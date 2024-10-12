All Metaphor Refantazio Synthesis system combinations and abilities

Metaphor Refantazio Followers Get the best fighting chance by finding all the Metaphor Refantazio Followers to add to your roster

The Metaphor Refantazio Synthesis system let's you team up attacks by having specific pairings of the game’s various lineages taking part in combat. With Synthesis you will be able to pull off special and more advanced versions of skills at the expense of using additional Turn Icons (Metaphor’s action economy) and resources (MP, HP, or money) from all participating allies

There are a couple of main components that dictate what Synthesis skills are available to you at any given time - the skills a character has unlocked on their Metaphor Refantzio Archetypes and the other Lineages (not specific Archetypes, but the general family) that are in your current active party.

Metaphor Refantazio Seeker Synthesis abilities

Attack: Rider of the Blade (Seeker)/ Heavy Physical Light damage to a single enemy

Cost: 5 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Horse-Drawn Carnage / Heavy Strike damage to a single enemy

Cost: 5 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Gacyc (Seeker) / Weak Wind damage to all enemies

Cost: 6 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Cyc

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Matarukaja / Increases all allies’ Attack for 3 turns

Cost: 18 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Tarukaja

Ally: Seeker, Knight, or Commander lineages

Attack: Adventurer’s Curiosity / Increases Critical Rate for all allies for 3 turns

Cost: 8 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Gunner, Masked Dancer, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Gacyclo (Magic Seeker) / Medium Wind damage to all enemies

Cost: 10 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Cyclo

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Tetrabreak / Negates one enemy’s Repel Physical skill

Cost: 18 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Thief, Faker, or Merchant lineages

Attack: Fire Blade Rider (Magic Seeker) / Extreme Physical Fire damage to a single enemy

Cost: 24 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Heat Riser (Magic Seeker) / Increase Attack/Defense/Hit/Evasion for a single ally for 3 turns

Cost: 24 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Seeker, Knight, Commander lineages

Attack: Soulblade Rider (Soul Hacker) / Severe Physical Almighty damage to a single enemy and absorbs MP

Cost: 16 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Winning Horse (Soul Hacker) / Severe Strike damage to a single enemy

Cost: 16 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Cyclone Slasher (Soul Hacker) / Severe Wind damage to a single enemy

Cost: 22 mp

Turn Icons: 3

Required Skill: N/A

Ally 1: Seeker, Mage or Healer lineages

Ally 2: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Trial of the Seeker (Soul Hacker) / Extreme Almighty damage to all enemies and recovers MP for each hit

Cost: 20 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Warrior, Thief, or Masked Dancer lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Warrior Synthesis abilities

Attack: Round Slash (Warrior) / Weak Slash damage to all enemies

Cost: 14 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Bamboo Splitter / Heavy Slash damage to a single enemy, adds a Turn Icon when it kills an enemy

Cost: 6 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Peerless Stonecleaver / Severe Slash damage to a single enemy, adds a Turn Icon when it kills an enemy

Cost: 22 mp

Turn Icons: 3

Required Skill: N/A

Ally 1: Warrior, Thief, or Masked Dancer lineage

Ally 2: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineage

Attack: Vorpal Blade (Swordmaster) / Extreme Slash damage to all enemies and decreases targets’ Attack for 3 turns

Cost: 18 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Phantom Swordswarm (Swordsmaster, Royal Warrior) / Medium Slash damage to a single enemy 4-6 times, adds a Turn Icon if it kills the enemy

Cost: 16 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Brawler, Merchant, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Crimson Moon Sword Art (Samurai, Royal Warrior) / Severe Slash damage to all enemies and may inflict Charm

Cost: 22 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker

Attack: Wind Blade (Samurai) / Extreme Physical Wind damage to all enemies

Cost: 16 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Seeker, Knight, or Commander lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Knight Synthesis abilities

(Image credit: Atlus)

Attack: Jump Thrust (Knight) / Medium Pierce damage to a single enemy and lowers the target’s Defense for 3 turns

Cost: 6 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Protect Guard (Knight, Magic Knight) / Nullifies one Slash/Pierce/Strike attack on one ally

Cost: 10 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Magic Guard (Knight, Magic Knight, Paladin) / Nullifies one elemental attack for all allies in the caster’s row

Cost: 28 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Hammer of Justice / Heavy Pierce damage to one enemy that inflicts a one-time weakness to pierce

