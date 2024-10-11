All Metaphor ReFantazio Archetypes requirements, weaknesses, resistances, bonuses and skills
How to get Archetype in Metaphor ReFantazio and what they do
- Seeker Lineage Archetype
- Warrior Lineage Archetype
- Mage Lineage Archetype
- Healer Lineage Archetype
- Knight Lineage Archetype
- Brawler Lineage Archetype
- Merchant Lineage Archetype
- Gunner Lineage Archetype
- Thief Lineage Archetype
- Faker Lineage Archetype
- Commander Lineage Archetype
- Masked Dancer Lineage Archetype
- Summoner Lineage Archetype
- Berserker Lineage Archetype
- Special Lineage Archetype
The Metaphor ReFantazio Archetype system gives you different skills and abilities from the embodiments of various heroes from the game’s distant past, their hopes and virtues, that your party will be able to unlock and equip. By spending MAG, Metaphor’s magical currency, party members will be able to study and unlock the various Archetypes at Akademia by speaking with the mysterious More.
Characters can be further customized by inheriting previously learned skills from other Archetypes and assigning them by spending additional MAG to do so with additional bonuses being gained by spending time with the various Metaphor ReFantazio Followers and increasing their ranks. This all provides Metaphor with one of the most robust and customizable job systems of any modern RPG.
With more than 40 on offer, with some being special to the individual characters, this guide will break down how to unlock each one, the skills they grant and more!
Metaphor ReFantazio Seeker Lineage Archetype
Follower associated with it: More
Hero Passive: Chase Support - Makes support attacks from your comrades happen more frequently in overworld combat.
Seeker Archetype
How to Obtain: Obtained naturally through the story during the Homo Gorelo fight at the Northern Border Fort.
Study Requirements: 500 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Fire, Resists: Wind
Mastered Bonus: +20 Max HP
Skills:
- (Default) Cyc
- (Default) Dei
- Rank 4: Tarukaja
- Rank 9: Sweeping Slash
- Rank 15: Cyclo
- Rank 20: Tetrabreak
Magic Seeker Archetype
How to Obtain: Get More to Follower Rank 3
Study Requirements: Seeker Rank 20 + 7200 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Fire, Resists: Wind
Mastered Bonus: +25 Max HP
Skills:
- (Default): Cyclo
- (Default): Tarukaja
- Rank 3: Deima
- Rank 9: Wind Dodge
- Rank 15: Cyclone
- Rank 20: Vitalja
Soul Hacker Archetype
How to Obtain: Get More to Follower Rank 8
Study Requirements: Magic Seeker Rank 20 + 16500 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Blocks: Fire, Resists: Wind, Dark
Mastered Bonus: +30 Max HP
Skills:
- (Default) Void Wave
- Rank 2: Seekers Gale
- Rank 4: Deiamahan
- Rank 7: Adventurer’s Curiosity
- Rank 11: Seeker’s Flame
- Rank 15: Heat Riser
- Rank 20: Emerald Vortex
Metaphor ReFantazio Warrior Lineage Archetype
Follower associated with it: Stohl
Hero Passive: Barge Past - Being hit by an enemy attack during overworld combat will not trigger battle with enemy advantage
Warrior Archetype
How to Obtain: Obtained naturally through the story during the Klinger fight at the Nord Mines
Study Requirements: 500 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Wind, Resists: Fire
Mastered Bonus: +2 Strength
Skills:
- Empty list(Default) Diagonal Slash
- Rank 3: Heat Up
- Rank 8: Slicer
- Rank 13: Critical Strike
- Rank 20: Slash Boost
Swordmaster Archetype
How to Obtain: Get Strohl to Follower Rank 3
Study Requirements: Warrior Rank 20 + 7200 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Wind, Resists: Fire
Mastered Bonus: +3 Strength
Skills:
- (Default) Round Slash
- Rank 3: Slash Dodge
- Rank 8: Rising Slash
- Rank 12: Raging Edge
- Rank 20: Martial Lore
Samurai Archetype
How to Obtain: Get Strohl to Follower Rank 7
Study Requirements: Swordmaster Rank 20 + General Rank 10 + 16500 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Wind, Resists: Fire
Mastered Bonus: +4 Strength
Skills:
- Hero Passive: Barge Past
- (Default): Giant Slice
- Rank 2: Thunder Blade
- Rank 6: Attack Lore
- Rank 10: Concentrate
- Rank 13: Unwavering Blade
- Rank 18: Regenerate 3
- Rank 20: Sturdy Stance
Royal Warrior Archetype (STOHL ONLY)
How to Obtain: Get Stohl to Follower Rank 8
Study Requirements: Samurai Rank 20 + Warlord Rank 20 + 30000 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Wind, Resists: Fire
Mastered Bonus: +5 Strength
Skills:
- (Default) Vorpal Blade
- (Default) Unwavering Blade
- (Default) Concentrate
- (Default) Martial Lore
- Rank 2: Brave Blade
- Rank 10: Slash Surge
- Rank 16: Hassou Tobi
- Rank 20: Nobel Warrior’s Soul
Metaphor ReFantazio Mage Lineage Archetype
Follower associated with it: Gallica
Hero Passive: Magic Recovery - In overworld combat, recovers MP each time an enemy is stunned or defeated
Mage Archetype
How to Obtain: Obtained naturally through the story during a cutscene after the Klinger fight in the Nord Mines.
