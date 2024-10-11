Where to get your items back in Silent Hill 2 Remake after the Hotel Basement

To get your items back in Silent Hill 2 Remake after the hotel basement and employee section downstairs isn't easy - the cabinet you left your items in isn't hidden by any means, but considering you left your map in there too… yeah, it's not easy to find your way back. It's doesn't even seem mandatory that you go back there - you could always press on without any of the equipment or Silent Hill 2 Remake weapons you've spent all that time collecting, and admittedly there isn't much game left at this point. Still, what's ahead is pretty ruthless and you'll definitely want to be armed for the best chance at survival, so here's how to find the weapon cabinet by the elevator and get your items and equipment back in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to get equipment back after the hotel basement in Silent Hill 2 Remake

(Image credit: Konami)

After leaving the hotel basement in Silent Hill 2 Remake, to get your items, weapons, maps and equipment back, you need to find the cabinet in the employee elevator section, where you left that gear before you went down and encountered challenges like the ceiling-walking monsters and Silent Hill 2 Remake gem box puzzle. If you want a straightforward sense of where to go, take the following route:

After getting the Mermaid Figurine for the Silent Hill 2 Remake music box puzzle, you'll leave the Venus Tears Bar and emerge into a hallway. Go up the stairs ahead of you and you'll be at the entrance to the hotel. Turn around and you'll see the music box itself. Rather than interact with it, just go up the stairs to the next floor (2F). At the top of the stairs, turn left, and then immediately turn left again (you should be staring at a window down a corridor now), as seen above. Walk up to the window and turn right to see a door marked "Employee Elevator". Walk through the door and there'll be a save point in front of you. More importantly, on your right is the Cabinet. Interact with the cabinet to get your equipment, items and weapons back.

With this done, you should now be fully equipped with all the Silent Hill 2 Remake maps and guns as you were before going down into the basement, along with any items you found while down there. At this point we suggest heading back down to the music box to install the new figurine, or working on solving the Silent Hill 2 Remake Suitcase puzzle if you haven't already.

