All Metaphor ReFantazio Followers and how to upgrade them

Metaphor ReFantazio Followers are similar to the Confidants in Atlus’ Persona series, and see players needing to spend time with their companions and important individuals they encounter, if they hope to tap into their full potential. By spending time with them and completing their various requests, you will not only unlock stronger Metaphor ReFantazio Archetypes to acquire, but also other bonuses including discounts and new inventory at shops, assisting you in dungeons and more.

How to rank up Metaphor ReFantazio Followers

Ranking up your followers in Metaphor ReFantazio is done in a variety of ways, such as finding items they are looking for, helping them on quests, and fighting them while out-and-about on the world map but the majority are done by agreeing to spend time with them and listening to their stories. Sometimes this can be during the afternoon portion of the day, the evening, or only when you are traveling somewhere in your gauntlet runner, but your trusty fairy friend Gallica will let you know when someone wants to talk to you!

They will also show up on the city maps as a small shaking hands icon, or with an exclamation mark in your followers menu, so it’s pretty easy to see and find folks that are ready to rank up. With each Follower, there will be times when you will need to have at least a certain rank in a specific heroic virtue (Courage, Eloquence, Imagination, Wisdom, or Tolerance) so be sure to keep leveling those up as well by reading books, interacting with folks in cities (they will have an icon above their heads), and completing requests or bounties.

This guide will give you an idea of what each Follower will grant you along with some tips on how to begin your journey with each of them.

All Metaphor ReFantazio Followers

Obtained naturally over the course of the story.

Rank 1: Seeker Archetype Bright-Eyed Student / Allows the party to change Archetypes in Akademia

Rank 2: Raise the Healer Archetype to level 10 Seeker Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost of studying the Archetype Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Seeker Lineage by 1 More’s Magic Igniter / Party can access the Archetype Tree from the main menu

Raise the Healer Archetype to level 10 Rank 3: Study the Gunner Archetype Seeker Archetype: Adept / Unlocks Magic Seeker Archetype

Study the Gunner Archetype Rank 4: Get the Merchant Archetype to level 15 Ability Forecast / Preview the abilities of followers

Get the Merchant Archetype to level 15 Rank 5: Study 15 different Archetypes Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Seeker Lineage by 1

Study 15 different Archetypes Rank 6: Get the General Archetype to level 15 Seeker Veneration

Get the General Archetype to level 15 Rank 7: Study 25 different Archetypes Seeker Archetype: Elite Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Seeker Lineage by 1

Study 25 different Archetypes Rank 8: Get an Elite level Archetype to level 20 Archetype Evangelist / Increases Archetype’s stat bonuses by 3 when equipped

Get an Elite level Archetype to level 20

Gallica

Obtained naturally over the course of the story.

Rank 1: Mage Archetype

Rank 2: Mage Enlightenment / Reduces the cost of studying this lineage Follower’s Echoes / Get a prompt when you can grow a Follower’s rank

Rank 3: Monsterology Scholar / Get more information when analyzing enemies Mage Archetype: Adept / Unlocks Wizard Archetype

Rank 4: Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Mage Lineage by 1 Fae Sight Acuity / Fae Sight gives you more information in dungeons

Rank 5: Mage Veneration / Reduces the cost of studying this lineage

Rank 6: Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Mage Lineage by 1

Rank 7: Scion’s Essence/ Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Mage Lineage by 1

Rank 8: Mage Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Elemental Master and Warlock Archetypes Victory Foresight / Chance to gain extra Turn Icons during combat



Strohl

Obtained naturally over the course of the story.

Rank 1: Warrior Archetype

Rank 2: Warrior Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost of studying this lineage Undaunted Spirit / Strohl gets a critical rate increase when fighting human-type monsters

Rank 3: Warrior Archetype: Adept / Unlocks the Swordmaster Archetype

Rank 4: Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Warrior Lineage by 1

Rank 5: Warrior Veneration / Further reduces the MAG cost of studying this lineage Battle Aura / Increases the amount of experience Strohl gains while in reserve

Rank 6: (Requires Imagination Rank 3) Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Warrior Lineage by 1 Battle Hypnosis / Strohl gains the normal amount of experience while in reserve

(Requires Imagination Rank 3) Rank 7: Warrior Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Samurai Archetype

Rank 8: Grand Fantasy / Gains the ability to study their unique Royal Archetype once it becomes available. Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Warrior Lineage by 1 Slayer of Humans / Strohl gets a high critical hit rate when fighting human-type monsters



Hulkenberg

Obtained naturally over the course of the story.