Study Requirements: 500 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Piercing, Resists: Ice
Master Bonus: +20 Max MP
Skills:
- (Default) Bot
- Rank 2: Blizz
- Rank 6: Kande
- Rank 11: Magic Font
- Rank 20: Magic Circle
Wizard Archetype
How to Obtain: Reach Rank 3 with Gallica
Study Requirements: Mage Rank 20 + 7200 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Piercing, Resists: Ice / Wind
Mastered Bonus: +25 MP
Skills:
- (Default): Botra
- Rank 2: Blizza
- Rank 6: Kandera
- Rank 11: Shield Blessing
- Rank 20: Arcane Unity
Elemental Master Archetype
How to Obtain: Gallica reaches Follower Rank 8
Study Requirements: Wizard Rank 20 + 16500 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Piercing, Resists: Fire / Ice / Electric / Wind
Mastered Bonus: +30 Max MP
Skills:
- (Default): Boston
- Rank 2: Blizzaton
- Rank 6: Kandeon
- Rank 12: Magic Link
- Rank 20: Magic Boost
Warlock Archetype
How to Obtain:
Gallica reaches Follower Rank 8
Study Requirements:
Wizard Rank 20 - Assassin Rank 10 + 16500 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Piercing, Resists: Light / Dark
Mastered Bonus: +30 Max MP
Skills:
- Hero Passive: Magic Recovery
- (Default) Mudodyne
- Rank 2: Makarabreak
- Rank 6: Hyper
- Rank 12: Magic Reversion
- Rank 20: Magic Vessel
Metaphor ReFantazio Healer Lineage Archetype
Follower associated with it: Maria
Hero Passive: Support Recovery - Recovers HP each time a support attack lands in overworld combat
Healer Archetype
How to Obtain: Obtained naturally through the story, after spending time with Maria in the Honeybee Inn.
Study Requirements: 1000 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Strike / Dark, Resists: Light
Mastered Bonus: +2 Magic
Skills:
- (Default): Hama:
- Rank 3: Medi
- Rank 5: Patra
- Rank 9: Light Dodge
- Rank 13: Dekunda
- Rank 20: Healer’s Insight
Cleric Archetype
How to Obtain: Get Maria to Rank 3
Study Requirements: Healer level 20 + 8100 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Strike / Dark, Resists: Light
Mastered Bonus: +3 Magic
Skills:
- (Default): Hamaon
- Rank 3: Medica
- Rank 5: Recarm
- Rank 9: Rydinei
- Rank 13: Godly Blessing
- Rank 20: Samarecarm
Saviour Archetype
How to Obtain: Get Maria to Follower Rank 8
Study Requirements: Cleric Rank 20 + 18750 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Dark, Resists: Light
Mastered Bonus: +4 Magic
Skills:
- (Default) Hamadyne
- Rank 3: Medicall
- Rank 5: Pen Patra
- Rank 13: Exorcist Light
- Rank 20: Patrecarm
Metaphor ReFantazio Knight Lineage Archetype
Follower associated with it: Hulkenberg
Hero Passive: Auto-Repel - Chance to reflect an enemy’s attack in overworld combat
Knight Archetype
How to Obtain: Obtained naturally by fighting the boss just inside the Mausoleum.
