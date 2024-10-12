All Metaphor Refantazio Synthesis system combinations and abilities

Every Synthesis abilities in Metaphor Refantazio and who best to team up

Metaphor Refantzio synthesis
(Image credit: Atlus)
The Metaphor Refantazio Synthesis system let's you team up attacks by having specific pairings of the game’s various lineages taking part in combat. With Synthesis you will be able to pull off special and more advanced versions of skills at the expense of using additional Turn Icons (Metaphor’s action economy) and resources (MP, HP, or money) from all participating allies

There are a couple of main components that dictate what Synthesis skills are available to you at any given time - the skills a character has unlocked on their Metaphor Refantzio Archetypes and the other Lineages (not specific Archetypes, but the general family) that are in your current active party.

This guide will list out all the Synthesis skills and the requirements to pull them off so that you can go into those tough fights in Metaphor ready with some extra firepower should you need it!

Metaphor Refantazio Seeker Synthesis abilities

Attack: Rider of the Blade (Seeker)/ Heavy Physical Light damage to a single enemy
Cost: 5 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Horse-Drawn Carnage / Heavy Strike damage to a single enemy
Cost: 5 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Gacyc (Seeker) / Weak Wind damage to all enemies
Cost: 6 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Cyc
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Matarukaja / Increases all allies’ Attack for 3 turns
Cost: 18 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Tarukaja
Ally: Seeker, Knight, or Commander lineages

Attack: Adventurer’s Curiosity / Increases Critical Rate for all allies for 3 turns
Cost: 8 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Gunner, Masked Dancer, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Gacyclo (Magic Seeker) / Medium Wind damage to all enemies
Cost: 10 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Cyclo
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Tetrabreak / Negates one enemy’s Repel Physical skill
Cost: 18 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Thief, Faker, or Merchant lineages

Attack: Fire Blade Rider (Magic Seeker) / Extreme Physical Fire damage to a single enemy
Cost: 24 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Heat Riser (Magic Seeker) / Increase Attack/Defense/Hit/Evasion for a single ally for 3 turns
Cost: 24 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Seeker, Knight, Commander lineages

Attack: Soulblade Rider (Soul Hacker) / Severe Physical Almighty damage to a single enemy and absorbs MP
Cost: 16 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Winning Horse (Soul Hacker) / Severe Strike damage to a single enemy
Cost: 16 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Cyclone Slasher (Soul Hacker) / Severe Wind damage to a single enemy
Cost: 22 mp
Turn Icons: 3
Required Skill: N/A
Ally 1: Seeker, Mage or Healer lineages
Ally 2: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Trial of the Seeker (Soul Hacker) / Extreme Almighty damage to all enemies and recovers MP for each hit
Cost: 20 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Warrior, Thief, or Masked Dancer lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Warrior Synthesis abilities

Attack: Round Slash (Warrior) / Weak Slash damage to all enemies
Cost: 14 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Bamboo Splitter / Heavy Slash damage to a single enemy, adds a Turn Icon when it kills an enemy
Cost: 6 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Peerless Stonecleaver / Severe Slash damage to a single enemy, adds a Turn Icon when it kills an enemy
Cost: 22 mp
Turn Icons: 3
Required Skill: N/A
Ally 1: Warrior, Thief, or Masked Dancer lineage
Ally 2: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineage

Attack: Vorpal Blade (Swordmaster) / Extreme Slash damage to all enemies and decreases targets’ Attack for 3 turns
Cost: 18 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Phantom Swordswarm (Swordsmaster, Royal Warrior) / Medium Slash damage to a single enemy 4-6 times, adds a Turn Icon if it kills the enemy
Cost: 16 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Brawler, Merchant, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Crimson Moon Sword Art (Samurai, Royal Warrior) / Severe Slash damage to all enemies and may inflict Charm
Cost: 22 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker

Attack: Wind Blade (Samurai) / Extreme Physical Wind damage to all enemies
Cost: 16 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Seeker, Knight, or Commander lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Knight Synthesis abilities

Metaphor Refantzio synthesis

Attack: Jump Thrust (Knight) / Medium Pierce damage to a single enemy and lowers the target’s Defense for 3 turns
Cost: 6 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Protect Guard (Knight, Magic Knight) / Nullifies one Slash/Pierce/Strike attack on one ally
Cost: 10 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Magic Guard (Knight, Magic Knight, Paladin) / Nullifies one elemental attack for all allies in the caster’s row
Cost: 28 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Hammer of Justice / Heavy Pierce damage to one enemy that inflicts a one-time weakness to pierce
Cost: 18 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Brawler, Merchant, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Marakukaja / Increases all allies’ Defense for 3 turns
Cost: 18 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Rakukaja
Ally: Seeker, Knight, or Commander lineages

