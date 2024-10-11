How to solve the Silent Hill 2 Remake Gem Box puzzle

The Silent Hill 2 Remake gem box in the hotel basement requires you to find the locations of three gemstones - one blue, one red and one green. Normally finding the gems' locations wouldn't be too hard, as the basement isn't exactly large, but the fact that you don't have your weapons and there's giant monsters crawling around on the ceiling… it's rough, and you have a much better chance of survival if you know where you're headed. If you want to solve the puzzle of the gem box in Silent Hill 2 Remake and find all the gem locations, I'll explain where to look below.

How to solve the Gem Box puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake

(Image credit: Konami)

To solve the puzzle of the gem box in Silent Hill 2 you need to find three gems in the Hotel Basement and plug them into the gem box. After that, changing what socket of the box they're plugged into will move sections of the symbol in the middle - the goal is to recreate the symbol on the whiteboard behind the gem box.

To do so, place the gems in the following sockets, as written below and shown on the image above:

Green Gemstone: Upper left corner

Red Gemstone: Upper right corner

Upper right corner Blue Gemstone: Lower left corner

Solve this and you'll be given the code to the safe back near the door in the Break Room. Keep in mind that this is as the puzzle appears on Standard / Normal puzzle difficulty - it might change along with other difficulties.

All gem locations in Silent Hill 2 Remake

(Image credit: Konami)

The three gemstones in the Silent Hill 2 Remake are distributed around the hotel basement - the Red Gem is much easier to get, but the other two will require you to go through the more dangerous area on the South side of the basement.

Red Gemstone: In a box in the Manager's Room East of the Gem Box puzzle itself.

Blue Gemstone: Inside a refrigerator in the Freezer Room. You'll need to go through the pantry and down to get inside.

Green Gemstone: On top of a counter on the South side of the kitchen. You'll need to go through the cafeteria and East to reach this room.

