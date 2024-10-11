All Metaphor ReFantazio Archetypes requirements, weaknesses, resistances, bonuses and skills

The Metaphor ReFantazio Archetype system gives you different skills and abilities from the embodiments of various heroes from the game’s distant past, their hopes and virtues, that your party will be able to unlock and equip. By spending MAG, Metaphor’s magical currency, party members will be able to study and unlock the various Archetypes at Akademia by speaking with the mysterious More.

Characters can be further customized by inheriting previously learned skills from other Archetypes and assigning them by spending additional MAG to do so with additional bonuses being gained by spending time with the various Metaphor ReFantazio Followers and increasing their ranks. This all provides Metaphor with one of the most robust and customizable job systems of any modern RPG.

With more than 40 on offer, with some being special to the individual characters, this guide will break down how to unlock each one, the skills they grant and more!

Metaphor ReFantazio Seeker Lineage Archetype

Follower associated with it: More



Hero Passive: Chase Support - Makes support attacks from your comrades happen more frequently in overworld combat.

Seeker Archetype

How to Obtain: Obtained naturally through the story during the Homo Gorelo fight at the Northern Border Fort.

Study Requirements: 500 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Fire, Resists: Wind

Mastered Bonus: +20 Max HP

Skills:

(Default) Cyc

(Default) Dei

Rank 4: Tarukaja

Rank 9: Sweeping Slash

Rank 15: Cyclo

Rank 20: Tetrabreak

Magic Seeker Archetype

How to Obtain: Get More to Follower Rank 3

Study Requirements: Seeker Rank 20 + 7200 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Fire, Resists: Wind

Mastered Bonus: +25 Max HP

Skills:

(Default): Cyclo

(Default): Tarukaja

Rank 3: Deima

Rank 9: Wind Dodge

Rank 15: Cyclone

Rank 20: Vitalja

Soul Hacker Archetype

How to Obtain: Get More to Follower Rank 8

Study Requirements: Magic Seeker Rank 20 + 16500 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Blocks: Fire, Resists: Wind, Dark

Mastered Bonus: +30 Max HP

Skills:

(Default) Void Wave

Rank 2: Seekers Gale

Rank 4: Deiamahan

Rank 7: Adventurer’s Curiosity

Rank 11: Seeker’s Flame

Rank 15: Heat Riser

Rank 20: Emerald Vortex

Metaphor ReFantazio Warrior Lineage Archetype

Follower associated with it: Stohl

Hero Passive: Barge Past - Being hit by an enemy attack during overworld combat will not trigger battle with enemy advantage

Warrior Archetype

How to Obtain: Obtained naturally through the story during the Klinger fight at the Nord Mines

Study Requirements: 500 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Wind, Resists: Fire

Mastered Bonus: +2 Strength

Skills:

(Default) Diagonal Slash

Rank 3: Heat Up

Rank 8: Slicer

Rank 13: Critical Strike

Rank 20: Slash Boost

Swordmaster Archetype

How to Obtain: Get Strohl to Follower Rank 3

Study Requirements: Warrior Rank 20 + 7200 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Wind, Resists: Fire

Mastered Bonus: +3 Strength

Skills:

(Default) Round Slash

Rank 3: Slash Dodge

Rank 8: Rising Slash

Rank 12: Raging Edge

Rank 20: Martial Lore

Samurai Archetype

How to Obtain: Get Strohl to Follower Rank 7

Study Requirements: Swordmaster Rank 20 + General Rank 10 + 16500 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Wind, Resists: Fire

Mastered Bonus: +4 Strength

Skills:

Hero Passive: Barge Past

(Default): Giant Slice

Rank 2: Thunder Blade

Rank 6: Attack Lore

Rank 10: Concentrate

Rank 13: Unwavering Blade

Rank 18: Regenerate 3

Rank 20: Sturdy Stance

Royal Warrior Archetype (STOHL ONLY)

How to Obtain: Get Stohl to Follower Rank 8

Study Requirements: Samurai Rank 20 + Warlord Rank 20 + 30000 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Wind, Resists: Fire

Mastered Bonus: +5 Strength

Skills:

(Default) Vorpal Blade

(Default) Unwavering Blade

(Default) Concentrate

(Default) Martial Lore

Rank 2: Brave Blade

Rank 10: Slash Surge

Rank 16: Hassou Tobi

Rank 20: Nobel Warrior’s Soul

Metaphor ReFantazio Mage Lineage Archetype

Follower associated with it: Gallica

Hero Passive: Magic Recovery - In overworld combat, recovers MP each time an enemy is stunned or defeated

Mage Archetype

How to Obtain: Obtained naturally through the story during a cutscene after the Klinger fight in the Nord Mines.

