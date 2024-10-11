How long is Metaphor: ReFantazio? Anyone with experience of Atlus JRPGs like Persona 5 Royal and Persona 3 Reload will know not to expect a game you can blast through in one weekend. In the buildup to its launch, director Katsura Hashino teased that we can expect their new fantasy epic to run as long as the notoriously chunky Persona 5 , but is that true?

The short answer is yes, potentially, but your playtime will vary significantly depending on how much side content you decide to do in Metaphor: ReFantazio, as well as what difficulty you choose to play on. We estimate that a general playthrough, where JRPG fans pack their in-game calendars with activities like side quests and bond conversations when they're not completing the main dungeons, will take between 80 and 90 hours to complete.

How long to beat Metaphor: ReFantazio?

(Image credit: Atlus / Sega)

For reference, my own playthrough which I completed on 'Normal' difficulty, was finished in 87 hours, and in that time I completed every possible side quest, bounty request, and bond conversation for my Metaphor: ReFantazio review. It's worth keeping in mind that this will vary from person to person.

Could you complete it faster, though? Definitely! By spending in-game days outside of the main objectives by doing quick activities to pass the time, such as those which increase your stats and Royal Virtues, the days between your main missions will go by much more quickly than if you're constantly heading out to complete optional labyrinths. On the other hand, those who approach Metaphor: ReFantazio on the higher difficulties and still want to do all of the side content can probably expect their playthroughs to creep closer to Persona 5 Royal's famed 100-hour runtime.

There's also a New Game+ mode to look forward to once you've rolled credits for the first time, which itself unlocks the highest possible difficulty setting, Regicide. This may well bring fans back for another run after their first.

All in all, Metaphor: ReFantazio is – as expected – a very long game, but we recommend that players sit back and enjoy the ride.