Attack: Leap Thrust / Heavy Pierce damage to a single enemy and lowers the target’s Defense for 3 turns
Cost: 10 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker

Attack: Magic Knight’s Hammer (Magic Knight, Paladin) / Extreme Physical Electric damage to a single enemy and inflicts a one-time weakness to Electric
Cost: 18 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Gunner, Masked Dancer, or Berseker lineages

Attack: Flying Guard Thrust (Dark Knight, Paladin) / Extreme Pierce Damage to a single enemy and lowers the target’s Defense for 3 turns
Cost: 14 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Blackguard’s Hammer (Dark Knight) / Severe Physical Dark damage to a single enemy and inflicts a one-time weakness to Dark
Cost: 20 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Brawler, Merchant, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Peerless Shadow (Dark Knight, Royal Knight) / Severe Physical Dark damage to all enemies and decreases targets’ Attack/Defense/Hit/Evasion for 3 turns
Cost: 25 mp
Turn Icons: 3
Required Skill: N/A
Ally 1: Warrior, Thief, or Masked Dancer lineage
Ally 2: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineage

Attack: Crusader’s Hammer (Paladin) / Severe Physical Light damage to a single enemy and inflicts a one-time weakness to Light
Cost: 20 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Warrior, Thief, or Masked Dancer lineage

Attack: Hammer of Justice (Paladin) / Heavy Pierce damage to a single enemy and inflicts a one-time weakness to pierce
Cost: 18
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Brawler, Merchant or Summoner lineages

Attack: Line Guard (Paladin) / Nullifies one physical attack for all allies in the caster’s row
Cost: 28 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Ultimate Guard (Royal Knight) / Nullifies on non-Almighty attack for all allies
Cost: 100 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Peerless Sanctity (Royal Knight) / Severe Physical Light damage to all enemies and decreases the targets’ Attack/Defense/Hit/Evasion for 3 turns
Cost: 25 mp
Turn Icons: 3
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Seeker, Knight, or Commander lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Thief Synthesis abilities

Attack: Mamudo (Thief) / Weak Dark damage to all enemies
Cost: 6 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Mudo
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer

Attack: Phantom Tracer / Extreme Slash damage to one enemy and removes the target’s buffs
Cost: 12 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Warrior, Thief, or Masked Dancer lineages

Attack: Mamudoon (Thief)/ Medium Dark damage to all enemies
Cost: 10 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Mudoon
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Godkiller (Assassin, Ninja, Royal Thief) / Extreme Physical Dark damage to one enemy with a high chance of one-hit killing the target
Cost: 14 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Gunner, Masked Dancer, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Fire Are (Ninja) / Extreme Fire damage to a single enemy and may inflict Burn
Cost: 14 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Ice Art (Ninja) / Extreme Ice damage to a single enemy and may inflict Frostbite
Cost: 14 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Bloodrain Twin Ninpo (Ninja, Royal Thief) / Severe Slash damage to a single enemy and removes status, Repel, and buffs on the target
Cost: 20 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Thief, Faker, or Merchant lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Masked Dancer Synthesis abilities

Attack: Hellfire Dance / Inflicts all enemies with a one-time weakness to Fire, ignoring resistances
Cost: 26 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Ice-Blue Dance / Inflicts all enemies with a one-time weakness to Ice, ignoring resistances
Cost: 26 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Seeker, Mage, Healer

Attack: Sable Dance / Inflicts all enemies with a one-time weakness to Dark, ignoring resistances
Cost: 26 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Warrior, Thief, or Masked Dancer lineagess

Attack: Danse Macabre / High chance of one-hit killing all enemies
Cost: 12 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Thief, Faker, or Merchant lineages

Attack: Masquerade Charge (Persona Master, Royal Masked Dancer) / Greatly increases the party’s physical attack damage once per battle
Cost: 26 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Gunner, Masked Dancer, or Berserker lineages

Metaphor Fantazio Summoner Synthesis abilities

Attack: Summon Lizardman (Summoner) / Extreme Physical Electric damage to a single enemy and lowers the target’s Defense for 3 turns
Cost: 14 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Summon Undead King (Summoner)/ Severe Dark damage to a single enemy that may one-hit kill the target
Cost: 25 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Item: Gravelord Vessel
Ally: Thief, Faker, or Merchant lineages