Study Requirements: 500 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Piercing, Resists: Ice

Master Bonus: +20 Max MP

Skills:

(Default) Bot

Rank 2: Blizz

Rank 6: Kande

Rank 11: Magic Font

Rank 20: Magic Circle

Wizard Archetype

How to Obtain: Reach Rank 3 with Gallica

Study Requirements: Mage Rank 20 + 7200 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Piercing, Resists: Ice / Wind

Mastered Bonus: +25 MP

Skills:

(Default): Botra

Rank 2: Blizza

Rank 6: Kandera

Rank 11: Shield Blessing

Rank 20: Arcane Unity

Elemental Master Archetype

How to Obtain: Gallica reaches Follower Rank 8

Study Requirements: Wizard Rank 20 + 16500 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Piercing, Resists: Fire / Ice / Electric / Wind

Mastered Bonus: +30 Max MP

Skills:

(Default): Boston

Rank 2: Blizzaton

Rank 6: Kandeon

Rank 12: Magic Link

Rank 20: Magic Boost

Warlock Archetype

How to Obtain:

Gallica reaches Follower Rank 8

Study Requirements:

Wizard Rank 20 - Assassin Rank 10 + 16500 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Piercing, Resists: Light / Dark

Mastered Bonus: +30 Max MP

Skills:

Hero Passive: Magic Recovery

(Default) Mudodyne

Rank 2: Makarabreak

Rank 6: Hyper

Rank 12: Magic Reversion

Rank 20: Magic Vessel

Metaphor ReFantazio Healer Lineage Archetype

Follower associated with it: Maria

Hero Passive: Support Recovery - Recovers HP each time a support attack lands in overworld combat

Healer Archetype

How to Obtain: Obtained naturally through the story, after spending time with Maria in the Honeybee Inn.

Study Requirements: 1000 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Strike / Dark, Resists: Light

Mastered Bonus: +2 Magic

Skills:

(Default): Hama:

Rank 3: Medi

Rank 5: Patra

Rank 9: Light Dodge

Rank 13: Dekunda

Rank 20: Healer’s Insight

Cleric Archetype

How to Obtain: Get Maria to Rank 3

Study Requirements: Healer level 20 + 8100 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Strike / Dark, Resists: Light

Mastered Bonus: +3 Magic

Skills:

(Default): Hamaon

Rank 3: Medica

Rank 5: Recarm

Rank 9: Rydinei

Rank 13: Godly Blessing

Rank 20: Samarecarm

Saviour Archetype

How to Obtain: Get Maria to Follower Rank 8

Study Requirements: Cleric Rank 20 + 18750 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Dark, Resists: Light

Mastered Bonus: +4 Magic

Skills:

(Default) Hamadyne

Rank 3: Medicall

Rank 5: Pen Patra

Rank 13: Exorcist Light

Rank 20: Patrecarm

Metaphor ReFantazio Knight Lineage Archetype

Follower associated with it: Hulkenberg

Hero Passive: Auto-Repel - Chance to reflect an enemy’s attack in overworld combat

Knight Archetype

How to Obtain: Obtained naturally by fighting the boss just inside the Mausoleum.