Cost: 18 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Brawler, Merchant, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Marakukaja / Increases all allies’ Defense for 3 turns

Cost: 18 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Rakukaja

Ally: Seeker, Knight, or Commander lineages

Attack: Leap Thrust / Heavy Pierce damage to a single enemy and lowers the target’s Defense for 3 turns

Cost: 10 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker

Attack: Magic Knight’s Hammer (Magic Knight, Paladin) / Extreme Physical Electric damage to a single enemy and inflicts a one-time weakness to Electric

Cost: 18 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Gunner, Masked Dancer, or Berseker lineages

Attack: Flying Guard Thrust (Dark Knight, Paladin) / Extreme Pierce Damage to a single enemy and lowers the target’s Defense for 3 turns

Cost: 14 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineages



Attack: Blackguard’s Hammer (Dark Knight) / Severe Physical Dark damage to a single enemy and inflicts a one-time weakness to Dark

Cost: 20 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Brawler, Merchant, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Peerless Shadow (Dark Knight, Royal Knight) / Severe Physical Dark damage to all enemies and decreases targets’ Attack/Defense/Hit/Evasion for 3 turns

Cost: 25 mp

Turn Icons: 3

Required Skill: N/A

Ally 1: Warrior, Thief, or Masked Dancer lineage

Ally 2: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineage

Attack: Crusader’s Hammer (Paladin) / Severe Physical Light damage to a single enemy and inflicts a one-time weakness to Light

Cost: 20 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Warrior, Thief, or Masked Dancer lineage

Attack: Hammer of Justice (Paladin) / Heavy Pierce damage to a single enemy and inflicts a one-time weakness to pierce

Cost: 18

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Brawler, Merchant or Summoner lineages

Attack: Line Guard (Paladin) / Nullifies one physical attack for all allies in the caster’s row

Cost: 28 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages



Attack: Ultimate Guard (Royal Knight) / Nullifies on non-Almighty attack for all allies

Cost: 100 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Peerless Sanctity (Royal Knight) / Severe Physical Light damage to all enemies and decreases the targets’ Attack/Defense/Hit/Evasion for 3 turns

Cost: 25 mp

Turn Icons: 3

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Seeker, Knight, or Commander lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Thief Synthesis abilities

Attack: Mamudo (Thief) / Weak Dark damage to all enemies

Cost: 6 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Mudo

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer

Attack: Phantom Tracer / Extreme Slash damage to one enemy and removes the target’s buffs

Cost: 12 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Warrior, Thief, or Masked Dancer lineages

Attack: Mamudoon (Thief)/ Medium Dark damage to all enemies

Cost: 10 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Mudoon

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Godkiller (Assassin, Ninja, Royal Thief) / Extreme Physical Dark damage to one enemy with a high chance of one-hit killing the target

Cost: 14 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Gunner, Masked Dancer, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Fire Are (Ninja) / Extreme Fire damage to a single enemy and may inflict Burn

Cost: 14 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Ice Art (Ninja) / Extreme Ice damage to a single enemy and may inflict Frostbite

Cost: 14 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Bloodrain Twin Ninpo (Ninja, Royal Thief) / Severe Slash damage to a single enemy and removes status, Repel, and buffs on the target

Cost: 20 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Thief, Faker, or Merchant lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Masked Dancer Synthesis abilities

Attack: Hellfire Dance / Inflicts all enemies with a one-time weakness to Fire, ignoring resistances

Cost: 26 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Ice-Blue Dance / Inflicts all enemies with a one-time weakness to Ice, ignoring resistances

Cost: 26 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Seeker, Mage, Healer

Attack: Sable Dance / Inflicts all enemies with a one-time weakness to Dark, ignoring resistances

Cost: 26 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Warrior, Thief, or Masked Dancer lineagess

Attack: Danse Macabre / High chance of one-hit killing all enemies

Cost: 12 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Thief, Faker, or Merchant lineages

Attack: Masquerade Charge (Persona Master, Royal Masked Dancer) / Greatly increases the party’s physical attack damage once per battle

Cost: 26 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Gunner, Masked Dancer, or Berserker lineages

Metaphor Fantazio Summoner Synthesis abilities

Attack: Summon Lizardman (Summoner) / Extreme Physical Electric damage to a single enemy and lowers the target’s Defense for 3 turns