Attack: Summon Eagle Lion King (Summoner) / Extreme Wind damage to all enemies that significantly reduces the targets’ Attack for 3 turns
Cost: 18 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Summon Dragon God (Summoner)/ Severe Fire damage to all enemies and removes the targets’ buffs
Cost: 22 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Item: Priestess Heart
Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Summon Guptauros King (Summoner) / Medium Strike damage to all enemies 1-3 times
Cost: 20 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Item: Minotaur Vessel
Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Summon Kishin (Devil Summoner) / Medium Electric damage to a single enemy 2-4 times
Cost: 16 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Summon Deity (Devil Summoner) / Extreme Light damage to all enemies and may inflict Daze
Cost: 20 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Item: Conch Shell Vessel
Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Summon Fury (Devil Summoner, Royal Summoner) / Extreme Strike damage to all enemies and decreases targets’ Attack/Defense for 3 turns
Cost: 20 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Item: Trident Vessel
Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Summon Tyrant (Devil Summoner, Royal Summoner) / Severe Almighty damage to all enemies and my inflict Hex
Cost: 22 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Item: Buzzing Fly Vessel
Ally: Thief, Faker, or Merchant

Attack: Summon Icecrag (Devil Summoner) / Extreme Ice damage to all enemies
Cost: 18 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Metaphor Refantzio synthesis

Metaphor Refantazio Berserker Synthesis abilities

Attack: Rampage Slash (Berserker, Royal Berserker) / Extreme Slash damage to a single enemy that ignores defense
Cost: 18 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Wild Bore / Extreme Pierce damage to a single enemy and significantly decreases the target’s Attack for 3 turns
Cost: 20 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Wanton Destruction / Extreme Strike damage to a single enemy, inflicting a one-time weakness to Strike
Cost: 20 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required b: N/A
Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Battlecry Tackle / Heavy Strike damage to all enemies 1-3 times, ignoring resistances
Cost: 28 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: n/a
Ally: Seeker, Knight, or Commander lineages

Attack: Deadly Eraser (Destroyer, Royal Berserker) / Severe Physical Almighty damage to a single enemy, removing the target’s status, Repel, and buffs
Cost: 22 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Brawler, Merchant, or Summoner lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Mage Synthesis abilities

Attack: Gabot (Mage) / Weak Fire damage to all enemies
Cost: 6 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Bot
Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Botra (Mage) Medium Fire damage to a single enemy
Cost: 10 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Bot
Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Gablizz (Mage) / Weak Ice damage to all enemies
Cost: 6 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Blizz
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Blizza (Mage) / Medium Ice damage to a single enemy
Cost: 10 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Blizz
Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Gakande (Mage) / Weak Electric damage to all enemies
Cost: 6 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Kande
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Kandera (Mage) / Medium Electric Damage to a single enemy
Cost: 10 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Kande
Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Metaphor (Mage, Elemental Master)/ Severe Fire damage to a single enemy
Cost: 22 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally 1:Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages
Ally 2: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Gabotra (Wizard) / Medium Fire damage to all enemies
Cost: 10 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Botra
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Boatona (Wizard) Heavy Fire damage to a single enemy
Cost: 18 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Botra
Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Gablizza (Wizard) / Medium Ice damage to all enemies
Cost: 10 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Blizza
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Blizzaton (Wizard) / Heavy Ice damage to a single enemy
Cost: 18 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Blizza
Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Gakandera (Wizard) / Medium Electric damage to all enemies
Cost: 10 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Kandera
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Kandeon (Wizard) / Heavy Electric Damage to a single enemy
Cost: 18 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Kandera
Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Skyfall Bolt (Wizard, Elemental Master) / Severe Electric damage to a single enemy
Cost: 22 mp
Turn Icons: 3
Required Skill: N/A
Ally 1: Mage, Masked Dancer or Summoenr lineages
Ally 2: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Makarabreak (Wizard, Elemental Master) / Negates one enemy’s Repel Magic skill
Cost: 18 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Thief, Faker, or Merchant lineages

Attack: Gabouat (Elemental Master) / Heavy Fire damage to all enemies
Cost: 14 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Boatona
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Gablizzaton (Elemental Master) / Heavy Ice damage to all enemies