Study Requirements: 1000
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Electric, Resists: Slash
Master Bonus: +2 Endurance
Skills:
- (Default): Knights Proclamation
- Rank 2: Noble Resolve
- Rank 5: First Aid
- Rank 9: Ironclad Bond
- Rank 12: Guard Lore
- Rank 20: Shield Arts
Magic Knight Archetype
How to Obtain: Get Hulkenberg to Follower Rank 3
Study Requirements: Knight Rank 20 + Mage Rank 10 + 8100 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Electric, Resists: Slash
Mastered Bonus: +3 Endurance
Skills:
- (Default) Knight’s Proclamation
- (Default) Rakukaja
- Rank 5: Mediline
- Rank 9: Heavy Rush
- Rank 12: Dark Dodge
- Rank 20: Tetrakarn
Paladin Archetype
How to Obtain: Get Hulkenberg to Follower Rank 7
Study Requirements: Magic Knight Rank 20 + 18750 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Electric, Resists: Slash / Light
Mastered Bonus: +4 Endurace
Skills:
- (Default) Holy Knight’s Proclamation
- Rank 2: Knight’s Defense
- Rank 4: Protect Guard
- Rank 8: Counter
- Rank 13: Emergency Aid
- Rank 18: Holy Knight’s Works
- Rank 20: Revitalize 3
Dark Knight Archetype
How to Obtain: Get Hulkenberg to Follower Rank 7
Follower associated with it: Hulkenberg
Study Requirements: Magic Knight Rank 20 + Wizard Rank 10 + 18750 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Electric, Resists: Slash / Dark
Mastered Bonus: +4 Endurance
Skills:
- (Default) Heavy Rush
- Rank 2: Magic Counter
- Rank 4: Mad Rush
- Rank 8: Flawless
- Rank 13: Pierce Boost
- Rank 18: Instant Recovery
- Rank 20: Thunderstrike Thrust
Royal Knight Archetype (HULKENBERG ONLY)
How to Obtain: Get Hulkenberg to Follower Rank 8
Follower associated with it: Hulkenberg
Study Requirements: Paladin Rank 20 + Dark Knight Rank 15 + Elemental Master Rank 15 + 30000 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Electric, Resistance: Light, Slash
Skills:
- (Default) Holy Knight’s Proclamation
- (Default) Instant Recovery
- (Default) Thunderstrike Thrust
- (Default) Mad Rush
- Rank 3: Omni-Guard
- Rank 10: Pierce Surge
- Rank 15: Omni-Counter
- Rank 20: Noble Knight’s Soul
Metaphor ReFantazio Brawler Lineage Archetype
Follower associated with it: Catherina
Hero Passive: Surprise Upset - Strong enemies are stunned more easily in overworld combat
Brawler Archetype
How to Obtain: Obtained naturally during the story after rescuing Catherina’s friend.
Study Requirements: 1200 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: , Weakness: Ice , Resists: Pierce
Mastered Bonus: +20 Max HP
Skills:
- (Default): Perfect Punch
- Rank 3: Diligent Discipline
- Rank 6: Skull Cracker
- Rank 10: Strike Dodge
- Rank 14: Battle Cry
- Rank 20: Health Font
Pugilist Archetype
How to Obtain: Get Catherina to Rank 3
Study Requirements: Brawler Rank 20 + 8280 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Ice, Resists: Strike
Mastered Bonus: +25 Max HP
Skills:
- (Default): Crushing Fist
- Rank 3: High Voltage
- Rank 6: Power Thrust
- Rank 10: Spirit of Adversity
- Rank 14: Strike Boost
- Rank 20: Dodge Master
Martial Artist Archetype
How to Obtain: Get Catherina to Follower Rank 8
Study Requirements: Pugilist Rank 20 + 20625 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Ice, Resists: Strike
Mastered Bonus: +30 Max HP
Skills:
- (Default) Spiral Fist
- Rank 3: Meditation
- Rank 6: Hell Thrust
- Rank 10: Undisturbed Serenity
- Rank 15: Unyielding Blood
- Rank 20: Battle Master
Metaphor ReFantazio Merchant Lineage Archetype
Follower associated with it: Briggita
Hero Passive: Alchemy - Chance of winning a small sum of money each time an enemy is stunned or defeated in overworld combat
Merchant Archetype
How to Obtain: Complete the quest “A Bullish Embargo” from Brigitta (Requires level 2 Wisdom)
Study Requirements: 2500 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Fire/Light
Mastered Bonus: +3 Luck
Skills:
- (Default): Gold Attack - Cost $500
- Rank 2: Lucky Find