Study Requirements: 1000

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Electric, Resists: Slash

Master Bonus: +2 Endurance

Skills:

(Default): Knights Proclamation

Rank 2: Noble Resolve

Rank 5: First Aid

Rank 9: Ironclad Bond

Rank 12: Guard Lore

Rank 20: Shield Arts

Magic Knight Archetype

How to Obtain: Get Hulkenberg to Follower Rank 3

Study Requirements: Knight Rank 20 + Mage Rank 10 + 8100 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Electric, Resists: Slash

Mastered Bonus: +3 Endurance

Skills:

(Default) Knight’s Proclamation

(Default) Rakukaja

Rank 5: Mediline

Rank 9: Heavy Rush

Rank 12: Dark Dodge

Rank 20: Tetrakarn

Paladin Archetype

How to Obtain: Get Hulkenberg to Follower Rank 7

Study Requirements: Magic Knight Rank 20 + 18750 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Electric, Resists: Slash / Light

Mastered Bonus: +4 Endurace

Skills:

(Default) Holy Knight’s Proclamation

Rank 2: Knight’s Defense

Rank 4: Protect Guard

Rank 8: Counter

Rank 13: Emergency Aid

Rank 18: Holy Knight’s Works

Rank 20: Revitalize 3

Dark Knight Archetype

How to Obtain: Get Hulkenberg to Follower Rank 7

Follower associated with it: Hulkenberg

Study Requirements: Magic Knight Rank 20 + Wizard Rank 10 + 18750 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Electric, Resists: Slash / Dark

Mastered Bonus: +4 Endurance

Skills:

(Default) Heavy Rush

Rank 2: Magic Counter

Rank 4: Mad Rush

Rank 8: Flawless

Rank 13: Pierce Boost

Rank 18: Instant Recovery

Rank 20: Thunderstrike Thrust

Royal Knight Archetype (HULKENBERG ONLY)

How to Obtain: Get Hulkenberg to Follower Rank 8

Follower associated with it: Hulkenberg

Study Requirements: Paladin Rank 20 + Dark Knight Rank 15 + Elemental Master Rank 15 + 30000 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Electric, Resistance: Light, Slash

Skills:

(Default) Holy Knight’s Proclamation

(Default) Instant Recovery

(Default) Thunderstrike Thrust

(Default) Mad Rush

Rank 3: Omni-Guard

Rank 10: Pierce Surge

Rank 15: Omni-Counter

Rank 20: Noble Knight’s Soul

Metaphor ReFantazio Brawler Lineage Archetype

Follower associated with it: Catherina

Hero Passive: Surprise Upset - Strong enemies are stunned more easily in overworld combat

Brawler Archetype

How to Obtain: Obtained naturally during the story after rescuing Catherina’s friend.

Study Requirements: 1200 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: , Weakness: Ice , Resists: Pierce

Mastered Bonus: +20 Max HP

Skills:

(Default): Perfect Punch

Rank 3: Diligent Discipline

Rank 6: Skull Cracker

Rank 10: Strike Dodge

Rank 14: Battle Cry

Rank 20: Health Font

Pugilist Archetype

How to Obtain: Get Catherina to Rank 3

Study Requirements: Brawler Rank 20 + 8280 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Ice, Resists: Strike

Mastered Bonus: +25 Max HP

Skills:

(Default): Crushing Fist

Rank 3: High Voltage

Rank 6: Power Thrust

Rank 10: Spirit of Adversity

Rank 14: Strike Boost

Rank 20: Dodge Master

Martial Artist Archetype

How to Obtain: Get Catherina to Follower Rank 8

Study Requirements: Pugilist Rank 20 + 20625 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Ice, Resists: Strike

Mastered Bonus: +30 Max HP

Skills:

(Default) Spiral Fist

Rank 3: Meditation

Rank 6: Hell Thrust

Rank 10: Undisturbed Serenity

Rank 15: Unyielding Blood

Rank 20: Battle Master

Metaphor ReFantazio Merchant Lineage Archetype

Follower associated with it: Briggita

Hero Passive: Alchemy - Chance of winning a small sum of money each time an enemy is stunned or defeated in overworld combat

Merchant Archetype

How to Obtain: Complete the quest “A Bullish Embargo” from Brigitta (Requires level 2 Wisdom)

Study Requirements: 2500 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Fire/Light

Mastered Bonus: +3 Luck

Skills:

(Default): Gold Attack - Cost $500

Rank 2: Lucky Find

Rank 5: Trader’s Summit

Rank 9: Fire Dodge

Rank 20: Debt Collection

Tycoon Archetype

How to Obtain: Have Brigitta reach Follower Rank 8

Study Requirements: Merchant Rank 20 + Commander Rank 20 + 24000 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Fire/Light

