All Metaphor ReFantazio Followers and how to upgrade them
Where to find every Follower in Metaphor ReFantazio and how to rank them up
Metaphor ReFantazio Followers are similar to the Confidants in Atlus’ Persona series, and see players needing to spend time with their companions and important individuals they encounter, if they hope to tap into their full potential. By spending time with them and completing their various requests, you will not only unlock stronger Metaphor ReFantazio Archetypes to acquire, but also other bonuses including discounts and new inventory at shops, assisting you in dungeons and more.
How to rank up Metaphor ReFantazio Followers
Ranking up your followers in Metaphor ReFantazio is done in a variety of ways, such as finding items they are looking for, helping them on quests, and fighting them while out-and-about on the world map but the majority are done by agreeing to spend time with them and listening to their stories. Sometimes this can be during the afternoon portion of the day, the evening, or only when you are traveling somewhere in your gauntlet runner, but your trusty fairy friend Gallica will let you know when someone wants to talk to you!
They will also show up on the city maps as a small shaking hands icon, or with an exclamation mark in your followers menu, so it’s pretty easy to see and find folks that are ready to rank up. With each Follower, there will be times when you will need to have at least a certain rank in a specific heroic virtue (Courage, Eloquence, Imagination, Wisdom, or Tolerance) so be sure to keep leveling those up as well by reading books, interacting with folks in cities (they will have an icon above their heads), and completing requests or bounties.
This guide will give you an idea of what each Follower will grant you along with some tips on how to begin your journey with each of them.
All Metaphor ReFantazio Followers
Obtained naturally over the course of the story.
- Rank 1:
- Seeker Archetype
- Bright-Eyed Student / Allows the party to change Archetypes in Akademia
- Rank 2: Raise the Healer Archetype to level 10
- Seeker Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost of studying the Archetype
- Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Seeker Lineage by 1
- More’s Magic Igniter / Party can access the Archetype Tree from the main menu
- Rank 3: Study the Gunner Archetype
- Seeker Archetype: Adept / Unlocks Magic Seeker Archetype
- Rank 4: Get the Merchant Archetype to level 15
- Ability Forecast / Preview the abilities of followers
- Rank 5: Study 15 different Archetypes
- Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Seeker Lineage by 1
- Rank 6: Get the General Archetype to level 15
- Seeker Veneration
- Rank 7: Study 25 different Archetypes
- Seeker Archetype: Elite
- Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Seeker Lineage by 1
- Rank 8: Get an Elite level Archetype to level 20
- Archetype Evangelist / Increases Archetype’s stat bonuses by 3 when equipped
Gallica
Obtained naturally over the course of the story.
- Rank 1:
- Mage Archetype
- Rank 2:
- Mage Enlightenment / Reduces the cost of studying this lineage
- Follower’s Echoes / Get a prompt when you can grow a Follower’s rank
- Rank 3:
- Monsterology Scholar / Get more information when analyzing enemies
- Mage Archetype: Adept / Unlocks Wizard Archetype
- Rank 4:
- Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Mage Lineage by 1
- Fae Sight Acuity / Fae Sight gives you more information in dungeons
- Rank 5:
- Mage Veneration / Reduces the cost of studying this lineage
- Rank 6:
- Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Mage Lineage by 1
- Rank 7:
- Scion’s Essence/ Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Mage Lineage by 1
- Rank 8:
- Mage Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Elemental Master and Warlock Archetypes
- Victory Foresight / Chance to gain extra Turn Icons during combat
Strohl
Obtained naturally over the course of the story.