Cost: 14 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Summon Undead King (Summoner)/ Severe Dark damage to a single enemy that may one-hit kill the target

Cost: 25 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Item: Gravelord Vessel

Ally: Thief, Faker, or Merchant lineages

Attack: Summon Eagle Lion King (Summoner) / Extreme Wind damage to all enemies that significantly reduces the targets’ Attack for 3 turns

Cost: 18 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Summon Dragon God (Summoner)/ Severe Fire damage to all enemies and removes the targets’ buffs

Cost: 22 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Item: Priestess Heart

Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Summon Guptauros King (Summoner) / Medium Strike damage to all enemies 1-3 times

Cost: 20 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Item: Minotaur Vessel

Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Summon Kishin (Devil Summoner) / Medium Electric damage to a single enemy 2-4 times

Cost: 16 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Summon Deity (Devil Summoner) / Extreme Light damage to all enemies and may inflict Daze

Cost: 20 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Item: Conch Shell Vessel

Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Summon Fury (Devil Summoner, Royal Summoner) / Extreme Strike damage to all enemies and decreases targets’ Attack/Defense for 3 turns

Cost: 20 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Item: Trident Vessel

Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Summon Tyrant (Devil Summoner, Royal Summoner) / Severe Almighty damage to all enemies and my inflict Hex

Cost: 22 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Item: Buzzing Fly Vessel

Ally: Thief, Faker, or Merchant

Attack: Summon Icecrag (Devil Summoner) / Extreme Ice damage to all enemies

Cost: 18 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

(Image credit: Atlus)

Metaphor Refantazio Berserker Synthesis abilities

Attack: Rampage Slash (Berserker, Royal Berserker) / Extreme Slash damage to a single enemy that ignores defense

Cost: 18 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Wild Bore / Extreme Pierce damage to a single enemy and significantly decreases the target’s Attack for 3 turns

Cost: 20 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Wanton Destruction / Extreme Strike damage to a single enemy, inflicting a one-time weakness to Strike

Cost: 20 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required b: N/A

Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Battlecry Tackle / Heavy Strike damage to all enemies 1-3 times, ignoring resistances

Cost: 28 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: n/a

Ally: Seeker, Knight, or Commander lineages

Attack: Deadly Eraser (Destroyer, Royal Berserker) / Severe Physical Almighty damage to a single enemy, removing the target’s status, Repel, and buffs

Cost: 22 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Brawler, Merchant, or Summoner lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Mage Synthesis abilities

Attack: Gabot (Mage) / Weak Fire damage to all enemies

Cost: 6 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Bot

Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Botra (Mage) Medium Fire damage to a single enemy

Cost: 10 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Bot

Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Gablizz (Mage) / Weak Ice damage to all enemies

Cost: 6 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Blizz

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Blizza (Mage) / Medium Ice damage to a single enemy

Cost: 10 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Blizz

Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Gakande (Mage) / Weak Electric damage to all enemies

Cost: 6 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Kande

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Kandera (Mage) / Medium Electric Damage to a single enemy

Cost: 10 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Kande

Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Metaphor (Mage, Elemental Master)/ Severe Fire damage to a single enemy

Cost: 22 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally 1:Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Ally 2: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Gabotra (Wizard) / Medium Fire damage to all enemies

Cost: 10 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Botra

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Boatona (Wizard) Heavy Fire damage to a single enemy

Cost: 18 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Botra

Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Gablizza (Wizard) / Medium Ice damage to all enemies

Cost: 10 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Blizza

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Blizzaton (Wizard) / Heavy Ice damage to a single enemy

Cost: 18 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Blizza

Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Gakandera (Wizard) / Medium Electric damage to all enemies

Cost: 10 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Kandera

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Kandeon (Wizard) / Heavy Electric Damage to a single enemy

Cost: 18 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Kandera

Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Skyfall Bolt (Wizard, Elemental Master) / Severe Electric damage to a single enemy

Cost: 22 mp

Turn Icons: 3

Required Skill: N/A

Ally 1: Mage, Masked Dancer or Summoenr lineages

Ally 2: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Makarabreak (Wizard, Elemental Master) / Negates one enemy’s Repel Magic skill

Cost: 18 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Thief, Faker, or Merchant lineages

Attack: Gabouat (Elemental Master) / Heavy Fire damage to all enemies

Cost: 14 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Boatona

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Gablizzaton (Elemental Master) / Heavy Ice damage to all enemies