- Rank 5: Trader’s Summit
- Rank 9: Fire Dodge
- Rank 20: Debt Collection
Tycoon Archetype
How to Obtain: Have Brigitta reach Follower Rank 8
Study Requirements: Merchant Rank 20 + Commander Rank 20 + 24000 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Fire/Light
Mastered Bonus: +4 Luck
Skills:
- (Default) Gold Rush - Cost: $2500
- (Default) Lucky Find
- Rank 5: Item Connoisseur
- Rank 11: Luckier Find
- Rank 16: Critical Trade
- Rank 20: Almighty Boost
Metaphor ReFantazio Gunner Lineage Archetype
Follower associated with it: Neuras
Hero Passive: Comeback Victory - Recovers HP each time an enemy is stunned or defeated in overworld combat
Gunner Archetype
How to Obtain: Found by completing the Quest “Providing a Spark“
Follower associated with it: Neuras
Study Requirements: 1500 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Slash, Resists: Electric
Mastered Bonus: +2 Agility
Skills:
- (Default): Sleep Shot
- Rank 3: Poison Shot
- Rank 5: Sukukaja
- Rank 10: Aim Support
- Rank 20: Hex Shot
Sniper Archetype
How to Obtain: Get Neuras to Follower Rank 3
Study Requirements: Gunner Rank 20 + Seeker Rank 10 + 9000 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Slash, Resists: Electric
Mastered Bonus: +3 Agility
Skills:
- (Default) Myriad Shots
- Rank 3: Wild Salvo
- Rank 5: Pierce Dodge
- Rank 10: Harvest
- Rank 20: Smashing Salvo
Dragoon Archetype
How to Obtain: Get Neuras to Follower Rank 8
Study Requirements: Sniper Rank 20 + Magic Knight Rank 10 + 22500 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Slash, Resists: Electric
Mastered Bonus: +4 Agility
Skills:
- (Default) Wild Salvo
- (Default) Feather Dragoonshot
- Rank 5: Redfeather Dragoonshot
- Rank 10: Bluefeather Dragoonshot
- Rank 17: Long-Range Boost
- Rank 20: Unshaken Will
Metaphor ReFantazio Thief Lineage Archetype
Follower associated with it: Heismay
Hero Passive: Pickpocket - Chance of getting an item each time an enemy is stunned or defeated in overworld combat
Thief Archetype
How to Obtain: Obtained naturally through the story while investigating the old well in Martira.
Study Requirements: 1500 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Electric, Resists: Dark
Mastered Bonus: +2 Agility
Skills:
- (Default): Dark Sword
- Rank 2: Steal
- Rank 4: Mudo
- Rank 7: Plunder Life
- Rank 11: Plunder Magic
- Rank 20: Mudoon
Assassin Archetype
How to Obtain: Get Heismay to Follower Rank 3
Study Requirements: Thief Rank 20 + 9000 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Electric, Resists: Dark
Mastered Bonus: +3 Agility
Skills:
- (Default): Lurking Nightblade
- (Default): Steal
- Rank 3: Curse Chant
- Rank 6: Assassinate
- Rank 10: Shadow Dwellers
- Rank 15: Electric Dodge
- Rank 20: Illusive Dream
Ninja Archetype
How to Obtain: Get Heismay to Follower Rank 7
Study Requirements: Assassin Rank 20 + Sniper Rank 10 + 22500 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Electric, Resists: Dark
Mastered Bonus: +4 Agility
Skills:
- (Default) Hazy Moon Nightblade
- (Default) Steal
- Rank 3: Agitator’s Art
- Rank 6: Adamant Knightblade
- Rank 10: Quick-Change Arts
- Rank 15: Agility Lore
- Rank 20: Third Eye
Royal Thief Archetype (HEISMAY ONLY)
How to Obtain: Get Heismay to Follower Rank 8
Follower associated with it: Heismay
Study Requirements: Ninja Rank 20 + Dragon Rank 15 + Tycoon Rank 15 + 30000 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Electric, Resists: Dark
Mastered Bonus: +5 Agility
Skills:
- (Default) Adamant Nightblade
- (Default) Illusive Dream
- (Default) Quick-Change Arts
- (Default) Third Eye
- Rank 2: Plunder
- Rank 7: Haste Lore
- Rank 14: Plasma Nightblade
- Rank 20: Nobel Thief’s Soul
Metaphor ReFantazio Faker Lineage Archetype
Follower associated with it: Alonzo
Hero Passive: Dodge - Has a chance of triggering an auto-dodge in overworld combat
Faker Archetype
How to Obtain: Complete the side quest “A Dagger, a Ring, and a Rake” in Martira.