- Rank 1:
- Warrior Archetype
- Rank 2:
- Warrior Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost of studying this lineage
- Undaunted Spirit / Strohl gets a critical rate increase when fighting human-type monsters
- Rank 3:
- Warrior Archetype: Adept / Unlocks the Swordmaster Archetype
- Rank 4:
- Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Warrior Lineage by 1
- Rank 5:
- Warrior Veneration / Further reduces the MAG cost of studying this lineage
- Battle Aura / Increases the amount of experience Strohl gains while in reserve
- Rank 6: (Requires Imagination Rank 3)
- Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Warrior Lineage by 1
- Battle Hypnosis / Strohl gains the normal amount of experience while in reserve
- Rank 7:
- Warrior Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Samurai Archetype
- Rank 8:
- Grand Fantasy / Gains the ability to study their unique Royal Archetype once it becomes available.
- Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Warrior Lineage by 1
- Slayer of Humans / Strohl gets a high critical hit rate when fighting human-type monsters
Hulkenberg
Obtained naturally over the course of the story.
- Rank 1:
- Knight Archetype
- Rank 2:
- Knight Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost of studying this lineage
- Guard Duty / Hulkenberg may defend the hero from an attack against his weaknesses
- Rank 3:
- Knight Archetype: Adept / Unlocks the Magic Knight Archetype
- Rank 4:
- Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Knight Lineage by 1
- Rank 5:
- Knight Veneration / Further reduces the MAG cost of studying this lineage
- Battle Aura / Increases the amount of experience Hulkenberg gets while in reserve
- Rank 6:
- Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Knight Lineage by 1
- Battle Hypnosis / Hulkenberg gains the normal amount of experience while in reserve
- Rank 7: (Requires Level 4 Wisdom)
- Knight Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Paladin and Dark Knight Archetypes
- Rank 8:
- Grand Fantasy/ Gains the ability to study their unique Royal Archetype once it becomes available.
- Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Knight Lineage by 1
- Special Guard Duty / High chance that Hulkenberg will guard the hero against attacks against his weaknesses
Junah
Complete the side quest “Save the Mourning Snakes” on the Virga Islands
- Rank 1:
- Masked Dancer Archetype / Unlocks the Magic Dancer Archetype
- Rank 2:
- Masked Dancer Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost of studying this Archetype
- Triumphant Hymn / Party members recover a little MP during combat
- Rank 3:
- Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Masked Dancer Lineage by 1
- Battle Aura / Increases the amount of experience Junah gets in reserve
- Rank 4:
- Masked Dancer Veneration / Further reduces the MAG cost of studying this Archetype
- Rank 5: (requires Imagination Rank 4)
- Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Masked Dancer Lineage by 1
- Rank 6:
- Masked Dancer Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Persona Master Archetype
- Rank 7:
- Battle Hypnosis / Junah gains the normal amount of experience while in reserve
- Rank 8:
- Grand Fantasy /Gains the ability to study their unique Royal Archetype once it becomes available
- Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Masked Dancer Lineage by 1
- Heroes’ Hymn / Additional MP is recovered through Triumphant Hymn
Eupha
Complete the side quest “The Trial of Malnova” on Virga Island, speak to Eupha after she joins your party to unlock the quest.
- Rank 1:
- Summoner Archetype
- Rank 2:
- Summoner Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage
- Pagan Teachings / Lowers the chance of party members becoming afflicted with Anxiety
- Rank 3:
- Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Summoner Lineage by 1
- Battle Aura / Increases the amount of experience Eupha gains while in reserve
- Rank 4:
- Summoner Veneration / Further reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage
- Rank 5:
- Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Summoner Lineage by 1
- Rank 6: (Requires Rank 4 Eloquence)
- Summoner Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Devil Summoner Archetype
- Rank 7: (Requires Rank 5 Wisdom)
- Battle Hypnosis / Eupha gains the normal amount of experience while in reserve
- Rank 8:
- Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Summoner Lineage by 1
- Grand Fantasy / Gains the ability to study their unique Royal Archetype once it becomes available
- Pagan Secrets / Further reduces the risk of the party becoming afflicted with Anxiety
Basilio
Speak to him on board your Skyrunner while en route somewhere after Louis has made his final challenge on 9/24.