Cost: 14 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Blizzaton

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Gakandeon (Elemental Master) / Heavy Electric damage to all enemies

Cost: 14 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Kandeon

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Precipice of the Abyss (Elemental Master) / Severe Almighty damage to all enemies

Cost: 35 mp

Turn Icons: 3

Required Skill: N/A

Ally 1: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Ally 2: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Mamudodyne (Warlock) / Heavy Dark damage to all enemies

Cost: 14 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Mudodyne

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Netherworld Tree (Warlock) / Extreme Dark damage to all enemies

Cost: 18 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Lost Wall (Warlock) / Inflicts a single enemy with a one-time weakness to Fire/Ice/Electric/Wind/Light/Dark and ignores resistances

Cost: 26 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Gunner, Masked Dancer, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Child of Death (Warlock) / Extreme Dark damage to a single enemy

Cost: 14 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Warrior, Thief, or Masked Dancer lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Brawler Synthesis abilities

Attack: Meteoric Fist (Brawler) / Weak Strike damage to all enemies 1-3 times

Cost: 185 hp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Energy Ray (Brawler) / Heavy Physical Light damage to a single enemy with power proportional to caster’s remaining HP

Cost: 140 hp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Tiger Eruption Fist (Pugilist) / Weak Strike damage to all enemies 2-4 times

Cost: 220 hp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker

Attack: Super Energy Ray (Pugilist) / Extreme Physical Light damage to a single enemy with power proportional to the caster’s remaining HP

Cost: 175 HP

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Boltburst Fist (Martial Artist) / Medium Physical Electric damage to all enemies 2-4 times

Cost: 255 hp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Ultimate Energy Ray (Martial Artist) / Severe Physical Light damage to a single enemy with power proportional to the caster’s remaining hp

Cost: 210 hp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Bodhisattva’s Palm (Martial Artist) / Severe Strike damage to a single enemy with power proportional to the caster’s remaining hp and inflicts a one-time weakness to Strike

Cost: 245 hp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Healer Synthesis abilities

Attack: Mahama (Healer) / Weak Light damage to all enemies

Cost: 6 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Hama

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Medica (Healer) / Medium HP recovery for all allies

Cost: 20 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Medi

Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Magical Injection / Nullifies one attack for all allies that would inflict a status ailment

Cost: 12 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Brawler, Merchant, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Medicall (Cleric) / Heavy HP recovery for all allies

Cost: 40 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Medica

Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Mahamaon (Clerica) / Medium Light damage to all enemies

Cost: 10 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Hamaon

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Godly Blessing (Cleric, Saviour) / Revives all knocked out allies with full HP

Cost: 18 MP

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Mahamadyne (Saviour) / Heavy Light damage to all enemies

Cost: 14 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Hamadyne

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Divine Punishments (Saviour) / Extreme Light damage to all enemies and inflicts a one-time weakness to Light on targets

Cost: 20 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Gunner, Masked Dancer, or Berserker lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Gunner Synthesis abilities

Attack: Wild Barrage (Gunner) / Medium Pierce damage to all enemies 2-3 times (BACK ROW ONLY)

Cost: 14 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Kasukukaja (Gunner) / Increases all allies’ Hit/Evasion for 3 turns

Cost: 18 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Seeker, Knight, or Commander lineages

Attack: Mania Bullet / Heavy Pierce damage to a single enemy that inflicts a one-time weakness to Slash/Pierce/Strike (BACK ROW ONLY)

Cost: 22 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Thief, Faker, or Merchant lineages

Attack: Myriad Shots (Sniper) / Medium Pierce damage to all enemies 3-5 times (BACK ROW ONLY)

Cost: 22 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Bullet Barrage (Sniper, Dragoon) / Severe Pierce damage to a single enemy, ignoring resistances (BACK ROW ONLY)

Cost: 22 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Dragoroa (Dragoon) / Extreme Fire damage to a single enemy and may inflict Burn (BACK ROW ONLY)

Cost: 14 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Coldragora (Dragoon) / Extreme Ice damage to a single enemy and may inflict Frostbite (BACK ROW ONLY)

Cost: 14 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Draco Ray (Dragoon) / Severe Light damage to a single enemy, ignoring resistances (BACK ROW ONLY)