Mastered Bonus: +4 Luck

Skills:

(Default) Gold Rush - Cost: $2500

(Default) Lucky Find

Rank 5: Item Connoisseur

Rank 11: Luckier Find

Rank 16: Critical Trade

Rank 20: Almighty Boost

Metaphor ReFantazio Gunner Lineage Archetype

Follower associated with it: Neuras

Hero Passive: Comeback Victory - Recovers HP each time an enemy is stunned or defeated in overworld combat

Gunner Archetype

How to Obtain: Found by completing the Quest “Providing a Spark“

Follower associated with it: Neuras

Study Requirements: 1500 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Slash, Resists: Electric

Mastered Bonus: +2 Agility

Skills:

(Default): Sleep Shot

Rank 3: Poison Shot

Rank 5: Sukukaja

Rank 10: Aim Support

Rank 20: Hex Shot

Sniper Archetype

How to Obtain: Get Neuras to Follower Rank 3

Study Requirements: Gunner Rank 20 + Seeker Rank 10 + 9000 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Slash, Resists: Electric

Mastered Bonus: +3 Agility

Skills:

(Default) Myriad Shots

Rank 3: Wild Salvo

Rank 5: Pierce Dodge

Rank 10: Harvest

Rank 20: Smashing Salvo

Dragoon Archetype

How to Obtain: Get Neuras to Follower Rank 8

Study Requirements: Sniper Rank 20 + Magic Knight Rank 10 + 22500 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Slash, Resists: Electric

Mastered Bonus: +4 Agility

Skills:

(Default) Wild Salvo

(Default) Feather Dragoonshot

Rank 5: Redfeather Dragoonshot

Rank 10: Bluefeather Dragoonshot

Rank 17: Long-Range Boost

Rank 20: Unshaken Will

Metaphor ReFantazio Thief Lineage Archetype

Follower associated with it: Heismay

Hero Passive: Pickpocket - Chance of getting an item each time an enemy is stunned or defeated in overworld combat

Thief Archetype

How to Obtain: Obtained naturally through the story while investigating the old well in Martira.

Study Requirements: 1500 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Electric, Resists: Dark

Mastered Bonus: +2 Agility

Skills:

(Default): Dark Sword

Rank 2: Steal

Rank 4: Mudo

Rank 7: Plunder Life

Rank 11: Plunder Magic

Rank 20: Mudoon

Assassin Archetype

How to Obtain: Get Heismay to Follower Rank 3

Study Requirements: Thief Rank 20 + 9000 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Electric, Resists: Dark

Mastered Bonus: +3 Agility

Skills:

(Default): Lurking Nightblade

(Default): Steal

Rank 3: Curse Chant

Rank 6: Assassinate

Rank 10: Shadow Dwellers

Rank 15: Electric Dodge

Rank 20: Illusive Dream

Ninja Archetype

How to Obtain: Get Heismay to Follower Rank 7

Study Requirements: Assassin Rank 20 + Sniper Rank 10 + 22500 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Electric, Resists: Dark

Mastered Bonus: +4 Agility

Skills:

(Default) Hazy Moon Nightblade

(Default) Steal

Rank 3: Agitator’s Art

Rank 6: Adamant Knightblade

Rank 10: Quick-Change Arts

Rank 15: Agility Lore

Rank 20: Third Eye

Royal Thief Archetype (HEISMAY ONLY)

How to Obtain: Get Heismay to Follower Rank 8

Follower associated with it: Heismay

Study Requirements: Ninja Rank 20 + Dragon Rank 15 + Tycoon Rank 15 + 30000 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Electric, Resists: Dark

Mastered Bonus: +5 Agility

Skills:

(Default) Adamant Nightblade

(Default) Illusive Dream

(Default) Quick-Change Arts

(Default) Third Eye

Rank 2: Plunder

Rank 7: Haste Lore

Rank 14: Plasma Nightblade

Rank 20: Nobel Thief’s Soul

Metaphor ReFantazio Faker Lineage Archetype

Follower associated with it: Alonzo

Hero Passive: Dodge - Has a chance of triggering an auto-dodge in overworld combat

Faker Archetype

How to Obtain: Complete the side quest “A Dagger, a Ring, and a Rake” in Martira.