Rank 1: Knight Archetype

Rank 2: Knight Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost of studying this lineage Guard Duty / Hulkenberg may defend the hero from an attack against his weaknesses

Rank 3: Knight Archetype: Adept / Unlocks the Magic Knight Archetype

Rank 4: Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Knight Lineage by 1

Rank 5: Knight Veneration / Further reduces the MAG cost of studying this lineage Battle Aura / Increases the amount of experience Hulkenberg gets while in reserve

Rank 6: Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Knight Lineage by 1 Battle Hypnosis / Hulkenberg gains the normal amount of experience while in reserve

Rank 7: (Requires Level 4 Wisdom) Knight Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Paladin and Dark Knight Archetypes

(Requires Level 4 Wisdom) Rank 8: Grand Fantasy/ Gains the ability to study their unique Royal Archetype once it becomes available. Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Knight Lineage by 1 Special Guard Duty / High chance that Hulkenberg will guard the hero against attacks against his weaknesses



Junah

Complete the side quest “Save the Mourning Snakes” on the Virga Islands

Rank 1: Masked Dancer Archetype / Unlocks the Magic Dancer Archetype

Rank 2: Masked Dancer Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost of studying this Archetype Triumphant Hymn / Party members recover a little MP during combat

Rank 3: Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Masked Dancer Lineage by 1 Battle Aura / Increases the amount of experience Junah gets in reserve

Rank 4: Masked Dancer Veneration / Further reduces the MAG cost of studying this Archetype

Rank 5: (requires Imagination Rank 4) Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Masked Dancer Lineage by 1

(requires Imagination Rank 4) Rank 6: Masked Dancer Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Persona Master Archetype

Rank 7: Battle Hypnosis / Junah gains the normal amount of experience while in reserve

Rank 8: Grand Fantasy /Gains the ability to study their unique Royal Archetype once it becomes available Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Masked Dancer Lineage by 1 Heroes’ Hymn / Additional MP is recovered through Triumphant Hymn





Eupha

Complete the side quest “The Trial of Malnova” on Virga Island, speak to Eupha after she joins your party to unlock the quest.

Rank 1: Summoner Archetype

Rank 2: Summoner Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage Pagan Teachings / Lowers the chance of party members becoming afflicted with Anxiety

Rank 3: Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Summoner Lineage by 1 Battle Aura / Increases the amount of experience Eupha gains while in reserve

Rank 4: Summoner Veneration / Further reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage

Rank 5: Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Summoner Lineage by 1

Rank 6: (Requires Rank 4 Eloquence) Summoner Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Devil Summoner Archetype

(Requires Rank 4 Eloquence) Rank 7: (Requires Rank 5 Wisdom) Battle Hypnosis / Eupha gains the normal amount of experience while in reserve

(Requires Rank 5 Wisdom) Rank 8: Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Summoner Lineage by 1 Grand Fantasy / Gains the ability to study their unique Royal Archetype once it becomes available Pagan Secrets / Further reduces the risk of the party becoming afflicted with Anxiety



Basilio

Speak to him on board your Skyrunner while en route somewhere after Louis has made his final challenge on 9/24.

Rank 1: Berserker Archetype

Rank 2: Berserker Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage Beast-Scent Adept / Basilio gains increased Evasion when attacked by a beast or human monster

Rank 3: Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Berserker Lineage by 1 Battle Aura / Increases the amount of experience Basilio earns while in reserve

Rank 4: Berserker Veneration / Further reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage

Rank 5: Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Berserker Lineage by 1

Rank 6: (Requires Rank 5 Imagination) Berserker Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Destroyer Archetype

(Requires Rank 5 Imagination) Rank 7: Battle Hypnosis / Basilio gains the normal amount of experience while in reserve

Rank 8: (Requires Rank 5 Eloquence) Grand Fantasy / Gains the ability to study their unique Royal Archetype once it becomes available. Beast’s Insight / Further improves Basilio’s Evasion when being attacked by a beast or human monster Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Berserker Lineage by 1

(Requires Rank 5 Eloquence)

Maria

Obtained naturally over the course of the story. To increase her follower rank, return to her with pictures that you gain over the course of your journey.

Rank 1: Healer Archetype

Rank 2: (Requires level 2 tolerance) Healer Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage

(Requires level 2 tolerance) Rank 3: Healer Archetype: Adept / Unlocks the Cleric Archetype Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Healer Lineage by 1

Rank 4: Purpose / Increases the amount of post-battle experience Speed Cooking / Can cook in the gauntlet runner without time passing

Rank 5: Healer Veneration / Further reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage

Rank 6: Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Healer Lineage by 1

Rank 7: (Requires Tolerance Level 4) Burning Purpose / Further increases the amount of post-battle experience Chef’s Chops / An additional dish will be made when cooking in the gauntlet runner

(Requires Tolerance Level 4) Rank 8: Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Healer Lineage by 1 Healer Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Saviour Archetype



Catherina

Obtained naturally over the course of the story.