Cost: 28 MP

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Gunner, Faker, Summoner

Attack: Thunder Fang (Dragoon) / Extreme Electric damage to all enemies

Cost: 18 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Gunner, Masked Dancer, or Berserker lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Faker Synthesis abilities

Attack: Mataruna (Faker)/ Decreases all enemies’ Attack for 3 turns

Cost: 18 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Tarunda

Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Marakunda (Faker)/ Decreases all enemies’ Defense for 3 turns

Cost: 18 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Rakunda

Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Masukunda (Faker) / Decreases all enemies’ Hit/Evasion for 3 turns

Cost: 18 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Sukunda

Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Debiliate / Decreases a single enemy’s Attack/Defense/Hit/Evasion for 3 turns

Cost: 24 mp

Turn Icons: 3

Required Skill: N/A

Ally 1: Thief, Faker, or Merchant lineages

Ally 2: Thief, Faker, or Merchant lineages

Attack: Free Juggling / Weak Physical Almighty damage to all enemies

Cost: N/A

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Miracle Cirque (Trickster) / Extreme Physical Almighty damage to all enemies

Cost: N/A

Turn Icons: 3

Required Skill: N/A

Ally 1: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Ally 2: Thief, Faker, or Merchant lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Commander Synthesis abilities

Attack: Blusterblast Maneuver / Extreme Fire damage to all enemies in addition to decreasing the targets’ Hit/Evasion for 3 turns

Cost: 18 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Assault Beacon (Commander) / Increase the Attack/Defense/Hit/Evasion for all allies for 3 turns

Cost: 26 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Seeker, Knight, or Commander lineages

Attack: Megido (Commander) / Medium Almighty damage to all enemies

Cost: 15 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner

Attack: Icewolf Offensive (Genera, Warlordl) / Extreme I damage to a single enemy

Cost: 14 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Healing Shelter Formation (General, Warlord) / All allies recover 10% of their HP each turn for 3 turns

Cost: 8 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Megidola (General, Warlord) / Heavy Almighty damage to all enemies

Cost: 20 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Dynast Formation (Warlord) / Increases Attack/Defense/Hit/Evasion for all allies by 3 ranks for 3 turns

Cost: 70 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/a

Ally: Seeker, Knight, or Commander lineages

Attack: Megidolaon (Warlord) / Extreme Almighty damage to all enemies

Cost: 25 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: Megidola

Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Eureka Moment (Warlord) / Extreme Fire damage to all enemies, ignoring resistances, and may inflict Burn

Cost: 20 m p

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Thief, Darker, or Merchant lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Merchant Synthesis abilities

Attack: All Reset / Removes nearly all beneficial effects from all enemies

Cost: 36 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Thief, Faker, or Merchant lineages

Attack: Fortune Slots / Physical Almighty damage with a low Hit Rate, but all hits are critical hit

Cost: $777

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Brawler, Merchant, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Money Power (Tycoon) / Increases all of a single ally’s stats by three ranks

Cost: $9999

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Gunner, Masked Dancer, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Golden Solider (Tycoon) / Extreme Physical Almighty damage to all enemies

Cost: $3333

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Prince Synthesis abilities

Attack: Royal Sword / Severe Physical Almighty damage to a single enemy, additional damage done to human-type monsters

Cost: 25 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Any

Attack: Armageddon’s Final Sire / Deals 9999 damage to all enemies

Cost: 99 mp

Turn Icons: 4

Required Item: Chronicle of the End

Ally 1: Royal Archetype

Ally 2: Royal Archetype

Ally 3: Royal Archetype

Attack: Wind Blade / Extreme Physical Wind damage to all enemies

Cost: 16 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Seeker, Knight, or Commander lineages

Attack: Blackguard’s Hammer / Severe Physical Dark damage to a single enemy while inflicting a one-time weakness to Dark

Cost: 20 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Brawler, Merchant, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Fire Art / Extreme Fire damage to a single enemy, may inflict Burn

Cost: 14 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Sable Dance / Inflicts all enemies with a one-time weakness to Dark

Cost: 26 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Warrior, Thief, or Masked Dancer lineages

Attack: Hadean Icecrag / Extreme Ice damage to all enemies

Cost: 18 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Wild Bore / Extreme Pierce damage to a single enemy and significantly reducing the target’s Attack for 3 turns

Cost: 20 mp

Turn Icons: 2

Required Skill: N/A

Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner lineages