Study Requirements: 2500 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Pierce/Wind

Mastered Bonus: +3 Luck

Skills:

(Default) Faker’s Roguery

Rank 3: Tarunda

Rank 5: Sukunda

Rank 8: Rakunda

Rank 13: Dekaja

Rank 20:

Trickster Archetype

How to Obtain: Get Alonzo to Follower Rank 8

Study Requirements: Faker Rank 20 + 24000 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Pierce / Wind

Mastered Bonus: +4 Luck

Skills:

(Default): Faker’s Roguery

(Default): Vidyartha

Rank 5: Gift MP

Rank 8: Pain-in-the-Box

Rank 13: Debilitate

Rank 20: Lucky Slash

Metaphor ReFantazio Commander Lineage Archetype

Follower associated with it: Bardon

Hero Passive: Enhanced Cooperation - Makes enemies more likely to be stunned by support attacks in overworld combat

Commander Archetype

How to Obtain: Speak with Bardon after the events in Martira the day before you leave to earn him as a Follower and unlock the Commander Archetype

Study Requirements: 3000 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Strike, Resists: Pierce

Mastered Bonus: +2 Endurance

Skills:

(Default): Marakukaja

Rank 2: Rebellion

Rank 5: Fiery Strike

Rank 9: Formation of Vigor

Rank 13: Flame Vanguard

Rank 20: Heartbreak Stratagem

General Archetype

How to Obtain: Get Bardon to Follower Rank 3

Study Requirements: Commander Rank 20 + 11700 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Strike, Resists: Pierce

Mastered Bonus: +3 Endurance

Skills:

(Default) Matarukaja

Rank 2: Icy Strike

Rank 5: Ice Dodge

Rank 9: Shelter Formation

Rank 13: Megido

Rank 20: Frigid Fortress Tactic

Warlord Archetype

How to Obtain: Have Bardon reach Follower Rank 8

Follower associated with it: Bardon

Study Requirements: General Rank 20 + 27000 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Strike, Resists: Pierce

Mastered Bonus: +4 Endurance

Skills:

(Default) Formation of Vigor

(Default) Shelter Formation

Rank 2: Imposing Aura

Rank 5: Masukukaja

Rank 9: Back Boost

Rank 13: Front Boost

Rank 20: Megidola

Metaphor ReFantazio Masked Dancer Lineage Archetype

Follower associated with it: Junah

*This Lineage gains additional skills by crafting masks in Akademia

Hero Passive: Victory Dance - Recovers HP and MP each time an enemy is stunned or defeated in overworld combat

Masked Dancer Archetype

How to Obtain: Complete the side quest “Sav the Mourning Snakes“ found on Virga Island by speaking with Junah.

Follower associated with it: Junah

Study Requirements: Mage Rank 15 + Thief Rank 10 + 11000 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Electric, Resists: Ice

Mastered Bonus: +3 Magic

Skills:

(Default): Infernal Vortex

Rank 5: Art of Dance

Rank 11: Masked Revelry

Rank 20: Crimson Flame

Persona Master Archetype

How to Obtain: Get Junah to Follower Rank 6

Study Requirements: Masked Dancer Rank 20 + Faker Rank 10 + 28500 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Thunder, Resistance: Ice

Mastered Bonus: +4 Magic

Skills:

(Default) Thunderhead Dance

Rank 4: Dance of Verdure

Rank 10: Dance of Purgelight

Rank 20: Ruin’s Flameflower

Royal Masked Dancer Archetype (JUNAH ONLY)

How to Obtain: Have Junah reach Follower Rank 8

Follower associated with it: Junah

Study Requirements: Persona Master Rank 20 + Trickster Rank 20 + 30000 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Electric, Resist: Ice

Mastered Bonus: +4 Magic

Skills:

Heavy Fire damage to all enemies and that also removes targets’ buffs

(Default) Hellfire Dance

(Default) Ice-Blue Dance

Rank 10: Magic Surge

Rank 20: Noble Dancer’s Soul

Metaphor ReFantazio Summoner Lineage Archetype

Follower associated with it: Eupha

*Additional Summons are gained in Akademia by creating new Vessels.