- Rank 1:
- Berserker Archetype
- Rank 2:
- Berserker Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage
- Beast-Scent Adept / Basilio gains increased Evasion when attacked by a beast or human monster
- Rank 3:
- Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Berserker Lineage by 1
- Battle Aura / Increases the amount of experience Basilio earns while in reserve
- Rank 4:
- Berserker Veneration / Further reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage
- Rank 5:
- Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Berserker Lineage by 1
- Rank 6: (Requires Rank 5 Imagination)
- Berserker Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Destroyer Archetype
- Rank 7:
- Battle Hypnosis / Basilio gains the normal amount of experience while in reserve
- Rank 8: (Requires Rank 5 Eloquence)
- Grand Fantasy / Gains the ability to study their unique Royal Archetype once it becomes available.
- Beast’s Insight / Further improves Basilio’s Evasion when being attacked by a beast or human monster
- Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Berserker Lineage by 1
Maria
Obtained naturally over the course of the story. To increase her follower rank, return to her with pictures that you gain over the course of your journey.
- Rank 1:
- Healer Archetype
- Rank 2: (Requires level 2 tolerance)
- Healer Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage
- Rank 3:
- Healer Archetype: Adept / Unlocks the Cleric Archetype
- Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Healer Lineage by 1
- Rank 4:
- Purpose / Increases the amount of post-battle experience
- Speed Cooking / Can cook in the gauntlet runner without time passing
- Rank 5:
- Healer Veneration / Further reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage
- Rank 6:
- Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Healer Lineage by 1
- Rank 7: (Requires Tolerance Level 4)
- Burning Purpose / Further increases the amount of post-battle experience
- Chef’s Chops / An additional dish will be made when cooking in the gauntlet runner
- Rank 8:
- Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Healer Lineage by 1
- Healer Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Saviour Archetype
Catherina
Obtained naturally over the course of the story.
- Rank 1:
- Brawler Archetype
- Rank 2 :
- Brawler Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage
- Rank 3:
- Brawler Archetype: Adept / Unlocks the Pugilist Archetype
- Bounty Bonus / Increases the payout on bounties you complete
- Rank 4:
- Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Brawler Lineage by 1
- Rank 5:
- Item Tracking / Items in undiscovered portions of dungeons appear on your map
- Brawler Veneration / Further reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage
- Rank 6: (Requires Rank 5 Tolerance)
- Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Brawler Lineage by 1
- Streetwise Negotiator / Reduces the prices of items in general stores
- Rank 7:
- Treasure Hunting / Chests in undiscovered portions of dungeons appear on your map
- Comrades in Battle / Catherina can appear in dungeons and will help you out by dealing large amounts of damage to a single enemy at the start of squad battles
- Rank 8:
- Brawler Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Martial Artist Archetype
- Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Brawler Lineage by 1
Brigitta
Obtained by completing the quest “A Bullish Embargo“ from Brigitta (Requires level 2 Wisdom)
- Rank 1:
- Merchant Archetype
- Proof of Membership / You can now purchase Igniters from the Lycaon Magic Association Igniter shop in Grand Trad
- Rank 2:
- Merchant Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage
- Rank 3:
- Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Merchant Lineage by 1
- Merchant’s Rate / Improves the MAG exchange rate
- Rank 4:
- Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Merchant Lineage by 1
- Merchant’s Finest / Increases the available items you can buy at the Grand Trad Igniter shop
- Rank 5: (Requires Level 3 Courage)
- Guild Discount / Receive a discount on items at equipment shops (armor, weapons, igniters)
- Rank 6:
- Merchant Veneration / Further Reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage
- Merchant Markdown / Further improve the MAG Exchange rate
- Rank 7: (Requires Courage Rank 4)
- Igniter Connoisseur / Further expands the amount of items you can buy that the Grand Trad Igniter shop
- Supply Crate / Brigitta will occasionally send you some money at the end of the day
- Rank 8:
- Merchant Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Tycoon Archetype
- Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Merchant Lineage by 1
Neuras
Obtained by completing the quest “Providing a Spark”. You can unlock the village of Komero by accepting the quest “Hatching a Plan” from the gentleman in Martira.