Study Requirements: 2500 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Pierce/Wind
Mastered Bonus: +3 Luck
Skills:
- (Default) Faker’s Roguery
- Rank 3: Tarunda
- Rank 5: Sukunda
- Rank 8: Rakunda
- Rank 13: Dekaja
- Rank 20:
Trickster Archetype
How to Obtain: Get Alonzo to Follower Rank 8
Study Requirements: Faker Rank 20 + 24000 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Pierce / Wind
Mastered Bonus: +4 Luck
Skills:
- (Default): Faker’s Roguery
- (Default): Vidyartha
- Rank 5: Gift MP
- Rank 8: Pain-in-the-Box
- Rank 13: Debilitate
- Rank 20: Lucky Slash
Metaphor ReFantazio Commander Lineage Archetype
Follower associated with it: Bardon
Hero Passive: Enhanced Cooperation - Makes enemies more likely to be stunned by support attacks in overworld combat
Commander Archetype
How to Obtain: Speak with Bardon after the events in Martira the day before you leave to earn him as a Follower and unlock the Commander Archetype
Study Requirements: 3000 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Strike, Resists: Pierce
Mastered Bonus: +2 Endurance
Skills:
- (Default): Marakukaja
- Rank 2: Rebellion
- Rank 5: Fiery Strike
- Rank 9: Formation of Vigor
- Rank 13: Flame Vanguard
- Rank 20: Heartbreak Stratagem
General Archetype
How to Obtain: Get Bardon to Follower Rank 3
Study Requirements: Commander Rank 20 + 11700 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Strike, Resists: Pierce
Mastered Bonus: +3 Endurance
Skills:
- (Default) Matarukaja
- Rank 2: Icy Strike
- Rank 5: Ice Dodge
- Rank 9: Shelter Formation
- Rank 13: Megido
- Rank 20: Frigid Fortress Tactic
Warlord Archetype
How to Obtain: Have Bardon reach Follower Rank 8
Follower associated with it: Bardon
Study Requirements: General Rank 20 + 27000 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Strike, Resists: Pierce
Mastered Bonus: +4 Endurance
Skills:
- (Default) Formation of Vigor
- (Default) Shelter Formation
- Rank 2: Imposing Aura
- Rank 5: Masukukaja
- Rank 9: Back Boost
- Rank 13: Front Boost
- Rank 20: Megidola
Metaphor ReFantazio Masked Dancer Lineage Archetype
Follower associated with it: Junah
*This Lineage gains additional skills by crafting masks in Akademia
Hero Passive: Victory Dance - Recovers HP and MP each time an enemy is stunned or defeated in overworld combat
Masked Dancer Archetype
How to Obtain: Complete the side quest “Sav the Mourning Snakes“ found on Virga Island by speaking with Junah.
Follower associated with it: Junah
Study Requirements: Mage Rank 15 + Thief Rank 10 + 11000 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Electric, Resists: Ice
Mastered Bonus: +3 Magic
Skills:
- (Default): Infernal Vortex
- Rank 5: Art of Dance
- Rank 11: Masked Revelry
- Rank 20: Crimson Flame
Persona Master Archetype
How to Obtain: Get Junah to Follower Rank 6
Study Requirements: Masked Dancer Rank 20 + Faker Rank 10 + 28500 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Thunder, Resistance: Ice
Mastered Bonus: +4 Magic
Skills:
- (Default) Thunderhead Dance
- Rank 4: Dance of Verdure
- Rank 10: Dance of Purgelight
- Rank 20: Ruin’s Flameflower
Royal Masked Dancer Archetype (JUNAH ONLY)
How to Obtain: Have Junah reach Follower Rank 8
Follower associated with it: Junah
Study Requirements: Persona Master Rank 20 + Trickster Rank 20 + 30000 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Electric, Resist: Ice
Mastered Bonus: +4 Magic
Skills:
- Heavy Fire damage to all enemies and that also removes targets’ buffs
- (Default) Hellfire Dance
- (Default) Ice-Blue Dance
- Rank 10: Magic Surge
- Rank 20: Noble Dancer’s Soul
Metaphor ReFantazio Summoner Lineage Archetype
Follower associated with it: Eupha
*Additional Summons are gained in Akademia by creating new Vessels.
Hero Passive: Status Differential - Enemy attacks in overworld combat won’t trigger an enemy advantage in squad battles
Summoner Archetype
How to Obtain: Complete the side quest “The Trial of Malnova” on Virga Island, speak to Eupha after she joins your party to unlock the quest.