Cost: 14 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Blizzaton
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Gakandeon (Elemental Master) / Heavy Electric damage to all enemies
Cost: 14 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Kandeon
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Precipice of the Abyss (Elemental Master) / Severe Almighty damage to all enemies
Cost: 35 mp
Turn Icons: 3
Required Skill: N/A
Ally 1: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages
Ally 2: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Mamudodyne (Warlock) / Heavy Dark damage to all enemies
Cost: 14 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Mudodyne
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Netherworld Tree (Warlock) / Extreme Dark damage to all enemies
Cost: 18 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Lost Wall (Warlock) / Inflicts a single enemy with a one-time weakness to Fire/Ice/Electric/Wind/Light/Dark and ignores resistances
Cost: 26 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Gunner, Masked Dancer, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Child of Death (Warlock) / Extreme Dark damage to a single enemy
Cost: 14 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Warrior, Thief, or Masked Dancer lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Brawler Synthesis abilities

Attack: Meteoric Fist (Brawler) / Weak Strike damage to all enemies 1-3 times
Cost: 185 hp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Energy Ray (Brawler) / Heavy Physical Light damage to a single enemy with power proportional to caster’s remaining HP
Cost: 140 hp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Tiger Eruption Fist (Pugilist) / Weak Strike damage to all enemies 2-4 times
Cost: 220 hp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker

Attack: Super Energy Ray (Pugilist) / Extreme Physical Light damage to a single enemy with power proportional to the caster’s remaining HP
Cost: 175 HP
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Boltburst Fist (Martial Artist) / Medium Physical Electric damage to all enemies 2-4 times
Cost: 255 hp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Ultimate Energy Ray (Martial Artist) / Severe Physical Light damage to a single enemy with power proportional to the caster’s remaining hp
Cost: 210 hp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Bodhisattva’s Palm (Martial Artist) / Severe Strike damage to a single enemy with power proportional to the caster’s remaining hp and inflicts a one-time weakness to Strike
Cost: 245 hp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Healer Synthesis abilities

Attack: Mahama (Healer) / Weak Light damage to all enemies
Cost: 6 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Hama
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Medica (Healer) / Medium HP recovery for all allies
Cost: 20 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Medi
Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Magical Injection / Nullifies one attack for all allies that would inflict a status ailment
Cost: 12 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Brawler, Merchant, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Medicall (Cleric) / Heavy HP recovery for all allies
Cost: 40 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Medica
Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Mahamaon (Clerica) / Medium Light damage to all enemies
Cost: 10 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Hamaon
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Godly Blessing (Cleric, Saviour) / Revives all knocked out allies with full HP
Cost: 18 MP
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Mahamadyne (Saviour) / Heavy Light damage to all enemies
Cost: 14 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Hamadyne
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Divine Punishments (Saviour) / Extreme Light damage to all enemies and inflicts a one-time weakness to Light on targets
Cost: 20 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Gunner, Masked Dancer, or Berserker lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Gunner Synthesis abilities

Attack: Wild Barrage (Gunner) / Medium Pierce damage to all enemies 2-3 times (BACK ROW ONLY)
Cost: 14 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Kasukukaja (Gunner) / Increases all allies’ Hit/Evasion for 3 turns
Cost: 18 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Seeker, Knight, or Commander lineages

Attack: Mania Bullet / Heavy Pierce damage to a single enemy that inflicts a one-time weakness to Slash/Pierce/Strike (BACK ROW ONLY)
Cost: 22 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Thief, Faker, or Merchant lineages

Attack: Myriad Shots (Sniper) / Medium Pierce damage to all enemies 3-5 times (BACK ROW ONLY)
Cost: 22 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Bullet Barrage (Sniper, Dragoon) / Severe Pierce damage to a single enemy, ignoring resistances (BACK ROW ONLY)
Cost: 22 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Dragoroa (Dragoon) / Extreme Fire damage to a single enemy and may inflict Burn (BACK ROW ONLY)
Cost: 14 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Coldragora (Dragoon) / Extreme Ice damage to a single enemy and may inflict Frostbite (BACK ROW ONLY)

Cost: 14 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Draco Ray (Dragoon) / Severe Light damage to a single enemy, ignoring resistances (BACK ROW ONLY)
Cost: 28 MP
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Gunner, Faker, Summoner

Attack: Thunder Fang (Dragoon) / Extreme Electric damage to all enemies
Cost: 18 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Gunner, Masked Dancer, or Berserker lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Faker Synthesis abilities