Rank 1: Brawler Archetype

Rank 2 : Brawler Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage

Rank 3: Brawler Archetype: Adept / Unlocks the Pugilist Archetype Bounty Bonus / Increases the payout on bounties you complete

Rank 4: Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Brawler Lineage by 1

Rank 5: Item Tracking / Items in undiscovered portions of dungeons appear on your map Brawler Veneration / Further reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage

Rank 6: (Requires Rank 5 Tolerance) Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Brawler Lineage by 1 Streetwise Negotiator / Reduces the prices of items in general stores

(Requires Rank 5 Tolerance) Rank 7: Treasure Hunting / Chests in undiscovered portions of dungeons appear on your map Comrades in Battle / Catherina can appear in dungeons and will help you out by dealing large amounts of damage to a single enemy at the start of squad battles

Rank 8: Brawler Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Martial Artist Archetype Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Brawler Lineage by 1



Brigitta

Obtained by completing the quest “A Bullish Embargo“ from Brigitta (Requires level 2 Wisdom)

Rank 1: Merchant Archetype Proof of Membership / You can now purchase Igniters from the Lycaon Magic Association Igniter shop in Grand Trad

Rank 2: Merchant Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage

Rank 3: Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Merchant Lineage by 1 Merchant’s Rate / Improves the MAG exchange rate

Rank 4: Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Merchant Lineage by 1 Merchant’s Finest / Increases the available items you can buy at the Grand Trad Igniter shop

Rank 5: (Requires Level 3 Courage) Guild Discount / Receive a discount on items at equipment shops (armor, weapons, igniters)

(Requires Level 3 Courage) Rank 6: Merchant Veneration / Further Reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage Merchant Markdown / Further improve the MAG Exchange rate

Rank 7: (Requires Courage Rank 4) Igniter Connoisseur / Further expands the amount of items you can buy that the Grand Trad Igniter shop Supply Crate / Brigitta will occasionally send you some money at the end of the day

(Requires Courage Rank 4) Rank 8: Merchant Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Tycoon Archetype Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Merchant Lineage by 1



Neuras

Obtained by completing the quest “Providing a Spark”. You can unlock the village of Komero by accepting the quest “Hatching a Plan” from the gentleman in Martira.

You upgrade his rank by finding relics while out-and-about in the world. For example, you can find relics in the Tomb of Lament (Grieving Ghost of Lament quest from Port Brilehaven), Malnova Archipelago (Trial of Malnova quest from Virga Islands), Everfrost Forest, Scoundrel’s Hold, and Mt. Vulkano.

Rank 1: Gunner Archetype

Rank 2: Bombardier / Neuras attacks enemies at the begin of combat on the gauntlet runner Gunner Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage

Rank 3: Gunner Archetype: Adept / Unlocks the Sniper Archetype

Rank 4: Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Gunner Lineage by 1

Rank 5: Bombastic Bombardier / Neuras opening attacking on the gauntlet runner does more damage Gunner Veneration / Further reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage

Rank 6: Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Gunner Lineage by 1

Rank 7: Seedling Synergy / Planting seeds will result in 1 additional plant

Rank 8: Gunner Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Dragoon Archetype Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Gunner Lineage by 1





Heismay

Obtained naturally over the course of the story.

Rank 1: Thief Archetype

Rank 2: (Requires Eloquence Level 2) Thief Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage Preternatural Hearing / Shows strong enemies on your map

(Requires Eloquence Level 2) Rank 3: Thief Archetype: Adept / Unlocks the Assassin Archetype

Rank 4: Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Thief Lineage by 1

Rank 5: Thief Veneration / Further reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage Battle Aura / Increases the amount of experience Heismay gains while in reserve

Rank 6: Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Thief Lineage by 1 Battle Hypnosis / Heismay will gain the normal amount of experience while in reserve

Rank 7: (Requires Imagination Level 4) Thief Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Ninja Archetype

(Requires Imagination Level 4) Rank 8: Grand Fantasy /Gains the ability to study their unique Royal Archetype once it becomes available Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Thief Lineage by 1 Assassinate / Greatly increases the amount of damage Heismay does when ambushing stunned enemies



Alonzo

Complete the side quest “A Dagger, a Ring, and a Rake” in Martira.

Rank 1: Archetype: Faker

Rank 2: (requires Level 3 Wisdom) Faker Enlightenment / Reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage

(requires Level 3 Wisdom) Rank 3: Scion’s Skill / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Faker Lineage by 1

Rank 4: (requires Level 3 Tolerance) Magic Shop Negotiator / Receive a discount on items sold at magic shops Knave’s Loyalty / Increase money rewards when completing requests

(requires Level 3 Tolerance) Rank 5: Scion’s Merit / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Faker Lineage by 1

Rank 6: Faker Veneration / Further Reduces the MAG cost to study this lineage

Rank 7: (requires Level 5 Courage) Magic Shop Dealmaker / Grants you access to rare items to buy at magic shops Grifter’s Eye / Shows all analyzed information on most enemies from the start of combat

(requires Level 5 Courage) Rank 8: Faker Archetype: Elite / Unlocks the Trickster Archetype Scion’s Essence / Increases the number of inheritance slots of the Faker Lineage by 1





Bardon

Speak with Bardon after the events in Martira the day before you leave.