silent Hill 2 Remake lightbulb puzzle that will ultimately give you the Silent Hill 2 Remake suitcase combination.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Here's our Silent Hill 2 Remake review if you want to read more about what we thought of the whole experience.