Attack: Mataruna (Faker)/ Decreases all enemies’ Attack for 3 turns
Cost: 18 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Tarunda
Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Marakunda (Faker)/ Decreases all enemies’ Defense for 3 turns
Cost: 18 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Rakunda
Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Masukunda (Faker) / Decreases all enemies’ Hit/Evasion for 3 turns
Cost: 18 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Sukunda
Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Debiliate / Decreases a single enemy’s Attack/Defense/Hit/Evasion for 3 turns
Cost: 24 mp
Turn Icons: 3
Required Skill: N/A
Ally 1: Thief, Faker, or Merchant lineages
Ally 2: Thief, Faker, or Merchant lineages

Attack: Free Juggling / Weak Physical Almighty damage to all enemies
Cost: N/A
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Miracle Cirque (Trickster) / Extreme Physical Almighty damage to all enemies
Cost: N/A
Turn Icons: 3
Required Skill: N/A
Ally 1: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages
Ally 2: Thief, Faker, or Merchant lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Commander Synthesis abilities

Attack: Blusterblast Maneuver / Extreme Fire damage to all enemies in addition to decreasing the targets’ Hit/Evasion for 3 turns
Cost: 18 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Assault Beacon (Commander) / Increase the Attack/Defense/Hit/Evasion for all allies for 3 turns
Cost: 26 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Seeker, Knight, or Commander lineages

Attack: Megido (Commander) / Medium Almighty damage to all enemies
Cost: 15 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner

Attack: Icewolf Offensive (Genera, Warlordl) / Extreme I damage to a single enemy
Cost: 14 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Healing Shelter Formation (General, Warlord) / All allies recover 10% of their HP each turn for 3 turns
Cost: 8 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Knight, Healer, or Commander lineages

Attack: Megidola (General, Warlord) / Heavy Almighty damage to all enemies
Cost: 20 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Dynast Formation (Warlord) / Increases Attack/Defense/Hit/Evasion for all allies by 3 ranks for 3 turns
Cost: 70 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/a
Ally: Seeker, Knight, or Commander lineages

Attack: Megidolaon (Warlord) / Extreme Almighty damage to all enemies
Cost: 25 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: Megidola
Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Eureka Moment (Warlord) / Extreme Fire damage to all enemies, ignoring resistances, and may inflict Burn
Cost: 20 m p
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Thief, Darker, or Merchant lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Merchant Synthesis abilities

Attack: All Reset / Removes nearly all beneficial effects from all enemies
Cost: 36 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Thief, Faker, or Merchant lineages

Attack: Fortune Slots / Physical Almighty damage with a low Hit Rate, but all hits are critical hit
Cost: $777
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Brawler, Merchant, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Money Power (Tycoon) / Increases all of a single ally’s stats by three ranks
Cost: $9999
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Gunner, Masked Dancer, or Berserker lineages

Attack: Golden Solider (Tycoon) / Extreme Physical Almighty damage to all enemies
Cost: $3333
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Warrior, Brawler, or Berserker lineages

Metaphor Refantazio Prince Synthesis abilities

Attack: Royal Sword / Severe Physical Almighty damage to a single enemy, additional damage done to human-type monsters
Cost: 25 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Any

Attack: Armageddon’s Final Sire / Deals 9999 damage to all enemies
Cost: 99 mp
Turn Icons: 4
Required Item: Chronicle of the End
Ally 1: Royal Archetype
Ally 2: Royal Archetype
Ally 3: Royal Archetype

Attack: Wind Blade / Extreme Physical Wind damage to all enemies
Cost: 16 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Seeker, Knight, or Commander lineages

Attack: Blackguard’s Hammer / Severe Physical Dark damage to a single enemy while inflicting a one-time weakness to Dark
Cost: 20 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Brawler, Merchant, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Fire Art / Extreme Fire damage to a single enemy, may inflict Burn
Cost: 14 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner lineages

Attack: Sable Dance / Inflicts all enemies with a one-time weakness to Dark
Cost: 26 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Warrior, Thief, or Masked Dancer lineages

Attack: Hadean Icecrag / Extreme Ice damage to all enemies
Cost: 18 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Seeker, Mage, or Healer lineages

Attack: Wild Bore / Extreme Pierce damage to a single enemy and significantly reducing the target’s Attack for 3 turns
Cost: 20 mp
Turn Icons: 2
Required Skill: N/A
Ally: Gunner, Faker, or Summoner lineages