Study Requirements: Seeker Rank 15 + Faker Rank 10 + 8250 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Ice, Resistance: Dark
Mastered Bonus: +25 Max MP
Skills:
- (Default) Summon Eagle Lion
- (Default) Summon Noctiluca
- Summon Gargoyle
- Summon Cockatrice
- Summon Duskbone Knight
- Summon Goblin King
- Summon Lava Beast
Devil Summoner Archetype
How to Obtain: Get Eupha to Follower Rank 7
Study Requirements: Summoner Rank 20 + Magic Seeker Rank 10 + 28500 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Ice, Resists: Dark
Mastered Bonus: +30 Max MP
Skills:
- (Default) Summon Fairy
- Summon Night
- Summon Beast
- Summon Wilder
- Summon Fallen
- Summon Genma:
- Summon Megami
Royal Summoner Archetype (EUPHA ONLY)
How to Obtain: Have Eupha reach Follower Rank 8
Study Requirements: Devil Summoner Rank 20 + Soul Hacker Rank 20 + 30000 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Ice, Resists: Dark
Mastered Bonus: +35 Max MP
Skills:
- (Default) Summon Undead King
- (Default) Summon Dragon God
- (Default) Summon Kishin
- (Default) Summon Deity
- Rank 2: Summon Fairy (Modified)
- Rank 9: Summon Harvest God
- Rank 16: Summon Dragon God (Modified)
- Rank 20: Noble Summoner’s Soul
Metaphor ReFantazio Berserker Lineage Archetype
Follower associated with it: Basilio
Hero Passive: Combat Specialization - Being hit will not trigger enemy advantage in Squad battle and recovers HP when an enemy is stunned or knocked out in overworld combat
Berserker Archetype
How to Obtain: Speak to Basilio on board your Skyrunner while on route somewhere after Louis has made his final challenge on 9/24.
Study Requirements: Warrior Rank 10 + Brawler Rank 10 + Knight Rank 10 + 12000 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Light/Dark, Resists: Slash/Pierce/Strike
Mastered Bonus: +3 Strength
Skills:
- Hero Passive:
- (Default): Slam Strike
- Rank 2: Charge
- Rank 6: Slam Shatter
- Rank 10: Sense of Kinship
- Rank 15: Warcry
- Rank 20: Frenzy
Destroyer Archetype
How to Obtain: Get Basilio to Follower Rank 6
Study Requirements: Berserker Rank 20 + 28500 MAG
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Light/Dark, Resists: Slash/Pierce/Strike
Mastered Bonus: +4 Strength
Skills:
- (Default) Powerful Pulveriser
- (Default) Stormbreaker Axe
- Rank 3: Windbreaker
- Rank 6: Revenge Seeker
- Rank11: Health Vessel
- Rank 16: Radiant Crusher
- Rank 20: Short-Range Boost
Royal Berserker Archetype (BASILIO ONLY)
How to Obtain: Get Basilio to Follower Rank 8
Study Requirements: Destroyer Rank 20 + Martial Artist Rank 20 + 30000
Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Light/Dark, Resists: Slash/Pierce/Strike
Mastered Bonus: +4 Strength
Skills:
- (Default) Wanton Destruction
- (Default) Charge
- (Default) Stormbreaker Axe
- (Default) Health Vessel
- Rank 3: Peerless War Cry
- Rank 10: Systematic Destruction
- Rank 15: Strike Surge
- Rank 20: Noble Berserker’s Soul
Metaphor ReFantazio Special Lineage Archetype
Prince Archetype (HERO ONLY)
Hero Passive: Cooperative Chase - Support attacks from comrades happen more easily and enemies are stunned more easily in overworld combat
How to Obtain: Obtained Naturally over the course of the story.
Study Requirements: N/A
Weakness & Resistances: Resists: Pierce/Light/Dark,
Mastered Bonus: +30 Max HP
Skills:
- (Default): Heroic Slash
- Rank 2: Hero’s Proving
- Rank 6: Radiance
- Rank 9: Morale Boost
- Rank 13: Hero’s Cry
- Rank 18: Resist All
- Rank 20: Royal Slash
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Scott White has a particular fondness for RPGs, randomizers, fighting games, all things tabletop, Gundam/Gunpla, and Mega Man (OK, really anything involving fighting robots). You can find his words and videos featured all over the internet, including RPG Site, IGN, Polygon, Irrational Passions, and here at GamesRadar+! He also hosts the RPG podcast RPG University, which features guests from around the industry and more.