You upgrade his rank by finding relics while out-and-about in the world. For example, you can find relics in the Tomb of Lament (Grieving Ghost of Lament quest from Port Brilehaven), Malnova Archipelago (Trial of Malnova quest from Virga Islands), Everfrost Forest, Scoundrel’s Hold, and Mt. Vulkano.
- Rank 1:
- Gunner Archetype
- Rank 2:
- Bombardier / Neuras attacks enemies at the begin of combat on the gauntlet runner
- Gunner Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage
- Rank 3:
- Gunner Archetype: Adept / Unlocks the Sniper Archetype
- Rank 4:
- Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Gunner Lineage by 1
- Rank 5:
- Bombastic Bombardier / Neuras opening attacking on the gauntlet runner does more damage
- Gunner Veneration / Further reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage
- Rank 6:
- Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Gunner Lineage by 1
- Rank 7:
- Seedling Synergy / Planting seeds will result in 1 additional plant
- Rank 8:
- Gunner Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Dragoon Archetype
- Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Gunner Lineage by 1
Heismay
Obtained naturally over the course of the story.
- Rank 1:
- Thief Archetype
- Rank 2: (Requires Eloquence Level 2)
- Thief Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage
- Preternatural Hearing / Shows strong enemies on your map
- Rank 3:
- Thief Archetype: Adept / Unlocks the Assassin Archetype
- Rank 4:
- Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Thief Lineage by 1
- Rank 5:
- Thief Veneration / Further reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage
- Battle Aura / Increases the amount of experience Heismay gains while in reserve
- Rank 6:
- Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Thief Lineage by 1
- Battle Hypnosis / Heismay will gain the normal amount of experience while in reserve
- Rank 7: (Requires Imagination Level 4)
- Thief Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Ninja Archetype
- Rank 8:
- Grand Fantasy /Gains the ability to study their unique Royal Archetype once it becomes available
- Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Thief Lineage by 1
- Assassinate / Greatly increases the amount of damage Heismay does when ambushing stunned enemies
Alonzo
Complete the side quest “A Dagger, a Ring, and a Rake” in Martira.
- Rank 1:
- Archetype: Faker
- Rank 2: (requires Level 3 Wisdom)
- Faker Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage
- Rank 3:
- Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Faker Lineage by 1
- Rank 4: (requires Level 3 Tolerance)
- Magic Shop Negotiator / Receive a discount on items sold at magic shops
- Knave’s Loyalty / Increase money rewards when completing requests
- Rank 5:
- Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Faker Lineage by 1
- Rank 6:
- Faker Veneration / Further Reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage
- Rank 7: (requires Level 5 Courage)
- Magic Shop Dealmaker / Grants you access to rare items to buy at magic shops
- Grifter’s Eye / Shows all analyzed information on most enemies from the start of combat
- Rank 8:
- Faker Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Trickster Archetype
- Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Faker Lineage by 1
Bardon
Speak with Bardon after the events in Martira the day before you leave.
- Rank 1:
- Commander Archetype
- Rank 2:
- Commander Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage
- Rank 3:
- Commander Archetype: Adept / Unlocks the General Archetype
- Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Commander Lineage by 1
- Rank 4:
- Protective Formation / Improves party’s defense when all active members are in the back row
- Care Package / Bardon will occasionally send you an item at the end of the day
- Rank 5: (Requires Eloquence Level 3)
- Escape Artist / Increases your odds of escaping during squad battles
- Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Commander Lineage by 1
- Rank 6:
- Commander Veneration / Further reduces the cost to study this lineage
- Rapid Swapper / Changing out party members will now cost only half a Turn Icon
- Rank 7:
- Escape Master / You are guaranteed to escape most encounters
- Rank 8:
- Commander Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Warlord Archetype
- Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Commander Lineage by 1