Hero Passive: Status Differential - Enemy attacks in overworld combat won’t trigger an enemy advantage in squad battles

Summoner Archetype

How to Obtain: Complete the side quest “The Trial of Malnova” on Virga Island, speak to Eupha after she joins your party to unlock the quest.

Study Requirements: Seeker Rank 15 + Faker Rank 10 + 8250 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Ice, Resistance: Dark

Mastered Bonus: +25 Max MP

Skills:

(Default) Summon Eagle Lion

(Default) Summon Noctiluca

Summon Gargoyle

Summon Cockatrice

Summon Duskbone Knight

Summon Goblin King

Summon Lava Beast

Devil Summoner Archetype

How to Obtain: Get Eupha to Follower Rank 7

Study Requirements: Summoner Rank 20 + Magic Seeker Rank 10 + 28500 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Ice, Resists: Dark

Mastered Bonus: +30 Max MP

Skills:

(Default) Summon Fairy

Summon Night

Summon Beast

Summon Wilder

Summon Fallen

Summon Genma:

Summon Megami

Royal Summoner Archetype (EUPHA ONLY)

How to Obtain: Have Eupha reach Follower Rank 8

Study Requirements: Devil Summoner Rank 20 + Soul Hacker Rank 20 + 30000 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Ice, Resists: Dark

Mastered Bonus: +35 Max MP

Skills:

(Default) Summon Undead King

(Default) Summon Dragon God

(Default) Summon Kishin

(Default) Summon Deity

Rank 2: Summon Fairy (Modified)

Rank 9: Summon Harvest God

Rank 16: Summon Dragon God (Modified)

Rank 20: Noble Summoner’s Soul

Metaphor ReFantazio Berserker Lineage Archetype

Follower associated with it: Basilio

Hero Passive: Combat Specialization - Being hit will not trigger enemy advantage in Squad battle and recovers HP when an enemy is stunned or knocked out in overworld combat

Berserker Archetype

How to Obtain: Speak to Basilio on board your Skyrunner while on route somewhere after Louis has made his final challenge on 9/24.

Study Requirements: Warrior Rank 10 + Brawler Rank 10 + Knight Rank 10 + 12000 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Light/Dark, Resists: Slash/Pierce/Strike

Mastered Bonus: +3 Strength

Skills:

Hero Passive:

(Default): Slam Strike

Rank 2: Charge

Rank 6: Slam Shatter

Rank 10: Sense of Kinship

Rank 15: Warcry

Rank 20: Frenzy

Destroyer Archetype

How to Obtain: Get Basilio to Follower Rank 6

Study Requirements: Berserker Rank 20 + 28500 MAG

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Light/Dark, Resists: Slash/Pierce/Strike

Mastered Bonus: +4 Strength

Skills:

(Default) Powerful Pulveriser

(Default) Stormbreaker Axe

Rank 3: Windbreaker

Rank 6: Revenge Seeker

Rank11: Health Vessel

Rank 16: Radiant Crusher

Rank 20: Short-Range Boost

Royal Berserker Archetype (BASILIO ONLY)

How to Obtain: Get Basilio to Follower Rank 8

Study Requirements: Destroyer Rank 20 + Martial Artist Rank 20 + 30000

Weakness & Resistances: Weakness: Light/Dark, Resists: Slash/Pierce/Strike

Mastered Bonus: +4 Strength

Skills:

(Default) Wanton Destruction

(Default) Charge

(Default) Stormbreaker Axe

(Default) Health Vessel

Rank 3: Peerless War Cry

Rank 10: Systematic Destruction

Rank 15: Strike Surge

Rank 20: Noble Berserker’s Soul

Metaphor ReFantazio Special Lineage Archetype

Prince Archetype (HERO ONLY)

Hero Passive: Cooperative Chase - Support attacks from comrades happen more easily and enemies are stunned more easily in overworld combat

How to Obtain: Obtained Naturally over the course of the story.

Study Requirements: N/A

Weakness & Resistances: Resists: Pierce/Light/Dark,

Mastered Bonus: +30 Max HP

Skills: